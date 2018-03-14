Demand For Programmers Hits Full Boil as US Job Market Simmers (bloomberg.com) 106
When the American job market heats up, demand for technology talent boils, an anonymous reader writes citing a Bloomberg report. From the story: Nationally, the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in January, and analysts project that it declined to 4 percent, the lowest since 2000, in Labor Department figures due Friday. For software developers, the unemployment rate was 1.9 percent in 2017, down from 4 percent in 2011. While companies are writing bigger checks, they are also adopting new strategies to find engineers for an economy where software is penetrating even mundane processes. Companies are focusing more on training, sourcing new talent through apprenticeships, and looking at atypical pools of candidates who have transferable skills.
"It is probably the most competitive market in the last 20 years that I have been doing this," said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer at Scottsdale, Arizona-based JDA Software, whose products help companies manage supply chains. "We have to compete better to get our fair share." What's happening in the market for software engineers may help illustrate why one of the tightest American labor markets in decades isn't leading to broader wage gains. While technology firms are looking at compensation, they are also finding ways to create the supply of workers themselves, which helps hold costs down.
Correction (Score:5, Insightful)
What is in extremely high demand is programmers with 20 years of experience in a technology that has been around for 5, no older than 19 and working for 20k a year.
And that demand will be high, forever.
Pay more and you get more. Pay this and what you get is code monkeys that couldn't find a better employer.
Re:Correction (Score:5, Insightful)
Sadly you're not joking.
.NET came out in 2002. I remember looking for a job in 2003 and every job I looked at was asking for programmers with 5 to 10 years or more of .NET programming experience. ... it's no wonder some people embellish their resumes.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not a code developer, but rather an engineer. This is why if I only applied to jobs that I was qualified for to a "T", I would never get hired. If a job description sort of sounds like what I'm interested in and what I'm sort of qualified for, I apply. And it has worked at least once. And, sometimes the job description isn't all that accurate.
Re: Correction (Score:1)
I had no problem getting hired for an $85k Midwestern
.NET job straight out of college. I assume anyone who can't succeed in this economy is a complete and total fucking moron. Double if they're a woman or minority.
Re:Correction (Score:4, Insightful)
Problem here is multi-layer. For one thing, HR drones cannot quantify quality with a metric that is not "X years of experience", so if you tell them "Find me an Excellent
.NET Developer for this project!" what they hear is "Find me a Developer with 10 years of experience for this project." The pay of course is another aspect, the employers thing that everyone is desperate, and if they waste enough of your fucking time you will just take whatever they offer. And lastly, they always want some one proficient in their EXACT stack, which given number of Frontend x Backend x Database x IDE technologies limits their pool of candidates to a fraction. It is retarded for me to think that someone who knows one MVC framework cannot pick up another one in a week. A bicycle is a bicycle is a bicycle.
Re: (Score:1)
I view it as two hurdles: the resume has to get a pass by the HR drone, and then get a pass by IT or project manager. Each have different criteria and maximizing for one will diminish the other because the IT manager will catch most BS. Your choice is to try to please one or the other, or compromise between each. Accidental flubs by orgs will eventually happen and you'll get an interview.
One technique is to use vagueness such as "worked on
.NET-like languages for 10 years" (using the 2000's job example) bec
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah...all this churn and burn and games looking for people with experience in specific shit and all it really takes is for a good person to look at new tech for 2-4 weeks before they can run with it. The last think you want in tech is to hire someone with ten years experience to do the same thing they have been doing for ten years.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. I started working with
.NET back in 1997 or 1998. It took a long time before the betas officially came out, and then another long time before 1.0 was officially released, so yes, by 2003 I had 5-6 years of experience with it, but not 10.
That said, yes, I've seen many requirements that are impossible to meet unless you were on the development team, or following the project before it was officially announced.
Re: (Score:2)
Have worked with Microsoft technologies for 12 years, including
.NET.
Re: (Score:2)
I remember looking for a job in 2003 and every job I looked at was asking for programmers with 5 to 10 years or more of
.NET programming experience. ... it's no wonder some people embellish their resumes.
To be fair, and not to be overly condescending or accusatory... you really should have seen what was coming and gotten that experience in before the technology was actually developed. Just because the technology doesn't exist is no excuse for not being experienced in it. If you're not able to work miracles then you're unlikely to have a successful career in software. Case in point: Zuckerberg has a website that isn't even good and he's basically God now.
No miracles: no salaries.
It's the software industry ma
Re:Correction (Score:5, Insightful)
I have clients who struggle filling positions. When I inquire, I find it's never that there aren't applicants, just not applicants of sufficient quality. And in those cases, when I ask how much more they're offering for the position above market rates, they all look at me with bewilderment.
