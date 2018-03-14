Demand For Programmers Hits Full Boil as US Job Market Simmers (bloomberg.com) 18
When the American job market heats up, demand for technology talent boils, an anonymous reader writes citing a Bloomberg report. From the story: Nationally, the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in January, and analysts project that it declined to 4 percent, the lowest since 2000, in Labor Department figures due Friday. For software developers, the unemployment rate was 1.9 percent in 2017, down from 4 percent in 2011. While companies are writing bigger checks, they are also adopting new strategies to find engineers for an economy where software is penetrating even mundane processes. Companies are focusing more on training, sourcing new talent through apprenticeships, and looking at atypical pools of candidates who have transferable skills.
"It is probably the most competitive market in the last 20 years that I have been doing this," said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer at Scottsdale, Arizona-based JDA Software, whose products help companies manage supply chains. "We have to compete better to get our fair share." What's happening in the market for software engineers may help illustrate why one of the tightest American labor markets in decades isn't leading to broader wage gains. While technology firms are looking at compensation, they are also finding ways to create the supply of workers themselves, which helps hold costs down.
Correction (Score:5, Insightful)
What is in extremely high demand is programmers with 20 years of experience in a technology that has been around for 5, no older than 19 and working for 20k a year.
And that demand will be high, forever.
Pay more and you get more. Pay this and what you get is code monkeys that couldn't find a better employer.
Re: (Score:3)
Sadly you're not joking.
.NET came out in 2002. I remember looking for a job in 2003 and every job I looked at was asking for programmers with 5 to 10 years or more of .NET programming experience. ... it's no wonder some people embellish their resumes.
Re:Correction (Score:4, Insightful)
I have clients who struggle filling positions. When I inquire, I find it's never that there aren't applicants, just not applicants of sufficient quality. And in those cases, when I ask how much more they're offering for the position above market rates, they all look at me with bewilderment.
Also that unemployment rate? Manufactured horesehit. http://www.shadowstats.com/alt... [shadowstats.com]
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
If supply really demand (Score:2)
If they would only lift the age cap... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
If the market is so good for developers, why do very good programmers in their 60s, who have current skills, have such a hard time finding work?
Because they are all universally white, male, and tend to be conservative.
Jobs jobs jobs (Score:1)