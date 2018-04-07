Programmer Unveils OpenGL Bindings for Bash (opensource.com) 10
Slashdot reader silverdirk writes: Compiled languages have long provided access to the OpenGL API, and even most scripting languages have had OpenGL bindings for a decade or more. But, one significant language missing from the list is our old friend/nemesis Bash. But worry no longer! Now you can create your dazzling 3D visuals right from the comfort of your command line!
"You'll need a system with both Bash and OpenGL support to experience it firsthand," explains software engineer Michael Conrad, who created the first version 13 years ago as "the sixth in a series of 'Abuse of Technology' projects," after "having my technical sensibilities offended that someone had written a real-time video game in Perl.
"Back then, my primary language was C++, and I was studying OpenGL for video game purposes. I declared to my friends that the only thing worse would be if it had been 3D and written in Bash. Having said the idea out loud, it kept prodding me, and I eventually decided to give it a try to one-up the 'awfulness'..."
Dang it, I was hoping for 3D Accerlerated Bash (Score:2)
Gtk Server, anyone? (Score:3)
Maybe (Score:4, Insightful)
In the hands of responsible programmers. But what happens if you need to run a bash script from a character based console?
Too many simple utilities have morphed from: Here's a command-line tool, and here's an optional graphical UI that runs on top of it. Next, we'll merge the graphics right into the basic tool's codebase. So you need to link every hair-brained graphics lib to build it. Finally, the damned thing will refuse to run (even if you use all the text-only command line switches) if it can't find a bitmapped display.
brace yourself (Score:2)
Command-line ads are coming
So finally, something better about Bash than MSDOS (Score:2)
Just imagine what 3D games would be like if they could be written in CMD batch language!