Can Ruby Survive Another 25 Years? (techradar.com) 37
TechRadar marked the 25th anniversary of the Ruby programming language by writing "there are still questions over whether it can survive another 25 years." The popularity of the Ruby language has been bolstered for many years by the success of the Ruby on Rails (RoR) web application framework which dominated the web scene, particularly among startups who wanted something that deal with much of the heavy lifting... But RoR, although popular, isn't the superstar that it was and It has faced fierce competition as issues such as scaling have become a greater concern for web companies. The JavaScript framework Node.js, for instance, has become popular as it requires less memory to deal with numerous connections because of its callback functions...
To improve performance further Ruby is introducing JIT (Just-In-Time) technology, which is already used by JVM and other languages. "We've created a prototype of this JIT compiler so that this year, probably on Christmas Day, Ruby 2.6 will be released," Matz confirmed. You can try the initial implementation of the MJIT compiler in the 2.6 preview1... Probably the clearest overview explanation of how MJIT works is supplied by Shannon Skipper: "With MJIT, certain Ruby YARV instructions are converted to C code and put into a .c file, which is compiled by GCC or Clang into a .so dynamic library file. The RubyVM can then use that cached, precompiled native code from the dynamic library the next time the RubyVM sees that same YARV instruction.
Ruby creator Yukihiro Matsumoto says Ruby 3.0 "has a goal of being three times faster than Ruby 2.0," and TechRadar reports that it's obvious that Matsumoto "will do anything he can to enable Ruby to survive and thrive..."
And in addition, "he's thoroughly enjoying himself doing what he does... and his outlook is quite simple: Programming is fun, he's had fun for the last 25 years making Ruby, and at the age of 52 now, he hopes that he'll get to spend the next 25 years having as much fun working on the language he dreamt up and wrote down in -- a now lost -- notebook, at the age of 17."
"We want Ruby to be the language that is around for a long time and people still use," Matsumoto tells another interviewer, "not the one people used to use."
Never thought I would hear about Legacy Ruby (Score:3)
But fads go in and out. Meanwhile COBOL I heard is still popular in older enterprises. Will node.js and Rust have the same fate 10 years from now? Java seems to be declining but still is active on older software projects.
C should never be used for complex systems. It promotes insecure code by design. It simply works everywhere and if you wanted to make a new C compiler and the Linux kernel wasn't your goal, it's easy.
Never confuse available with solid. Modern computing is a cesspool of shit code in dangerous places because of "We code everything in C!". Redox is th
I once interviewed a programming candidate, sent to me by a recruiter, who had only programmed in JOVIAL [wikipedia.org] for his whole career and only wanted to program in JOVIAL for the rest of his career. I guess my business didn't matter much to that recruiter.
Most of the really good programmers can learn a new language on the plane to their new gig.
Ruby, Python, Perl.... yawn (Score:1)
There was another Slashdot story a few months ago that C was making a comeback [slashdot.org]. Now Slashdot ponders if Ruby, one of the languages that contributed to the "death" of C can make it another 25 years.
The answer is no. At least, not in the way it is now. I suspect that, like Perl and Python and other interpreted languages, Ruby will always have a little niche of users. There will always be projects that are well suited to the ease of letting your programming language do all the thinking for you, and which d
Event-driven I/O doesn't require Node (Score:5, Funny)
Event-driven I/O is a good idea. It happens that Node already has a good one because it's a web standard, and it inherits it from Chrome along with the rest of Javascript. However, event-driven I/O is easily done in C, Ruby, Python, Java, anything that supports coroutines. Many of these languages also support lambdas, anonymous blocks, and closures. Yes, even C++ has lambdas and will have futures (like closures) in the next standard. The syntax for them is sort of clunky next to Ruby.
C programmers haven't just learned about select() and poll(), they've had them for a long time. These allow them event semantics on the existing Unix I/O primitives and you can build an event I/O library on top of them.
Javascript doesn't really offer all of the desirable features of modern programming languages. After all, the goal was for it to look like C. We'll end up with a nicer language with a first-class event-driven I/O library and no native I/O.
Event-driven I/O is a good idea. It happens that Node already has a good one because it's a web standard, and it inherits it from Chrome along with the rest of Javascript. However, event-driven I/O is easily done in C, Ruby, Python, Java, anything that supports coroutines. Many of these languages also support lambdas, anonymous blocks, and closures. Yes, even C++ has lambdas and will have futures (like closures) in the next standard. The syntax for them is sort of clunky next to Ruby.
C programmers haven't just learned about select() and poll(), they've had them for a long time. These allow them event semantics on the existing Unix I/O primitives and you can build an event I/O library on top of them.
