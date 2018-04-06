Twitter Will Break Third-Party Clients in June (apps-of-a-feather.com) 25
Come this June, Twitter says it will disable "streaming services", a feature third-party Twitter clients such as Talon, Tweetbot, Twitterrific use to stream the timeline and send push notifications. A replacement for streaming service, the Account Activity API, isn't being made available to third-party developers. In a letter, developers wrote: The new Account Activity API is currently in beta testing, but third-party developers have not been given access and time is running out. With access we might be able to implement some push notifications, but they would be limited at the standard level to 35 Twitter accounts -- our products must deliver notifications to hundreds of thousands of customers. No pricing has been given for Enterprise level service with unlimited accounts -- we have no idea if this will be an affordable option for us and our users.
We are incredibly eager to update our apps. However, despite many requests for clarification and guidance, Twitter has not provided a way for us to recreate the lost functionality. We've been waiting for more than a year. This change affects people who use third-party Twitter apps. All software platforms are affected, but it's worse on iOS and Android where users rely on push notifications to know when something happens on Twitter.
The issue is not whether to feel sorry for these businesses. The issue is around users suffering and Twitter destroying themselves (yet again). I mean Twitter just cancelled their MacOS client, so if you want a full featured Mac twitter client, apparently you are now screwed if Twitter doesn't come to the party with Tweetbot, etc.
Twitter is a web site.
It is displayed by the browsers I use on macOS/OS X just fine.
so if you want a full featured Mac twitter client, apparently you are now screwed if Twitter doesn't come to the party with Tweetbot, etc.
Or you use this new invention called a “web browser?”
This seems to only effect people who use multiple accounts and don't use the official twitter app, you know like russian spambots and fake news orgs like infowars. If twitter is doing this to limit the ability of these spam armies then great.
In the midst of a big push for people to leave social media, they are trying harder and hard to push people away.
If I were Twitter I'd have zero API limits, and let anyone make a client that desired it. You could easily work in advertising to that model, say embedded ad messages, or some kind of ad feed that would be mandatory for any Twitter client to support in some way that would be reviewed.
The easiest way to do that would be some revenue sharing. 10% cut of the ad revenue or something.
Twitter has been the place to find breaking news - especially for sports - for several years, which is the main reason I have stayed on the platform. But Twitter's management doesn't seem to know what to do with the product, and each change makes it less useful.
Take Notifications, for instance. Until a short while ago, Notifications worked exactly how you would expect - they were heads' ups regarding new direct messages, announcements about your account, etc. But at some recent point Twitter decided this wa
How troublesome. Hooking your cart to someone else's horse, and being upset when it doesn't go where you want.
Twitter messages are so small in terms of data payload. Too bad there isn't a open way to deliver really simple messages like these, syndicating them over the internet so to speak, to a wide audience without going through a single for-profit company's servers...
They won't let you see your friends wall? Just automate a browser and scrape the walls contents. I know, I know, twitter not facebook. Point stands, if they let you see it, you can collect it.
I wonder if Twitter's old API could be conceptually mapped to the things a XMPP server (or maybe IRC?) does. You could then add the old API and then tell all the Twitter developers, "Come over here to your new home!"
(And then Oracle could buy Twitter and sue you, since APIs are suddenly property now. Holy crap, how come that story already faded?!)