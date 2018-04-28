Go Programming Language Gets A New Logo and Branding (golang.org) 84
After an "extensive design process," the Go programming language has a "new look and logo," according to Google's lead for Go developer relations, product, and strategy. (Promising that this won't affect Go's gopher mascot.) Our logo follows the brand's core philosophy of simplicity over complexity... The circular shape of the letters hints at the eyes of the Go gopher, creating a familiar shape and allowing the mark and the mascot to pair well together... In addition to our brand guide we have also developed a presentation theme. This presentation theme will enable us to have a consistent representation of Go in person at meetups and conferences as well as online.
Go community members are welcome to use this theme for their own presentations. The presentations are available as Google Slides presentations. We chose Google Slides as it is easy to share and maintain updates. People are welcome to port them to keynote, PowerPoint, etc. Like this blog and all our gopher images, the slide themes are Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 licensed... The brand guide, logo and themes are copyrighted by the Go authors. The brand guide contains the guidelines for acceptable logo use.
It's been more than eight years since the language's launch, and "we wanted the Go brand to reflect where we have been and convey where we are going."
Go community members are welcome to use this theme for their own presentations. The presentations are available as Google Slides presentations. We chose Google Slides as it is easy to share and maintain updates. People are welcome to port them to keynote, PowerPoint, etc. Like this blog and all our gopher images, the slide themes are Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 licensed... The brand guide, logo and themes are copyrighted by the Go authors. The brand guide contains the guidelines for acceptable logo use.
It's been more than eight years since the language's launch, and "we wanted the Go brand to reflect where we have been and convey where we are going."
what the f- (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Gotta love that thin blue diagonal line on the red background too (page 4).
If there was like a place called Jaggie City or something that piece of shit would totally be the mayor.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
its not just a vector art. Its a piece of the identify of a brand, and how you should you use.
that's how a proper brand guide should look like. I take it you never worked with one.
Re: (Score:2)
+5 informative.
Re: (Score:2)
It informs us that GP is an utter ponce?
Re: (Score:2)
While I agree with your comments, I also don't consider the new logo an improvement over the silly gopher. It's hard to think of anything good at all to say about it except, perhaps, at least they didn't color the font the same as the background.
Go Dog, Go (Score:2)
The graphic with it's action lines reminds me of a book read to me as a child called Go Dog, Go
https://images.gr-assets.com/b... [gr-assets.com]
Marketing? (Score:5, Insightful)
What am I even reading here? It's a computer language, not a car.
If a language needs its own marketing department, from a multi-billion-dollar company, then maybe it's not that great in the first place.
Re: (Score:3)
If a language needs its own marketing department, from a multi-billion-dollar company, then maybe it's not that great in the first place.
[1] [oracle.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know your intent, but you may be bolstering their claim rather than countering it
;)
Re:Marketing? (Score:5, Insightful)
maybe it's not that great in the first place.
It is my experience that apps written in Go have amazing performance. But it's also my experience that coding in Go is a huge pain in the ass. Granted, I didn't spend a billion hours RTFM but when compilation fails because of unused imports or because the opening curly brace of "if" is on the following line, I would say it's garbage not warranting further effort.
Re: (Score:2)
most C programmers would love to have the compiler automatically warn them if a header file inclusion isn't needed; it can make compilation significantly faster, and removes doubt as to what the including code does
You're missing the point. Obviously everyone agrees that it's better to not have unrequired dependencies when you ship code. It's *before* you ship, in earlier iterations where a lot of time is spent refactoring and debugging that it's stupid. You comment out a line of code to try something? Compiler error because suddenly there's an unused import. Uncomment the line of code? Another error because you forgot to put the import back in. It's a productivity killer, even worse than when you comment out Python c
Re: (Score:3)
As someone who's written a lot of C professionally- no we wouldn't. Not as an error. As a warning, fine. Preferably one that can be pragma-ed out. But not as an error.
As for formatting- no there really isn't anything good to be said about a consistent style. Especially not to that degree. All you're doing is costing time on meaningless triviality. The time spent to fix it the first time it happens will be an order of magnitude greater than the practical benefits of using the same style for somethin
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed some of their forced formatting choices are just dumb. Since they have a brace notational language, enforcing stupid rules like } else { is just dumb and pointless. Python of course requires specific white spacing (and ruby solves this with an "end"
;). But if you are going to have {}'s, enforcing such rules to that level are just idiotic and petty, and many of their forced formatting choices feel that way. That braces for blocks are good but ()'s in conditionals are bad is also strangely inconsi
Since when do languages have logos? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
java, php, python, ruby, c++, and many others (even pascal) have logo's
just because you don't see or use them often, doesn't mean there aren't
Re: (Score:2)
Quick, what's the logo for C, Pascal, FORTRAN, or BASIC? Countries have flags and seals; languages don't.
If you asked what the logo for Perl is everyone would be able to answer.
TMTOWTDO (Score:2)
Perl should have at least five different ones. After all, it has five different everything.
Re:Marketing? (Score:4, Insightful)
That's kind of naive. The best language to program in is the one that has the most brainshare. It's where the jobs are and where posting a job will find the greatest pool of candidates.
Marketing isn't just about creating manipulative communication, although that's part of it. It's the practical study of how to exploit human economic behavior.
Great news! (Score:5, Funny)
You know, whenever anybody asked me what I thought the biggest thing holding back the Go language was, the first thing that came to mind was the logo. This is truly an earth-shattering development.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the announcement has thusfar netted 36 people writing a response on
/. That's probably more people than there have been talking about the language in the past 10 years.
