Oracle Sets End Date for Business Java 8 Updates

An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Further clarifying its ongoing support plans for Java SE 8, Oracle will require businesses to have a commercial license to get updates after January 2019. In an undated bulletin about the revision, Oracle said public updates for Java SE 8 released after January 2019 will not be available for business, commercial, or production use without a commercial license. However, public updates for Java SE 8 will be available for individual, personal use through at least the end of 2020.
Oracle advises enterprises to review the Oracle Java SE Support Roadmap to assess support requirements to migrate to a later release or obtain a commercial license... Oracle advises developers to review roadmaps for Java SE 8 and beyond and take appropriate action based on their application and its distribution model.
Which proves java is a shit technology. The whole point is write once run everywhere, when everywhere does not even include a later JVM version it's pretty broken. Java leaks to much of the abstraction. It should not be possible for the monkeys to cause themselves these problems.
Well, the latest version of Confluent Platform community edition - a Kafka/ Zookeeper offering - only runs on Java 8. That would be the major reason, using code - either commercial or open source - that does not run on Java 9 or 10.
Then there is the puzzling short maintenance periods being offered for all post Java 8 releases. See for example the comments here [jaxenter.com]. Moving to a new Java version that will be supported apparently for six months is very questionable for any enterprise. It appears that Oracle has s
Is there any reason not to migrate to the newest version of Java? Is any effort even required?
Sure. You don't need or even want any of the new functionality and you believe that the additional complexity has made the new version less secure rather than more. Even stronger reason if you think any of the new features are negative rather than positive. Effort is NOT the real question.
Too bad we don't have any such option.
I think we're going about this all wrong. Old versions should be supported as long as sufficient numbers of people are actually willing to pay for whatever support they require. If the
I think we're going about this all wrong.
Oracle is not a "we."
If you want to migrate, all your dependencies need to migrate first. It's taking a lot of libraries some time to get on board with Java 9, especially since it uses a completely new class loading mechanism.
Give up already. Java will soon be as ubiquitous as Flash...