EU Wants To Require Platforms To Filter Uploaded Content (Including Code)

A new copyright proposal in the EU would require code-sharing platforms like GitHub and SourceForge to monitor all content that users upload for potential copyright infringement. "The proposal is aimed at music and videos on streaming platforms, based on a theory of a 'value gap' between the profits those platforms make from uploaded works and what copyright holders of some uploaded works receive," reports The GitHub Blog. "However, the way it's written captures many other types of content, including code."

Upload filters, also known as "censorship machines," are some of the most controversial elements of the copyright proposal, raising a number of concerns including: -Privacy: Upload filters are a form of surveillance, effectively a "general monitoring obligation" prohibited by EU law
-Free speech: Requiring platforms to monitor content contradicts intermediary liability protections in EU law and creates incentives to remove content
-Ineffectiveness: Content detection tools are flawed (generate false positives, don't fit all kinds of content) and overly burdensome, especially for small and medium-sized businesses that might not be able to afford them or the resulting litigation Upload filters are especially concerning for software developers given that: -Software developers create copyrightable works -- their code -- and those who choose an open source license want to allow that code to be shared
-False positives (and negatives) are especially likely for software code because code often has many contributors and layers, often with different licensing for different components
-Requiring code-hosting platforms to scan and automatically remove content could drastically impact software developers when their dependencies are removed due to false positives The EU Parliament continues to introduce new proposals for Article 13 but these issues remain. MEP Julia Reda explains further in a recent proposal from Parliament.

  • The more freedom after speech in the USA becomes attractive again.
    How did all that censorship work out for the Warsaw Pact nations?
    Keep the population from talking and thinking?

  • .... for how, technologically, they are going to make this apparently magic filter?

    Free speech matters aside, what they are wanting to implement is actually technologically impossible without so many false positives as to render the technology utterly useless even at best.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by jecowa ( 1152159 )
      Yeah, this seems like a big burden for sites. The EU is has been coming up with lots of ideas for things they want sites to start censoring. Imo, if the EU wants censorship, they should either censor the content themselves or block the sites they don't like. Plenty of other nations have been able to censor the internet on their own (e.g. China, North Korea, Australia).
  • I'm sure all the clueless myopian companies that are lobbying for and bribing for this sort of legislation not only don't understand the technical problems, but they also probably expect humans to sit there and sift through terabytes of uploads to make sure there isn't a single copyrighted byte anywhere, and they couldn't care less what it costs to do that (so long as someone else foots the bill).

  • Wouldn't it be better to monitor the music and video interests for violations of the various GPL's?

  • I know there's jurisdictional creep, and maybe some large non-EU companies would adhere, but I really doubt the EU has the jurisdictional pull for this to do anything other than hamstring anything to do with hosting in the EU. I guess this is good for non-EU small and mid-sized businesses who will have a huge advantage when not operating in the EU, like the USA or maybe Ukraine. At the same time, I'd rather these quixotic EU bureaucrats not treat their own tech community so badly in the global market.

  • This is what happens when you give the power to regulate to a bunch of politicians and bureaucrats who have no idea how the internet works.

    Sigh!

