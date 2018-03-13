Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Developers Love Trendy New Languages, But Earn More With Functional Programming: Stack Overflow's Annual Survey (arstechnica.com) 86

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Stack Overflow has released the results of its annual survey of 100,000 developers, revealing the most-popular, top-earning, and preferred programming languages. ArsTechnica: JavaScript remains the most widely used programming language among professional developers, making that six years at the top for the lingua franca of Web development. Other Web tech including HTML (#2 in the ranking), CSS (#3), and PHP (#9). Business-oriented languages were also in wide use, with SQL at #4, Java at #5, and C# at #8. Shell scripting made a surprising showing at #6 (having not shown up at all in past years, which suggests that the questions have changed year-to-year), Python appeared at #7, and systems programming stalwart C++ rounded out the top 10.

These aren't, however, the languages that developers necessarily want to use. Only three languages from the most-used top ten were in the most-loved list; Python (#3), JavaScript (#7), and C# (#8). For the third year running, that list was topped by Rust, the new systems programming language developed by Mozilla. Second on the list was Kotlin, which wasn't even in the top 20 last year. This new interest is likely due to Google's decision last year to bless the language as an official development language for Android. TypeScript, Microsoft's better JavaScript than JavaScript comes in at fourth, with Google's Go language coming in at fifth. Smalltalk, last year's second-most loved, is nowhere to be seen this time around. These languages may be well-liked, but it looks as if the big money is elsewhere. Globally, F# and OCaml are the top average earners, and in the US, Erlang, Scala, and OCaml are the ones to aim for. Visual Basic 6, Cobol, and CoffeeScript were the top three most-dreaded, which is news that will surprise nobody who is still maintaining Visual Basic 6 applications thousands of years after they were originally written.

  • cargo-culted copypasta (Score:5, Funny)

    by KiloByte ( 825081 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @04:53PM (#56254891)

    So a website devoted to copy+paste programming gets Javascript at #1? Oh so surprising...

    • Well,
      if you don't know how to implement a Bresenham algorithm, or don't even know what it is: what is wrong in looking it up?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Megol ( 3135005 )

        Nothing wrong in that. However if example code is then copy-pasted as KiloByte implied there are several potential problems.

    • If people are using Stack Overflow for copy-paste programming, then that's a testament to the quality and flexibility of the code found there.

      I've personally spoken to lots of devs too intimidated to even ask questions on Stack Overflow because their impression is they aren't smart enough to properly ask.

      So while your impression might be true for some visitors, there are obviously lots of talented people on there as well writing that code that gets copied.

  • Developers love trendy new languages almost as much as /. editors love posting dupes [slashdot.org].

  • If you have some level of mastery in a couple languages, it's not hard to learn new ones. You can be an SME in one language, or a generalist in many...

    On the other hand, with every new language, there is 5-20 years of experience requirement for positions for programmers residing in the US, even if the language is only one or two years old.

    • If you have some level of mastery in a couple languages, it's not hard to learn new ones.

      Well, kinda. If you know C, Java isn't hard to pick up. Haskell, Prolog or Lisp, on the other hand...

      • But a good part of it is knowing how to solve an problem programming wise. Being able to break it down and say "i need an if-then here, and a loop here that does this, and is there a function that validates this or do i need to write one". At that point, looking up syntax or examples works great to learn new stuff. And of course, each language has its own little differences and changes in terminology and syntax

  • I program for my job, but at no point did my choice of language have any relevance to my pay.

    My expertise in the domain of the things I design and the efficacy with which I do my job is what determines my pay. I don't think people usually know what languages I program in.

  • HTML? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by per unit analyzer ( 240753 ) <EngineerZ.gmail@com> on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @05:38PM (#56255133)
    I call BS on any survey or programmer that considers HTML a programming language.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      HTML + CSS is, HTML in itself isn't a programming language.

      • Re:HTML? (Score:4, Informative)

        by mrun4982 ( 3875585 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @06:16PM (#56255351)
        The addition of CSS doesn't change anything. HTML and/or CSS are not programming languages.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          It says it right there in the acronym, hypertext programming language.....html :P

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by pen ( 7191 )
          Actually, today's HTML+CSS is Turing-complete.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by MemeRot ( 80975 )

            So is powerpoint https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

          • I don't think it matters. Doing HTML/CSS well takes skill with the languages involved, especially dealing with brand/version/size differences, and fast-changing eye-candy fads. (Usually JavaScript is also involved). Language is language. Being Turing-complete is mostly moot. It takes intricate knowledge and balancing many trade-offs. Many shops split by specialties: back-end/DB, business logic, and UI, for example.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I call BS on any survey or programmer that considers HTML a programming language.

        HTML + CSS is, HTML in itself isn't a programming language.

        That's so spectacularly wrong I'm not even sure how to respond. Other than to point out, perhaps, that anybody who believes that has never done any actual programming of note.

        For the record, I say this as someone who spends about 1/3 of my work time doing HTML/CSS. It can be cool (sorry haters, yes it can) but it ain't within a country mile of programming.

    • Seconded. Fatal flaw right there.

    • Re:HTML? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Sesostris III ( 730910 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @06:21PM (#56255381)
      To be fair, they didn't. The exact title of that particular survey item is "Programming, Scripting, and Markup Languages".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jetkust ( 596906 )
        And they used the term web tech right there in the summary. I'm starting to think there are people who search the internet just to find places where they can inform people that HTML and CSS aren't programming languages.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jetkust ( 596906 )
      So you're not talking about this survey then, right? Because that they never called HTML a programming language. They used the term "web tech" when referring to HTML, and even titled the list "Programming, Scripting, And Markup Languages" to be clear, and they STILL get called out for calling HTML a programming language, AND the comment gets modded up. Everyone is aware of what HTML is, but yet they felt the need to add the (un)necessary specifics just because of comments like this, and they STILL get ac
  • It seems like every few months this gets posted here. These surveys are ridiculous anyway. I'm developing in language XYZ because my employer is paying me to work in it. I am not able to just start development in ABC just because I want to.

  • Obscure languages do tend to pay more because, first it's harder to find people specializing in it, and second because specialists in such niches have fewer career and location choices if their niche dries up, and thus expect a bit more for specializing. Php or "MS.net" may pay less on average, but it's usually easier to find gigs because they are ubiquitous. Specialists tends to have bigger gaps in employment.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Specialists tends to have bigger gaps in employment.

      Aint there some grand AI grammer pluggin that would catch that danmed typo?