Also that unemployment rate? Manufactured horesehit. http://www.shadowstats.com/alt... [shadowstats.com]
Re: (Score:2)
It is old school business classes that taught them the way to be a successful manager is control costs, as if workers were just another ingredient to pour into a big machine that manufactures product.
If you really need someone with significant technical, "overpaying" them 20% does not matter, if the business is using their skills very effectively. Of course, that implicitly throws the responsibility on the managers.
They do not want to pay more probably because they suck at their jobs. In a real business,
Re: (Score:2)
Plus a PhD, black belt in at least one martial art and ideally a Pisces or Capricorn.
LBGT^2 preferred.
Re: (Score:1)
Nah, we just didn't give the job to you, because of your crappy and entitled attitude.
Re:Correction (Score:5, Insightful)
The only demand I'm seeing is for H1Bs and diversity hires. Sure they're are plenty of *ads* for jobs, but 99.9% of those are put there by recruiters with no actual jobs available for non-H1Bs/non-females/non-minorities, or mandatory posts for jobs where they already have someone in particular in mind (usually an H1B). AFAICT, there are very few actual jobs available for U.S. citizens, especially if you're a white male (who can't check off any diversity quotas) or outside of a few select cities that no one can afford to live in anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Looking for jobs in Europe there are plenty, and they seem more than interesting in non-female non-minority candidates.
Is the US really that bad? Have you considered a formal complaint on the grounds of discrimination?
Re: (Score:3)
No, it really isn't that bad. I am a 40 something white male programmer and I know many other 40 something white male programmers and none of them are having trouble getting a job, none of them are getting passed up for hiring or promotion by women or minorities. I suspect the people who complain about it are either just really twisted around and unable to see that they are also not having trouble getting hired and promoted, or they just really aren't as competent as they think they are.
Re:Correction (Score:5, Insightful)
If only minorities were getting hired, then there would probably be a lot more minorities in the tech sector.
The real problem is that tech companies want to pay programmers blue collar wages. This is why their push for minorities to learn programming is no more than an attempt to saturate the market with skilled programmers to depress wages. H1B workers are another method to do this.
I'm telling my kids to stay the hell away from programming unless they couple it with some other specialty, like biology. Programming by itself just isn't special anymore. If you want to do something worthwhile (both financially and personally) with it, you have to be able to pair it with another discipline. No one's going to pay someone a lot to develop a silly iPhone game or create a simple retail POS.
Re: (Score:2)
"Programming" is a huge field. Some types are very well paid and in demand, some are not.
My friend is doing front end Javascript. Apparently demand is huge and he is raking it in. I know, front end Javascript of all things. But he says back end guys are ten a penny. He used to do it himself but front end pays twice as much.
There is also the question of quality. In embedded stuff there are a lot of electrical engineers who write a bit of code too. They can do okay firmware for simple stuff, but if you want a
Re: (Score:2)
The people who say things like that are either lying to promote their political ideology, or are lying to themselves and everyone else to rationalize their inability to impress an employer (which is also promoting their political ideology).
You are the incel red-pillers of the job market.
one more thing (Score:3)
must be able to work 60-80 hours a week
Re: (Score:2)
Salary pay of course.
Re: (Score:3)
What is in high demand is coders that know how use their code to actually do something else.
I almost exclusively write code at work and I'm a mechanical engineer. The code is just a means to an end. A way to do something that we did 10 or 20 years ago faster. Expecting to get a job just knowing how to program is like trying to get a job just knowing how to swing a hammer.
All of the jobs I've found are like that. My last position was $60/hr, teleworking. There was no 'coding test'. The languages I know appea
Re: (Score:2)
Just ask yourself one question. (Score:1)
If the job market is doing so well, why are we still underpaid?
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
but that quickly ends when costs catch up.
Seattle. When the $15/hr wage law was passed, landlords started raising their rents. Never mind that pay would take a couple of years to reach the specified level. people caught in that pinch are now living under bridges.
Re: (Score:3)
Mcdonalds workers are underpaid. No business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country
Well, they certainly don't have a right to expect top notch people. Before I retired, I could do every job in our department. I could do it as well as the people who did it for their regular job. I'd put the time in and do the hard and odd jobs too. Some of the men were "job description" only, and almost none of the women would work overtime or travel. And they were all afraid to deal with the suits. So I'd pick up the slack.
Which is exactly why I was paid 3 times as much. If a person is competent enough
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. White Conservative liberal here. I would like to try UBI.
