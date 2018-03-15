EU Wants To Require Platforms To Filter Uploaded Content (Including Code) (github.com) 39
A new copyright proposal in the EU would require code-sharing platforms like GitHub and SourceForge to monitor all content that users upload for potential copyright infringement. "The proposal is aimed at music and videos on streaming platforms, based on a theory of a 'value gap' between the profits those platforms make from uploaded works and what copyright holders of some uploaded works receive," reports The GitHub Blog. "However, the way it's written captures many other types of content, including code."
Upload filters, also known as "censorship machines," are some of the most controversial elements of the copyright proposal, raising a number of concerns including: -Privacy: Upload filters are a form of surveillance, effectively a "general monitoring obligation" prohibited by EU law
-Free speech: Requiring platforms to monitor content contradicts intermediary liability protections in EU law and creates incentives to remove content
-Ineffectiveness: Content detection tools are flawed (generate false positives, don't fit all kinds of content) and overly burdensome, especially for small and medium-sized businesses that might not be able to afford them or the resulting litigation Upload filters are especially concerning for software developers given that: -Software developers create copyrightable works -- their code -- and those who choose an open source license want to allow that code to be shared
-False positives (and negatives) are especially likely for software code because code often has many contributors and layers, often with different licensing for different components
-Requiring code-hosting platforms to scan and automatically remove content could drastically impact software developers when their dependencies are removed due to false positives The EU Parliament continues to introduce new proposals for Article 13 but these issues remain. MEP Julia Reda explains further in a recent proposal from Parliament.
Upload filters, also known as "censorship machines," are some of the most controversial elements of the copyright proposal, raising a number of concerns including: -Privacy: Upload filters are a form of surveillance, effectively a "general monitoring obligation" prohibited by EU law
-Free speech: Requiring platforms to monitor content contradicts intermediary liability protections in EU law and creates incentives to remove content
-Ineffectiveness: Content detection tools are flawed (generate false positives, don't fit all kinds of content) and overly burdensome, especially for small and medium-sized businesses that might not be able to afford them or the resulting litigation Upload filters are especially concerning for software developers given that: -Software developers create copyrightable works -- their code -- and those who choose an open source license want to allow that code to be shared
-False positives (and negatives) are especially likely for software code because code often has many contributors and layers, often with different licensing for different components
-Requiring code-hosting platforms to scan and automatically remove content could drastically impact software developers when their dependencies are removed due to false positives The EU Parliament continues to introduce new proposals for Article 13 but these issues remain. MEP Julia Reda explains further in a recent proposal from Parliament.
Re: (Score:2)
People in the EU who want to enjoy some freedom will just use a really great VPN.
The more EU bureaucrats enforce censorship, the more people in the EU will use US products and services.
The more the EU embraces censorship (Score:2, Interesting)
How did all that censorship work out for the Warsaw Pact nations?
Keep the population from talking and thinking?
Re: (Score:2)
The US encourages free speech...so it can illegally monitor it, surveil it, wiretap it, store it in a datacenter, catalog it, and index it.
Free speech? Yes, keep speaking please.
Indeed, because:
"If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him." -- Cardinal Richelieu
Strat
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
In the US you are free to give a speech.
To publish a book. To write a message about the news online. To engage in any political discussions about politics and talk about any part of history.
In the USA you don't have to be a government approved reporter or academic to comment within set laws about politics or history.
In the USA you are still free after the speech.
In the USA a person is still free after researching a book. A person is free to publish a book. The author can self publish. The autho
So do they have some kind of proposal.... (Score:2)
Free speech matters aside, what they are wanting to implement is actually technologically impossible without so many false positives as to render the technology utterly useless even at best.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
if the EU wants censorship, they should either censor the content themselves or block the sites they don't like
Both of these actions are likely to be met by very strong opposition from national governments, civil liberty activists as well as the general populace. So instead they make rules that place the burden on websites. Those rules are - by design, I suspect - onerous, strict, with heavy penalties and at the same time vague about where and when they apply. The result is that the larger sites, who can afford smart or manual filters, will apply censorship "voluntarily" in order to remain on the safe side of the
Re: (Score:2)
For any sites that would be affected by this that don't have a physical presence in the EU, at least they can exercise their free speech right to ignore such a mandate and tell the EU legislators to go fuck themselves.
Re: (Score:2)
As I said, you don't even need free speech rights to ignore this.
The expectation is well beyond anything that is remotely possible with any technology that exists, anywhere on earth.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, but it is much more "delicious" to be able to tell them to fuck off when you do know you have the right to do so, knowing that it is causing theoretical butthurt in those who would seek to suppress your rights but can't because you are out of their jurisdiction.
:D
Re: (Score:2)
It's no less delicious to tell them to fuck off because what they are asking for is outside of the realm of what is even physically possible with today's technology.
Right up there with faster than light travel and transporters.
Re: (Score:2)
These people are politicians. They
a) think they define reality
b) have no clue what is actually possible and what is not due to a)
Unenforceable bullshit-as-usual (Score:2)
Better? (Score:1)
Wouldn't it be better to monitor the music and video interests for violations of the various GPL's?
How to shoot yourself in the foot (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This is what happens (Score:2)
This is what happens when you give the power to regulate to a bunch of politicians and bureaucrats who have no idea how the internet works.
Sigh!
More generally (Score:2)