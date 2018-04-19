New Alexa Blueprints Let Users Make Custom Skills Without Knowing Any Code (arstechnica.com) 27
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Amazon just released a new way for Alexa users to customize their experience with the virtual assistant. New Alexa Skill Blueprints allow you to create your own personalized Alexa skills, even if you don't know how to code. These "blueprints" act as templates for making questions, responses, trivia games, narrative stories, and other skills with customizable answers unique to each user. Amazon already has a number of resources for developers to make the new skills they want, but until now, users have had to work within the confines of pre-made Alexa skills. Currently, more than 20 templates are available on the new Alexa Skill Blueprints website, all ready for Alexa users to personalize with their own content. Any blueprint-made skills you make will show up on the "Skills You've Made" section of the blueprints website. While these skills will exist for your Amazon account until you delete them, they aren't posted to the general Alexa Skills score, so strangers will not have access to your couple's trivia game that's personalized for you, your spouse, and your best coupled friends.
Make a "skill"? (Score:2)
Teaching Alexa a skill REQUIRES that you understand the necessary sequence required to convey to the device what you are asking it to do. IF you don't follow the sequence, Alexa won't do what you want. Alexa is going to just give you a crash course in how to program it any time it isn't sure what you want. This isn't all that diffe
You mean like Slashdot but with decent responses? It'll never catch on.
I was thinking "Alexa, teach me to create a skill"...
You mean the home automation devices? It means creating an action or set of actions that a user might want to create.
Re: (Score:3)
"Alexa, stop spying on me."
New terminology. Alexa won the personal surveillance device wars, so it gets to define the playing field going forward.
When you say "Give me the weather", or "Play ACDC" or "Fling that Kumquat" that's a "skill".
And now people can make their own. This is actually a defining feature that will solidify their hold on the product concept and will set the bar for all other devices to meet.
You could always make your own "skill"
You can now make your own skill without writing code.
I'm calling BS.... (Score:2)
Just because you don't have to understand enough to produce a source file that get's compiled, linked and then run does NOT mean you are not engaged in "programming" something.
Moreover, we still calll "programming a TV remote", well, programming!
:)
(Not that I am very good at this particular programming task, mind you... )
Paul B.
I suppose when I set up email filters, that too is your definition of writing code?
When I tell someone how to get to a specific destination using a list of instructions, I'm programming them with code too?
Skills? (Score:3)
Are there any limitations?
The first skill I'd create would be "Privacy"
Probably the second would be "Alexa?" Order me some blackjack and hookers.
/s
I'm sorry but the first skill precludes the second... Why? Well you had to unplug it to make this Privacy skill you speak of work right.
Who in their right mind would put one of these things in their house? Oh right.. The same people who put in those web-available web cams inside their homes...What's a hackable microphone thingy with access to all sorts of devices in your house after that?
Are there any limitations?
/s
The first skill I'd create would be "Privacy"
Probably the second would be "Alexa?" Order me some blackjack and hookers.
Don't be silly. You can't order blackjack.
:-)
More seriously... Did you know there are smartphone controlled vibrators? So it's only a matter of time before those can be controlled by Alexa too. How's that going to play out in bed? "Alexa. Set vibrator #3 to pulse-mode 2, change vibrator #1 to continuous-mode and vibrator #2 to manual - and reorder Tide pods."
Hypercard for AI (Score:2)
Code? (Score:2)
even if you don't know how to code
Code? What does coding have to do with Alexa? The article is talking about 'skills', which is a completely different field!
And vice versa! (Score:2)
And custom code without any skill too. Woo-hoo!
Personalized for your pleasure (Score:2)
... so strangers will not have access to your couple's trivia game that's personalized for you, your spouse, and your best coupled friends.
Exactly what kind of games is Amazon expecting people to make -- and will they support a password and/or safe-word?