Re: (Score:3)
No, the constant whining that they can't find people shows that we're underpaid. The managerial class would rather suppress wages than get work done.
And why not? They just want to replace other workers with automated processes so it can wait until they find someone cheap who can barely pull it off.
Then they put that they saved the company a bazillion dollars by managing software as a chief executive project program manager architect and move into another management position at some other company before s
Re:Not for engineers (Score:4, Funny)
I'm a software engineer and I'm seeing much of a demand.
Maybe it's because you write buggy code that contains a lot of inverted logic errors.
Re: (Score:1)
No, that could be it.
If supply really demand (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Pussy.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Dang, just ran out of mod points. This rates a rare AC mod, IMO.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: If supply really demand (Score:3)
Lick those boots!
Re: If supply really demand (Score:1)
I own a business. If my employee asks for more vacation time or higher pay, and they deserve it, then they get it.
It's often the ones who don't deserve it who ask the most, and are the most bitter about their jobs.
I can already tell that you're a 9:30 to 4:00 kind of guy, with two hours of Facebook in between.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
I've demanded to be allowed to work from home for the last 8 years with an occasional few days a month in the office and gotten it.
bob suck up jay our h1b works 80 with no time off (Score:2)
bob suck it up jay our h1b works 80 with no time off. Jays has some friends who will replace you for less.
If they would only lift the age cap... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
In their minds the "barely 30" manager is still about 20. They think older people are funny, quaint, and senile.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If the market is so good for developers, why do very good programmers in their 60s, who have current skills, have such a hard time finding work?
Because they are all universally white, male, and tend to be conservative.
Re: If they would only lift the age cap... (Score:1)
So they're being discriminated against on the basis of race, sex, and political affiliation?
Re:If they would only lift the age cap... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. There is a major gap in how early career people see work and how later career people see work. The older people (45+) tend to not keep up on tech and are next to impossible to motivate or engage. They already proved themselves several times and are not compelled to do it again. I'm 40 and though I try to balance my life and spend time with my family I do not rest. I'm ready for the grind and I LOVE testing and developing new tech.
Re: (Score:2)
Up-Or-Out Promotion System Hurts The Military (Score:2)
Up-Or-Out Promotion System Hurts The Military and it's the same for technical work.
Because hiring managers... (Score:5, Insightful)
... are quite often clueless gimps in their 20s and 30s who don't understand the skills older people can bring - above and beyond years of coding experience - and assume they're slower and dumber than someone in their 20s who's all enthusiam but doesn't have much of a clue.
Re: (Score:1)
Because they don't have current skills. I work with these 60 yo programmers and can't get rid of them soon enough. They learned one niche skillset in the 80s and never learned anything again.
They're plumbers that insist on only using lead pipe instead of PVC, Copper or PEX or electricians that insist on using knob and tube.
Their skillsets were top notch when what they knew was relevant. They played the waiting game of thinking they would make it to retirement before having to learn something new.
Look at how
Re:If they would only lift the age cap... (Score:5, Insightful)
Because they don't have current skills. I work with these 60 yo programmers and can't get rid of them soon enough. They learned one niche skillset in the 80s and never learned anything again.
They're plumbers that insist on only using lead pipe instead of PVC, Copper or PEX or electricians that insist on using knob and tube.
Their skillsets were top notch when what they knew was relevant. They played the waiting game of thinking they would make it to retirement before having to learn something new.
Look at how much whining occurs when Rust, Go or Python shows up on Slashdot.
Sure they are. That's why we keep getting called back to work after we retire. There wasn't one millenial hired at my work that knew more than me about anything we did. They thought they did, but us olde fartes put that notion to rest pretty quickly.
They were hella good at social media though.
There are some oldsters who don't keep up. Just the same as there are noobs who want a promotion to management based on their coming in on time for a week. But that olde farce who's been there over 30 years doesn't keep his or her job by being obsolete.
Re: (Score:2)
That's why we keep getting called back to work after we retire
The intersection of those getting rehired after retirement and those that can't find a job at all is probably zero.
But that olde farce who's been there over 30 years doesn't keep his or her job by being obsolete.
Sure they do. Just like we keep old machines around. Sometimes it's just easier to wait them out to retirement than get rid of them.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If the market is so good for developers, why do very good programmers in their 60s, who have current skills, have such a hard time finding work?
It's a good question. I can give you some answers.
1) Their experience, although good, is in older technology instead of the current flavor of the day that will itself be considered antiquated in a few more years.
2) Often they live in small towns and the only shop that needed them closed. They aren/t willing to move to larger cities where they might find work, so they stay where they are and there simply aren't any other local employers who need their skills.
