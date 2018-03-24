Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Oracle Releases Java 10, Promises Much Faster Release Schedule (adtmag.com) 86

Posted by EditorDavid from the just-in-time dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Application Development Trends: Oracle announced the general availability of Java SE 10 (JDK 10) this week. This release, which comes barely six months after the release of Java SE 9, is the first in the new rapid release cadence Oracle announced late last year. The new release schedule, which the company is calling an "innovation cycle," calls for a feature release every six months, update releases every quarter, and a long-term support (LTS) release every three years. Java 10 is a feature release that obsoletes Java 9. The next LTS release will be Java 11, expected in September. The next LTS version after that will be Java 17, scheduled for release in September 2021...

The six-month feature release cadence is meant to reduce the latency between major releases, explained is Sharat Chander, director of Oracle's Java SE Product Management group, said in a blog post. "This release model takes inspiration from the release models used by other platforms and by various operating-system distributions addressing the modern application development landscape," Chander wrote. "The pace of innovation is happening at an ever-increasing rate and this new release model will allow developers to leverage new features in production as soon as possible. Modern application development expects simple open licensing and a predictable time-based cadence, and the new release model delivers on both."
This release finally adds var to the Java language (though its use is limited to local variables with initializers or declared in a for-loop). It's being added "to improve the developer experience by reducing the ceremony associated with writing Java code, while maintaining Java's commitment to static type safety, by allowing developers to elide the often-unnecessary manifest declaration of local variable type."

  • There are other things I like about Java but a lot of them were stripped away by Oracle and the language "innovation". I like slow and stable. That's what Java was about. Not running after every fad. Thinking and taking things slowly.

    That's gone. Shame.

  • So....Even MORE Broken Then? (Score:3)

    by Templer421 ( 4988421 ) on Saturday March 24, 2018 @03:14PM (#56319845)

    Problem with JAVA is syncing up all the damn versions between servers and clients.

    FASTER versions isn't helping.

    • I clicked on the story just to post this. Why are more frequent releases per unit time a good thing? What shortcoming in Java does this address? Those more knowledgeable might be able to say something, but I thought the stability was a *good* thing...

  • I'll now not update it on a 6 monthly basis? :/

  • If the var statement is a big feature for you then Kotlin is way ahead. Just sayin.

    And if you think I'm updating my Java environment every 6 months then you must think my farts smell like rose water.

  • I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone ask for a faster release cycle for java.

    I have, however, heard (many times) people requesting that java die in a fire.

  • This will be a good thing (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Saturday March 24, 2018 @03:44PM (#56319939)

    Explicit LTS versions vs non-LTS will enable the conservative to have a roadmap and the adventurous to keep going with new ideas and features where the two eventually converge.

    I'm personally quite sick of joining "enterprise" teams that use wildly past their shelf life versions of Java and then get indignant when I pointedly ask them WTF they're doing calling it "secure" when the product has been abandonware WRT security for over a year.

    Right now it feels like "Java 7 vs 8 vs 9" is a matter of opinion. Now at least we can say "you chose a non-LTS version and didn't keep up... WTF?" and stuff like that. Oracle is at least now saying "this is for this type of user and that is for that type of user" and if you try a third way the answer is "you're wrong" unless you accept full responsibility.

    • We still use Java6 at work lol. Change for the sake of change is expensive and our Oracle12g based tools and version SQL Developer work best onthat version. Upgrading puts us on a rent like EULA so we can't ever upgrade according to our finance guys. My previous employer just switched to java 7 and will stay there for years to come. All it;s customers have standardized only on Java jre7 for things like certs and code signing so we need an ancient version to make sure their tools work on our machines.

      Oracle

      • I think that a LOT of organizations are still using Java 6 and Java 7 in their business. I know that last two organizations that I worked for have.

        An officially LT supported Java 11 release might be the excuse they were looking for to skip upgrading to Java 9 and Java 10 and go straight for that version.

      • What would be an alternative to Java?

        C#/.NET? I don't think so.

        So, what else? We could put a nice tool chain on CLANG to support everything that Java can, e.g. Reflection/Introspection/Serialization ... but it seems no one is doing that at the moment.

        A sanitized C++ running on a VM with optional GC, that would be fine ... but I see no one going there.

        Or an open source Eiffel ... but then again it would be verbose like Java.

        On the other hand, image based environments like Smalltalk would be cool, no one is r

        • Explain why C#/.Net isn't a viable alternative? With the open source .net core on its way, things are very interesting.
          • .net core is not on the way. It's been here for 2 years now.

          • Because it lacks all the open source tools and libraries, Java has. It has no web server, like tomcat e.g.
            C# versus Java is simply an awful language, but you could use managed C++ of course, that wold be a plus. Most Java alternatives like Groovy, Scala, Kotlin etc. doc. don't run on .Net

            And the naming conventions of C# just suck :D a pain for my eyes ...

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by lgw ( 121541 )

              C#, the full language, is years ahead of Java and a far, far better language. So much less boilerplate with C#. Heck, Java is plain unusable without Lombok.

              OTOH, until the language has fully rich open source support on Linux, I'll pass. Does seem to be headed that way, however, so I'm hopeful.

              • I guess that is a matter of taste, I find C# nearly unusable and you think the same about Java ... but that is why I mostly use Groovy and hope that my current project slowly shifts to Scala :D

        • What would be an alternative to Java?

          C#/.NET? I don't think so.

          So, what else? We could put a nice tool chain on CLANG to support everything that Java can, e.g. Reflection/Introspection/Serialization ... but it seems no one is doing that at the moment.

          A sanitized C++ running on a VM with optional GC, that would be fine ... but I see no one going there.

          Or an open source Eiffel ... but then again it would be verbose like Java.

          On the other hand, image based environments like Smalltalk would be cool, no one is really pushing that either.

          So, it looks like we are stuck with Java the next 30 years.

          I for my part don't mind that.

          Easy Erlang the new hip rockstar language [youtube.com]

          • Erlang is nice for highly interactive multi threaded environments, e.g. in telecommunications.
            But pretty difficult to use for desktop applications or apps.

            Perhaps OCaml ...

    • Actually you should have the recent JDK/JRE for modern libraries, like the streams, but program in Scala and Groovy ... the progress Java makes as a language is simply not radical enough.

  • Don't we want a slower release schedule. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The best would be 1 release, no schedule. A complete language fixed in its function forever with no bugs.

    Having a faster release cycle means either they are spinning the language or patching a lot of bugs. So yes patching the bugs faster is better but I would prefer they spend the time to not have bugs in the first place.

  • They serve no good point, but virtually guarantee lower quality. Yet, like flat UIs with non-detectable interactive elements, they have to be done, "because everyone is doing them".

    The stupidity of humanity is without bounds.

    • Yeah, the subject line should read "Oracle Releases Java 10, Threatens Much Faster Release Schedule".

