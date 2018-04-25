Drupal Warns of New Remote-Code Bug, the Second in Four Weeks (arstechnica.com) 39
For the second time in a month, websites that use the Drupal content management system are confronted with a stark choice: install a critical update or risk having your servers infected with ransomware or other nasties. From a report: Maintainers of the open-source CMS built on the PHP programming language released an update patching critical remote-code vulnerability on Wednesday. The bug, formally indexed as CVE-2018-7602, exists within multiple subsystems of Drupal 7.x and 8.x. Drupal maintainers didn't provide details on how the vulnerability can be exploited other than to say attacks work remotely. The maintainers rated the vulnerability "critical" and urged websites to patch it as soon as possible.
Where are the sandboxes? (Score:5, Insightful)
Why don't developers just write code that doesn't have security holes in it?
Presumably because they can't. It's time we started programing computer resource sandboxes into every application by default.
Linux and Mac, and Windows all have things for this. Macs have a dtrace based sandbox that can be per application or per process.
sandboxes can specify what a process and all child processes can do at the computer resource level. Can they get on the network? Can they access the file system? what files can they access? do they have write permission? how much memory can they use? how much cpu? and so on.
If we always launched processes with these clamped down a lot of security holes would not be exploitable. Why is it these are largely unused?
I guess your imagination is limited (Score:3)
To try to answer your ridicule patiently imagine the following. A program running in a sandbox without data base access handles the requests and then sends messages to other processes in each of the other sandboxes for the various sub tasks.
*The customer database verification
* Backend accounts/card processing interface to process and record sales
etc..
the verification is only permitted to set a semiphore (true false) to comunicate the varification back to the master process.
And so on. Every process is give
Re: (Score:2)
What's the point of that when the real sensitive data is in the website? The PHP code still has to access the database. Who cares about anything else? Either way, it's pretty standard practice these days to run sites in a separate VM or otherwise sandboxed environment.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean like containers that Linux and Amazon use and very recently Windows and Azure Linux/Windows serverless [arstechnica.com]?
Problem is it doesn't solve SQL access bugs even if you can generate another container the data is still compromised
Kids today use node.js and frameworks from Azure and Amazon that are secured and unfortunately locked to these platforms.
Coders should not be security experts. The frameworks should which PHP has shown are not written by such
Re: Where are the sandboxes? (Score:2)
Why do people use php?
Re: (Score:2)
fyi: saveie6.com yields 404
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is that with every major release they completely revamp the API. Nobody who develops for them can keep up with the changes and there's no automated way that works to upgrade source from release to release. If you choose to use a module because there isn't something you need in core, then you're stuck till the module gets converted to the newest release which may never happen. Eventually, your mind just screams.
The path to secure code isn't rewriting everything from the ground up with each rele
Re: (Score:2)
Worse still are the idiots that masquerade as Drupal consultants, insane rates and what they churn out is absolute shit.
Not wanting to defend Drupal Developers BUT, when you start with a turd, no matter how you mould and shape it what you will end up with will still be at its heart a turd.
Re: (Score:2)
it does seem PHP panders to low-talent and lazy developers who make all manner of insecure platforms and modules. A developer who decides to go into PHP is much like a person who joins the band to play the triangle.