3) As someone else said they tend to be
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Jobs jobs jobs (Score:1)
the nihilist in me says no. (Score:5, Insightful)
As a devops engineer with 13 years experience, the job opportunities boil down to a few options:
startup: Web based and the oncall pool is, well, you. pay is decent but your boss is the same age you are and was drafted into the position so the company didnt lose him after 10 years to a competitor. a certified sociopath, your boss will treat you like a whipping boy while upper management blows vc cash on artisan kombucha on tap and vodka shots in the break room. bug reports will languish from your users, completely ignored, as your kanban scrum-bum stand ups quickly turn into sit downs full of hung over or jaded coders ordered to crank out feature after mindless feature.
enterprise: a multi million dollar faceless conglomerate so large your management team has its own newsletter to properly communicate what different groups in your department are doing. Every single idea you propose will be shot down because it didnt show up in a Gartner success quadrant and didnt come with a shiny presentation from some road warrior poured into a wrinkled suit from JC Penny. after 3 years your cynicism will be indistinguishable from personal affectation in most meetings. no one can be fired here unless theyre a meanie-bo-beanie because incompetence is par for the course. Get ready to explain mundane network concepts to your peers, and give brown bag presentations on git until the end of time, because these lifers are here until the second heart attack or the retirement kicks in and they arent about to rock the boat with Docker.
contracts.: typically 90 to 180 days, these specify that you must have a minimum 30 years experience in Rust, Dust, Crust, and the german enigma machine. Bonus points for understanding a 50 year old CMS/RCS/client-server application from a company that went bankrupt 12 years ago. perpetual contracts are either offered without question, or the company in question demands to convert you to full time staff after 3 months because short term contracts are the new hiring process for midwestern midsize manufacturing and callcenter/billing institutions that drive some of the most despicable parts of the american dream. Your raise is capped at 1% and education in the region for your kids is either underfunded suburban white mediocrity or some flat-earth megachurch.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You still can't get a job without a degree (Score:2)
Ding! (Score:4, Interesting)
While technology firms are looking at compensation, they are also finding ways to create the supply of workers themselves, which helps hold costs down.
And this is why the bosses (as opposed to the usually sincere workers) at Google, Microsoft, etc. are all behind these "teach every person on Earth to code" programs.
I'm sorry if little Suzy doesn't want to code, but we need her to help keep down programmer salaries.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sorry if little Suzy doesn't want to code, but we need her to help keep down programmer salaries.
What's more disgusting is that they pretend to be feminist heroes for trying to steer all these young girls into STEM even if they don't want to. They try to scare parents, insisting that those are the only jobs of the future and little Suzy will be left behind if she pursues her liberal arts dreams. I don't think women should be discouraged from programming, but I also don't believe they should do it if they're not really passionate about it. If you don't find math fun and interesting, programming isn't fo
fake news (Score:2, Insightful)
We'll know demand for programmers is up when salaries start rising for the first time in 15 years.
2001, a Bubble Odyssey (Score:3)
It smells too similar to the dot-com bubble for comfort. During the height of the dot-com bubble, co's didn't pay that well because they gave you stock options instead of big salaries as a signing bonus. And when the bubble popped, the market was flooded with programmers such that jobs were hard to find, at least on the west coast. Therefore, you had no savings because you got stock options that are now worthless, and you had no job. My legacy language experience was the only thing that saved me, and barely.
One could say "this time is different", but they also said that during the height of mortgage bubble, in terms of comparing that to the dot-com bubble. The reasoning was that homes had concrete value while dot-coms didn't. Didn't matter: the mortgage bubble created the second worse econ slump on record.
They are saying similar about AI: it's different from the AI bubble of the 80's because real and common products rely on AI now. That may be true, but as mortgages showed, that's not enough. And even if you are not in AI, an AI pop could affect rank and file IT because unemployed AI experts will flood non-AI IT job openings.
It may indeed be "different this time": a different path to misery. The only consistency is that if it smells bubbly, it probably is. The only real uncertainty is the size and scope of the poppage. Keep a rainy-day fund, people.
Re: (Score:2)
The part that really worries me is the reliance on unqualified developers. This was very much the case during the dotcom bubble. There was so much investment money floating around, it didn't matter if 5, 10, 30% of your software developers were barely useful. Know html tags? You're hired!
It's not quite this bad now, but we still have a huge influx of people who can barely copy paste from stack overflow to make things "work" (until they don't). They rely on the few experienced devs in the team to clean after
Re: (Score:2)
Pipefitting (Score:2)
