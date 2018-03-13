Developers Love Trendy New Languages, But Earn More With Functional Programming: Stack Overflow's Annual Survey (arstechnica.com) 31
Stack Overflow has released the results of its annual survey of 100,000 developers, revealing the most-popular, top-earning, and preferred programming languages. ArsTechnica: JavaScript remains the most widely used programming language among professional developers, making that six years at the top for the lingua franca of Web development. Other Web tech including HTML (#2 in the ranking), CSS (#3), and PHP (#9). Business-oriented languages were also in wide use, with SQL at #4, Java at #5, and C# at #8. Shell scripting made a surprising showing at #6 (having not shown up at all in past years, which suggests that the questions have changed year-to-year), Python appeared at #7, and systems programming stalwart C++ rounded out the top 10.
These aren't, however, the languages that developers necessarily want to use. Only three languages from the most-used top ten were in the most-loved list; Python (#3), JavaScript (#7), and C# (#8). For the third year running, that list was topped by Rust, the new systems programming language developed by Mozilla. Second on the list was Kotlin, which wasn't even in the top 20 last year. This new interest is likely due to Google's decision last year to bless the language as an official development language for Android. TypeScript, Microsoft's better JavaScript than JavaScript comes in at fourth, with Google's Go language coming in at fifth. Smalltalk, last year's second-most loved, is nowhere to be seen this time around. These languages may be well-liked, but it looks as if the big money is elsewhere. Globally, F# and OCaml are the top average earners, and in the US, Erlang, Scala, and OCaml are the ones to aim for. Visual Basic 6, Cobol, and CoffeeScript were the top three most-dreaded, which is news that will surprise nobody who is still maintaining Visual Basic 6 applications thousands of years after they were originally written.
These aren't, however, the languages that developers necessarily want to use. Only three languages from the most-used top ten were in the most-loved list; Python (#3), JavaScript (#7), and C# (#8). For the third year running, that list was topped by Rust, the new systems programming language developed by Mozilla. Second on the list was Kotlin, which wasn't even in the top 20 last year. This new interest is likely due to Google's decision last year to bless the language as an official development language for Android. TypeScript, Microsoft's better JavaScript than JavaScript comes in at fourth, with Google's Go language coming in at fifth. Smalltalk, last year's second-most loved, is nowhere to be seen this time around. These languages may be well-liked, but it looks as if the big money is elsewhere. Globally, F# and OCaml are the top average earners, and in the US, Erlang, Scala, and OCaml are the ones to aim for. Visual Basic 6, Cobol, and CoffeeScript were the top three most-dreaded, which is news that will surprise nobody who is still maintaining Visual Basic 6 applications thousands of years after they were originally written.
cargo-culted copypasta (Score:4, Insightful)
So a website devoted to copy+paste programming gets Javascript at #1? Oh so surprising...
Re: (Score:2)
Well,
if you don't know how to implement a Bresenham algorithm, or don't even know what it is: what is wrong in looking it up?
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing wrong in that. However if example code is then copy-pasted as KiloByte implied there are several potential problems.
Re: (Score:2)
I genuinely want to know what I'm doing different when I see these comments. I have not had the issues that you, or multiple others, describe like this.
Coding is a tool. It's a tool to get another job done and that's how I use it and I haven't had a problem finding a job or getting paid to do it.
But it means that you have to go beyond knowing the tool and how to apply it to the right situation. Anyone can swing a hammer but machinists, general contractors, and fine woodworkers know how to use that skill to
Re: (Score:2)
When I look for software engineers, I wan't more than just somebody who can code in multiple languages.
Do you have Network+/Security+ certifications? (This will get you in the door for an interview)
Do you have your CCNA? (This will increase your starting point for pay)
Show me that you have taken the effort to expand your knowledge beyond just programming. There are plenty of programming jobs out there, finding people who have more than self taught skills is what employers are looking for.
Deja Vu (Score:2)
Developers love trendy new languages almost as much as
/. editors love posting dupes [slashdot.org].
JAFL (Score:2)
If you have some level of mastery in a couple languages, it's not hard to learn new ones. You can be an SME in one language, or a generalist in many...
On the other hand, with every new language, there is 5-20 years of experience requirement for positions for programmers residing in the US, even if the language is only one or two years old.
Re: (Score:1)
I saw an advert for a COBOL job the other day that was paying BIG bucks. Doesn't mean COBOL's the future.
The job will be filled for small bucks by the very best Indian liar. The future is brown skinned.
Language != Pay (Score:2)
I program for my job, but at no point did my choice of language have any relevance to my pay.
My expertise in the domain of the things I design and the efficacy with which I do my job is what determines my pay. I don't think people usually know what languages I program in.
HTML? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
HTML + CSS is, HTML in itself isn't a programming language.
Re: (Score:2)
Seconded. Fatal flaw right there.