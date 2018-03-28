Apple Trains Chicago Teachers To Put Coding In More Classrooms (engadget.com) 22
Apple has unveiled a partnership with Northwestern University and public schools to help teachers bring programming and other forms of computer science into Chicago-area classrooms. "The trio will set up a learning hub at Lane Tech College Prep High School that will introduce high school teachers to Apple's Everyone Can Code curriculum," reports Engadget. "They'll also have the option to train in an App Development with Swift course to boost the number of high school-oriented computer science teachers. Teachers will also have options for in-school coaching and mentorship to make sure they're comfortable with the curriculum when they're in front of actual students."
Actually . . . if you just slightly scratch the surface of this story, you'll see that it's not about teaching programming.
It's about teaching how to use Swift . . . a "programming" language that is a proprietary technology that belongs to Apple.
A programming course would have used something open and simple . . . like Python. Apple just wants to push Swift in this move.
Using a language owned by one vendor . . . kinda sorta puts you at the mercy of that vendor. Apple could easily, willy-nilly declare, "
Next: "Everybody can do brain surgery!" (Score:4, Insightful)
Which is actually true as long as a good outcome is not required. The results will be about as bad as with the coding though.
And yet we introduce the concepts that those brain surgeons will use in primary school.
I'm all for this in the hopes that it will help those few who will go on to be programmers and would have anyway. I don't expect initiatives like this to create more coders. It could possibly result less coders; in fending off those who would later pursue programming and get locked into the industry before figuring out that they don't really like it.
If you want a more practical suggestion... the skills necessary for the occupation of Walmart greeter.
Yes. Mining the uncanny ability to morph from delivering a pleasant greeting to fascist receipt checker, in the span of one quick shopping trip... since the pay allows one to subsist at below the poverty level, identifying those sociopaths at an early age is critical to their proper recruitment.
programmers cheaper. Same with Google and Facebook. Why train workers yourself when you can the public to throw money at it for you?
Its not the teachers (Score:4, Insightful)
More cash did not help bring parts of the USA to some new educational level.
Code and new computer devices don't improve grades every generation.
All this support of computers got attempted over decades. The low test results stay the same.
Teach the in poor areas students math and science. English.
Use tests and exams to sort who should get a full scholarship to one of the very best colleges in the USA.
On merit so only the very best students who can study get a full scholarship.
Arts, biology, medicine, law. Work out what the community wants to see their best students learn.
Computer "work" may not resonate with some communities in the USA with students who want and can learn.
Medicine and law can be seen as the real pathway to a good wage.
To some communities "computer" work is a computer shop selling computers. It has no value in the community as a worthwhile job for the best students.
Stop making all students do something their community sees as a pathway to a below average job.
Stop spending more on "computers" and see if the community wants more support for getting students into law and medicine for their very best students.
For the rest offer support to get into a great number of vocational schools.
Sport, art, music, languages, math, science. Stop expecting "computers" to magically fix every "gap" in education every decade.
The only winners with "computers" is the brand that sells the computer and the sale of support coursework, robot kits.
Try talking with the local community, see what they want for their best students who can learn.
Support the rest of the students with coursework that actually interest them.
Big brand computers for decades did not make poor areas any better educated.
