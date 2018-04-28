Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Go Programming Language Gets A New Logo and Branding (golang.org) 84

Posted by EditorDavid from the do-not-pass-Go dept.
After an "extensive design process," the Go programming language has a "new look and logo," according to Google's lead for Go developer relations, product, and strategy. (Promising that this won't affect Go's gopher mascot.) Our logo follows the brand's core philosophy of simplicity over complexity... The circular shape of the letters hints at the eyes of the Go gopher, creating a familiar shape and allowing the mark and the mascot to pair well together... In addition to our brand guide we have also developed a presentation theme. This presentation theme will enable us to have a consistent representation of Go in person at meetups and conferences as well as online.

Go community members are welcome to use this theme for their own presentations. The presentations are available as Google Slides presentations. We chose Google Slides as it is easy to share and maintain updates. People are welcome to port them to keynote, PowerPoint, etc. Like this blog and all our gopher images, the slide themes are Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 licensed... The brand guide, logo and themes are copyrighted by the Go authors. The brand guide contains the guidelines for acceptable logo use.
It's been more than eight years since the language's launch, and "we wanted the Go brand to reflect where we have been and convey where we are going."

Go Programming Language Gets A New Logo and Branding

  • what the f- (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Ayano ( 4882157 )
    Seriously... they cobbled all of that together for a piece of vector art?
    • Well they use really thin letters and their infographics are up to modern standards. And there's a big curly brace. So I guess all is in order.

      • Gotta love that thin blue diagonal line on the red background too (page 4).

        If there was like a place called Jaggie City or something that piece of shit would totally be the mayor.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by hagnat ( 752654 )

      its not just a vector art. Its a piece of the identify of a brand, and how you should you use.
      that's how a proper brand guide should look like. I take it you never worked with one.

    • The graphic with it's action lines reminds me of a book read to me as a child called Go Dog, Go
      https://images.gr-assets.com/b... [gr-assets.com]

  • Marketing? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Dawn Keyhotie ( 3145 ) on Saturday April 28, 2018 @11:46AM (#56519329)

    What am I even reading here? It's a computer language, not a car.

    If a language needs its own marketing department, from a multi-billion-dollar company, then maybe it's not that great in the first place.

    • If a language needs its own marketing department, from a multi-billion-dollar company, then maybe it's not that great in the first place.

      [1] [oracle.com]

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Junta ( 36770 )

        I don't know your intent, but you may be bolstering their claim rather than countering it ;)

    • Re:Marketing? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by lucm ( 889690 ) on Saturday April 28, 2018 @12:16PM (#56519461)

      maybe it's not that great in the first place.

      It is my experience that apps written in Go have amazing performance. But it's also my experience that coding in Go is a huge pain in the ass. Granted, I didn't spend a billion hours RTFM but when compilation fails because of unused imports or because the opening curly brace of "if" is on the following line, I would say it's garbage not warranting further effort.

    • Quick, what's the logo for C, Pascal, FORTRAN, or BASIC? Countries have flags and seals; languages don't.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by hagnat ( 752654 )

        java, php, python, ruby, c++, and many others (even pascal) have logo's
        just because you don't see or use them often, doesn't mean there aren't

      • Quick, what's the logo for C, Pascal, FORTRAN, or BASIC? Countries have flags and seals; languages don't.

        If you asked what the logo for Perl is everyone would be able to answer.

    • Re:Marketing? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Saturday April 28, 2018 @01:45PM (#56519855) Homepage Journal

      That's kind of naive. The best language to program in is the one that has the most brainshare. It's where the jobs are and where posting a job will find the greatest pool of candidates.

      Marketing isn't just about creating manipulative communication, although that's part of it. It's the practical study of how to exploit human economic behavior.

  • Great news! (Score:5, Funny)

    by aardvarkjoe ( 156801 ) on Saturday April 28, 2018 @11:47AM (#56519331)

    You know, whenever anybody asked me what I thought the biggest thing holding back the Go language was, the first thing that came to mind was the logo. This is truly an earth-shattering development.

  • Oi are what oi are (Score:3)

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Saturday April 28, 2018 @12:25PM (#56519505) Homepage Journal

    Page 8:

    These segments has different priorities and varying understanding of Go's value and purpose

    They does, does they? Who wrote this shit, Popeye?

    I suppose writing properly isn't *humble*, and might be considered *reactive*, *exclusive* or *haughty*. (Page 7).

  • Nope, it's not a joke (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Thought this was a delayed April Fool's stunt. This logo is really, really bad. But also not surprising, since Google seems to be where terrible, tone-deaf designers get jobs to make the rest of us suffer.

  • Looks like the logo of a transit agency... or maybe a gas station.

  • Usual joke (Score:5, Funny)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Saturday April 28, 2018 @01:21PM (#56519767)

    "Go Programming Language Gets A New Logo and Branding "

    'Go' is now named 'Went' and will soon be named 'Gone'.

  • Uses 'infer' instead of 'imply', which implies that it was written by illiterates. Or at least, one might infer so.

    Having used go in production, it needs a nice logo and some comprehensive and coherent brand directions, because it certainly won't get anywhere on technical merits alone.

  • I wish someone makes an alternate language for the Go ecosystem. I like Go libraries: high-level, scripting grade API. I just don't care for the Go language itself. There is an alternate language called Have, but it does not look interesting either. I would like to see something like Nim for the Go ecosystem, or perhaps a Go backend for Nim.

