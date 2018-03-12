JavaScript Rules But Microsoft Programming Languages Are On the Rise

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft languages seem to be hitting the right note with coders across ops, data science, and app development. From a report: JavaScript remains the most popular programming language, but two offerings from Microsoft are steadily gaining, according to developer-focused analyst firm RedMonk's first quarter 2018 ranking. RedMonk's rankings are based on pull requests in GitHub, as well as an approximate count of how many times a language is tagged on developer knowledge-sharing site Stack Overflow. Based on these figures, RedMonk analyst Stephen O'Grady reckons JavaScript is the most popular language today as it was last year. In fact, nothing has changed in RedMonk's top 10 list with the exception of Apple's Swift rising to join its predecessor, Objective C, in 10th place. The top 10 programming languages in descending order are JavaScript, Java, Python, C#, C++, CSS, Ruby, and C, with Swift and Objective-C in tenth.

TIOBE's top programming language index for March consists of many of the same top 10 languages though in a different order, with Java in top spot, followed by C, C++, Python, C#, Visual Basic .NET, PHP, JavaScript, Ruby, and SQL. These and other popularity rankings are meant to help developers see which skills they should be developing. Outside the RedMonk top 10, O'Grady highlights a few notable changes, including an apparent flattening-out in the rapid ascent of Google's back-end system language, Go.

  • "JavaScript Rules". Who submitted this, Beavis & Butthead?

    Heh heh. Ada sucks. Huh huh.

  • Using Stack Overflow is stupid (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, 2018 @03:40PM (#56248429)
    So the most fucked up and confusing languages will generate the most questions and get labeled as the most popular?

  • BS (Score:5, Interesting)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @03:44PM (#56248457)
    As a guy who has spent most of his time in Microsoft dev environments, I can tell you the momentum is going in exactly the opposite direction: "how can we dump Microsoft/Oracle/IBM and how fast can we do it" is the current direction of the smart enterprise.

    • Unfortunately, Visual Studio is still something that colleges and universities rely upon when teaching students.

      That means that VC++, C#, .NET are the tools students are entering the job market with.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Junta ( 36770 )

        I recall back in college, a professor said 'ok, we aren't going to use this, but I'm required to give each of you a copy of visual studio, so here you go'.

        This is a huge reason to be wary of the various 'corporation wants to "help" teach computing' situation. All those free/extreme discount student licenses? Well the first hit is free.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dwpro ( 520418 )
          I recall back in college, we developed on sun ultrasparks using feature poor text editors, and spent much time pouring over code for simple typos and parsing core dumps. Now as a professional developer I wouldn't hesitate for a moment to purchase a visual studios license if it weren't provided by work. Much of enterprise software is useless and overpriced-but not visual studios, IMHO.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Greyfox ( 87712 )
      There's definitely some of that going on as developers try to pad their resumes with the likes of go and rust. At least the ruby fad seems to be dying down a bit. I still get way too many recruiters approaching me about ruby positions, and I really don't think I can maintain another production project in that language.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      As a guy who has spent most of his time in Microsoft dev environments, I can tell you the momentum is going in exactly the opposite direction: "how can we dump Microsoft/Oracle/IBM and how fast can we do it" is the current direction of the smart enterprise.

      Every enterprise customer thinks what they have is terrible but usually end up switching to a different enterprise vendor and discover that it's equally terrible. Then they try home brew and discover that people develop in ten different languages with a hundred different frameworks and technologies and that Ruby on Rails, Python, PHP, Node.JS and ASP.Net don't mix well and start running consolidation and standardization projects and if you're really unlucky they call in SAP or some other big ERP to gut the

  • While it's always interesting to see what is going in and out of GitHub, I don't feel like it's going to be a good predictor of what you should be focusing on to be highly desirable in the market six months to a year in a future (when you've mastered programming in the language).

    If I was coaching somebody looking at what to look at towards the future, I would be recommending (in order of priority) Go, WebAssembly (built from C source) and then Swift will probably be in high demand towards the end of 2018 with few coders skilled in them and there being a need for apps on the Google, Mac and web platforms.

  • CSS is a programming language? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Prien715 ( 251944 ) <agnosticpope@nOspaM.gmail.com> on Monday March 12, 2018 @04:03PM (#56248551) Journal

    The top 10 programming languages [include]...CSS

    That tells you all you need to know about this "study". CSS is a mark-up language -- not a programming language (unless you're on the sadistic side as it is technically Turing complete).

    • I'd call it a data structure serialization/external format, seeing as mark-up languages actually mark up some prose.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jetkust ( 596906 )
      They likely know what CSS is. There was just no point in making that distinction, since like you just mentioned, there is no specific rule that eliminates it from being a "programming language".

      • there is no specific rule that eliminates it from being a "programming language".

        There is a in fact [wikipedia.org] a difference. No one uses it as a programming languages, except for purposes of discussions such as this one.

  • There are different lists and get completely different results. Just because a lot of stuff is being talked about doesn't mean it's being used, it just means it's difficult to use and whoever tries needs a lot of help (eg. anything Microsoft)

  • Microsoft has a history of seeking/creating a monopoly regardless of what dirty tactics they might use and this would be no different if true. They'd like nothing better than to be the sole source of all things computing, and to become the de-facto owner/operator of anything with a microprocessor in it.