Let's call that progress.
Re: (Score:3)
Make Go go away.
Re: CoC smokers (Score:2)
I am a commie, you insensitive clod. There is NOTHING remotely communist in Big Brother Google's imperialist prison state.
Re: (Score:1)
What's the matter, can't handle free speech or ideas that are not aligned with your world view?
Re: (Score:1)
you're confused, it's the "code of conduct" pushers who can't tolerate it
Re: (Score:1)
People left continents behind them in boats for this very reason. It's not so far fetched that such rules wouldn't cause anxiety and fear to the people who like to feel free, even if they are not. I feel the burn every time the society clutches around me tighter, so why not somebody else as well?
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
"The first goal of the Code of Conduct is to specify a baseline standard of behavior so that people with different social values and communication styles can talk about Go effectively, productively, and respectfully. "
That was enough for me to drive me away. These are the same people that go "we need to be open to hiring people with more diverse or non traditional backgrounds." (aka non white, vagina possessing, unqualified)
Re: (Score:2)
I personally think go is a miserable language, steeped deep in mediocrity. I don't need to imagine what programming with generics is like: I already know what it's like and it sucks for anything of moderate size and up. I also believe that the world of programming and types has evolved since the early 1970s.
So yeah no fan but...
...based on what you wrote, I read the code of conduct. I can't see anything objectionable in it. So what, specifically, do you not like.
https://golang.org/conduct [golang.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Perhaps the fact that it exists in the first place? That someone felt he/she/it/pronounOfTheWeek had the need and the right to tell other people what to think and do.
You didn't get Dennis Ritchie issuing edicts about holding doors open for old folks and not kicking dogs, did you?
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Maybe it exists because the people who made it don't trust random strangers on the internet not to be shitheads to each other.
Honestly, that seems like a pretty reasonable stance to take. Where do you take issue with it?
Re: (Score:2)
Or, get out of the lab, and start a new one, in which the 'assholes' are not welcome.
So you can have your lab full of 'assholes', and everybody else can start to figure out the apparently immense complexity of simultaneously writing code, and being nice to each other.
Re: (Score:3)
Perhaps the fact that it exists in the first place?
So, people are insisting you not be an asshat in their comminuty and you find that objectionable. Well, that figures. I guess you and the golang community are fundamantally incompatible then.
That someone felt he/she/it/pronounOfTheWeek had the need and the right to tell other people what to think and do.
Seems you have the attitude of "I want to be able to do what I want where I want and when I want and no one should use their free speech to tell me to go aw
Re: (Score:2)
You didn't get Dennis Ritchie issuing edicts about holding doors open for old folks and not kicking dogs, did you?
I would imagine that Dennis Richie never encountered a situation where he had to ask people to:
Maybe back in the day, this was how everyone behaved, without needing to be prompted. Nowadays, of course...
Re: (Score:2)
No we didn't. But you inadvertently inserted the reason for that: doors and dogs are both locally access only.
We are on the Internet. People are being assholes all the time. A person that intentionally slams a door in the face of some other person can be handled locally, if someone intentionally kicks dogs it can be handled locally.
In a distributed open source project over an international network this type of management doesn't work.
So one can kick people from mailing lists etc., but that have traditionall
Re: CoC smokers (Score:2)
For all people who demand non standard pronouns, I use the pronoun "your imperial smarminess".
Get your degenerate capitalist pig ideology out of my vernacular language, or expect resistance.
Re: (Score:3)
change your logo. marketing 101.
It's like in The Wire, when they have low quality drugs that customers no longer buy, they keep selling the same shit but with a different color for the package.
Re: (Score:1)
Does this mean no more go gopher? I like the gopher.
Gophers support the patriarchy and are just like hitler.
Re: (Score:2)
Does this mean no more go gopher? I like the gopher.
Yes. At the end of the first sentence in the summary they clearly state that no matter what, this change will affect Go's gopher mascot.
Oi are what oi are (Score:3)
Page 8:
They does, does they? Who wrote this shit, Popeye?
I suppose writing properly isn't *humble*, and might be considered *reactive*, *exclusive* or *haughty*. (Page 7).
Nope, it's not a joke (Score:1)
Thought this was a delayed April Fool's stunt. This logo is really, really bad. But also not surprising, since Google seems to be where terrible, tone-deaf designers get jobs to make the rest of us suffer.
I'm sure this will... (Score:2)
Looks like... (Score:2)
Looks like the logo of a transit agency... or maybe a gas station.
Usual joke (Score:5, Funny)
"Go Programming Language Gets A New Logo and Branding "
'Go' is now named 'Went' and will soon be named 'Gone'.
Re: (Score:2)
You, sir/ma'am/other, win the internet JOTD.
Page 21 (Score:2)
Uses 'infer' instead of 'imply', which implies that it was written by illiterates. Or at least, one might infer so.
Having used go in production, it needs a nice logo and some comprehensive and coherent brand directions, because it certainly won't get anywhere on technical merits alone.
Good ecosystem, Meh language. (Score:2)
I wish someone makes an alternate language for the Go ecosystem. I like Go libraries: high-level, scripting grade API. I just don't care for the Go language itself. There is an alternate language called Have, but it does not look interesting either. I would like to see something like Nim for the Go ecosystem, or perhaps a Go backend for Nim.