Javascript doesn't really offer all of the desirable features of modern programming languages. After all, the goal was for it to look like C. We'll end up with a nicer language with a first-class event-driven I/O library and no native I/O.
Your post reminds me of a funny video from the same author who did the infamous Mongo DB WEBSCALE [youtube.com] called node.js is Bass Ass rockstar tech which talks about event-driven I/O and the hilarious obvious problems
. [youtube.com]
I wonder about people who find Nawmal videos entertaining. To give you some background on that, I hate having meetings on text chat servers because everyone else types really slowly. Similarly, watching two CG talking heads go through a dialogue, and in a monotone, is incredibly tedious for me because I could read the same dialogue much more quickly and I expect more inflection in speech. And probably because I worked at Pixar and its predecessor for 19 years, I have much higher standards for CG entertainme
Because I am one of those boring, pedantic people who insist on actually reading all of the way to the third sentence of the story, which said this:
Why are you talking so much about JavaScript when the story is about ruby? I love Perl and believe perl will always be the best so now Iâ(TM)ve posted the same as you.
Because the point of the video was about the cool kids who discovered non blocking I/O async event driven do not understand threading or code quality. Yes you can do something simple VERY fast
... but in actually node.js developers develop their own OS with threading and end up with call back after call back loop spaghetti.
What Ruby 3.0 is attempting to do is just this. It makes more sense to use threads and let the OS deal with assigning them to CPU's and ultilizing which set of code to execute next.
I would definitely use Node if I was serving WebRTC. There aren't that many other solutions.
I wonder how many of those folks understand that they're actually programming a state machine. Which we have had forever.
but in actually node.js developers develop their own OS with threading and end up with call back after call back loop spaghetti.
It kind of sounds like you're not aware of the language features introduced in ES6 (3 major node versions ago).
It makes more sense to use threads and let the OS deal with assigning them to CPU's and ultilizing which set of code to execute next.
OK so you're saying that threads are a better concurrency model than promises on certain OSes? Let's hear why you think that.
We should start with the point that not everything that should have promises does, and it will take another couple iterations of the Javascript standard to get there.
Javascript I/O programming creates a hidden state machine. Threading makes it obvious what the states are and what their order is. Implementing a state machine in a switch statement generally does this too, although it's
Why not? COBOL is still around (Score:2)
There is even an object-oriented version these days.
https://supportline.microfocus... [microfocus.com]
No (Score:1)
Ruby is fossilized dinosaur shit, all the olds who knew Ruby have been purged from the tech industry for being old, and none of the young techbros who get paid shittons of money for coding know anything about Ruby.
Ruby is fucking dead.
Survive? Likely. Thrive? Likely Not (Score:5, Insightful)
Code lasts a log time, so there will be users here and there. But, I highly doubt it will thrive. Python is gaining and has an advantage of very good interoperability with C libraries and improving overall performance thanks to projects like NumPy and the like. It's use in data science and other projects as well as in CS education will continue to help the overall implementations, Python competes in the language space that Ruby is in, and I think it does it very well, even with the issues around the 2/3 versioning. Honestly, Ruby is behind Python, and that gap is increasing.
The original advantages of Rails are disappearing. More and more of the MVC work is moving to the client side, and the server side is increasingly oriented towards just providing REST services. The amount of server generated HTML, a big part of Rails initially, is very rapidly decreasing. And while Rails is evolving, that legacy still exists. And other stacks have caught up. NoSQL make the ActiveRecord pattern much less needed for example. So, if you want raw speed in terms of time to implement, Node and the MEAN stack are really more competitive. Of course, that speed comes at a real cost and NodeJS has it own problems.
All in all, Buby faces enough challenges that will take too long to fix via language and runtime changes for its future to be vibrant. I expect it will fade in the face of Node, Python and even the resurgence of strongly typed frameworks (Java, C#, Scala) alongside newly revived languages like Erlang (and it's modern cousin Elixir) that embrace patterns for scaling that serve the whole modern web well.
Is it NOT a buzzword? (Score:2)
Money it it now
/= money later.
It won't be relevant (Score:1)
I work with Ruby (RoR) on one of my projects, and it's such a weird language. Even after almost 2 years with it, the syntax is still so quirky to me. It also has a strange mix of OO and procedural features, and the variable naming conventions are odd as well. One thing I really dislike, and maybe this is more of a Rails thing, is the minimalist culture behind it. Why are comments and documentation so discouraged? Anyway this has nothing to do with how old it is, as many languages are far older and still hav
YES (Score:1)