Survey Finds 'Agile' Competency Is Rare In Organizations (sdtimes.com) 28
An anonymous reader writes: The 12th annual "State of Agile" report has just been released by CollabNet VersionOne, which calls it "the largest and longest-running Agile survey in the world." After surveying more than 1,400 software professionals in various roles and industries over the last four months of 2017, "Only 12% percent responded that their organizations have a high level of competency with agile practices across the organization, and only 4% report that agile practices are enabling greater adaptability to market conditions... The three most significant challenges to agile adoption and scaling are reported as organizational culture at odds with agile values (53%), general organizational resistance to change (46%), and Inadequate management support and sponsorship (42%)...
"The encouraging news is that 59% recognize that they are still maturing, indicating that they do not intend to plateau where they are." And agile adoption does appear to be growing. "25% of the respondents say that all or almost all of their teams are agile, whereas only 8% reported that in 2016."
The researchers also note "the recognized necessity of accelerating the speed of delivery of high-quality software, and the emphasis on customer satisfaction," with 71% of the survey respondents reporting that a DevOps initiative is underway or planned for the next 12 months.
Agile takes a rare group (Score:1)
Agile has always seem to take longer than it should, never works as promised. Simple staging plans and a short meeting to discuss issues seems to work well enough in my group
Agile and Scrum Are Like Communism (Score:4, Insightful)
All sound great in theory, fall apart in practice, and there will always be someone who says, "You just didn't implement it the right way!"
Or free market capitalism... same shit, different extreme.
Methodologies (Score:1)
Nothing turns me off an interviewee than these bullshit methodology buzzwords. Can you actually fucking code? That's what's important.
AGILE is utter shit (Score:2)
Look, spend the time (and if needed, money) to actually make a solid product from the get-go instead of relying upon adaptability. This is what will net you the best results, customer satisfaction, and fewest warranty/support issues (thus saving TONS OF MONEY.)
Around the 90s is when software development was truly in its prime, despite the shit languages and lacking hardware. It was that shit hardware that forced programmers to figure things out in effective and proper manners rather than relying upon huge a
Methodologies Are For Hacks (Score:2)
Management and leadership styles need to depend on your team, if you use agile/scrum/kanban/etc it means you are trying to make up for shitty management skills, and in turn are making everyone else waste 10-30% (50%-75% in extreme cases) of their time to make up for it. There is no one management or leadership style (two VERY different things, mind you) to bind them all.
Managers are glorified communal secretaries, they exist to arrange meetings, sit between upper management/clients and developers, and ensu
This is actually good for agile believers (Score:1)
Considering that agile is a giant scam to sell consulting, training, books, etc.... low adoption only means more customers to fleece!
bah (Score:2)
I love Agile (Score:2)
Agile is amazing. All of our competitors should adopt it.
First item on the Agile Manifesto (Score:2)
"People over processes". That is not anything a large organization can do at the level the actual work is done, with very rare exceptions. I am grateful for this "agile" nonsense though, because it lets me run a development project as an one-person show (plus one very good manager to keep track of things and sell this to upper management) by claiming this is "agile". This way I do not have to do waterfall stuff in a project that actually redefines itself all the time. Fortunately, I do the redefining, so th
