Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Programming

Stack Overflow Admits It Hasn't Been Welcoming To 'Newer Coders, Women, People of Color, and Others'; Outlines How It Plans To Change That (stackoverflow.blog) 164

Posted by msmash from the kudos-to-you dept.
Paul Fernhout writes: Jay Hanlon, executive vice president of culture and experience at Stack Overflow, penned a column on the company's blog last week in which he admitted the "painful truth" that "too many people experience Stack Overflow as a hostile or elitist place, especially newer coders, women, people of color, and others in marginalized groups." Hanlon, added, "our employees and community have cared about this for a long time, but we've struggled to talk about it publicly or to sufficiently prioritize it in recent years. And results matter more than intentions." The post adds: "Now, that's not because most Stack Overflow contributors are hostile jerks. The majority of them are generous and kind. Sure, a few are... just generous, I guess? But our active users regularly express their frustration that we haven't done more to make outsiders feel more welcome. The real problem isn't the community -- it's us:

We trained users to tell other users what they're doing wrong, but we didn't provide new folks with the necessary guidance to do it right. We failed to give our regular users decent tools to review content and easily find what they're looking for. We sent mixed messages over the years about whether we're a site for "experts" or for anyone who codes."

Stack Overflow Admits It Hasn't Been Welcoming To 'Newer Coders, Women, People of Color, and Others'; Outlines How It Plans To C More | Reply

Stack Overflow Admits It Hasn't Been Welcoming To 'Newer Coders, Women, People of Color, and Others'; Outlines How It Plans To C

Comments Filter:

  • Wrong emphasis (Score:5, Funny)

    by omnichad ( 1198475 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @11:27AM (#56529549) Homepage

    "Now, that's not because most Stack Overflow contributors are hostile jerks.

    But they are.

    • How exactly do they know that? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by SensitiveMale ( 155605 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @11:33AM (#56529595)

      "too many people experience Stack Overflow as a hostile or elitist place, especially newer coders, women, people of color, and others in marginalized groups."

      New coders maybe, but are there people creating handle like "chick coder", "black overflow", "wheelchair windows", and other such names that tell everyone that they are a woman, person of color, or in some marginalized group?

      This just sounds like more pc bullshit. It reminds me of the NY Times headline for the apocalypse "World ends tomorrow. Women, children, & minorities hit hardest."

      • Re:How exactly do they know that? (Score:4, Interesting)

        by grahamsz ( 150076 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @11:40AM (#56529667) Homepage Journal

        Firstly - yeah, how do you tell. StackOverflow doesn't have avatars and the poster's name appears underneath their comment. You'd have to really go out of your way to find out if someone was a women or gay or whatever unless that user is screaming it.

        Secondly - what are "newer coders" doing in that group. That's not a protected status or marginalized group (unless they are suggesting that it's got more minorities in it than the rest of stack overflow, but I see little evidence of that). From a business perspective, obviously they need to find a way to engage that group without frustrating more experienced contributors - but that's not really in the same category as being more inclusive to people of color.

        • 'Newer coders' on SO should be asking questions...after verifying that the question has not already been asked and answered.

          Even when already asked and answered, in my experience, the question will be more or less politely referenced to the correct thread, often with terse instructions to 'search first next time'.

          Where the abuse starts?
          When a reference to thread isn't 'good enough', the user obviously wants his homework done and compilable.
          When someone posts an incorrect answer, then gets defensive

          • My guess is that easily offended people will treat "question closed, duplicate of..." as "they are discriminating against me."

            And I am willing to bet those people put in a picture or a username like "BlackOverflow" (I don't care who you are, that is a funny username.) That is how they can ensure they can play the discrimination card.

            But I think it's pretty rare. I don't recall seeing any pictures of peoples avatars or trollishly obvious usernames.

            In fact, if I was a conspiracy theorist, I might suggest tho

      • ... now that's damn funny, I don't care who you are.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Yes, quite often it is apparent what someone's gender or skin tone or disability is on SE. Aside from the not uncommon use of real names over there, on some sites like Workplace and Interpersonal these attributes are often quite relevant to the question itself.

        The statement that some groups are particularly affected by this is based on their yearly survey data, going back many years.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

          SO is driven by the community. If you suspect you won't get a good response if your gender is known, don't make it known. I don't think I've ever made mine known. Certainly not on purpose.

          Any large group of people is going to contain bigots of various sorts. Just like in the physical world, you just have to learn to ignore them or avoid them. At least on SO, you can be as anonymous as you care to be.

        • Who takes the time to try to look up someone based on their real name for a question on an internet website? However, this begs the question as to why people are using their real name on the internet to begin with though. That's just basic common sense.

          I'm also not sure how readily apparent someone's gender or ethnicity are from most user names either. For example, people have often assumed that you're female based on your username (or maybe it's just the constant feminism), but they're wrong from what y

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

            I see quite a few people on SE using the name Mohammed.

            As to your question about why people are using their real names... I could ask you the same thing, Alvin. Maybe that isn't your real name, but SE is also a job site and many people use their real names on job sites like Monster and LinkedIn.

            But you beg the question, why should people have to hide their identity online? If SE were an egalitarian utopia then surely it wouldn't matter. So perhaps we can at least agree that there is a problem.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The crux of the matter is that new users have a hard time fitting in. "marginalized groups" is irrelevant, unless what they're saying is that those people need extra hand holding in which case that's a racist/misogynist statement. We're all human beings with the same capacity to learn and contribute. Stop drawing boxes around groups of people FFS. I swear it's all PC bullshit to keep us occupied and divided while the politicians manipulate us like marionettes.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        This just sounds like more pc bullshit. It reminds me of the NY Times headline for the apocalypse "World ends tomorrow. Women, children, & minorities hit hardest."

        Story About Stack-Overflow Nerds Being Hostile Jerks Criticized By Hostile Jerk! Video at 11:00.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jetkust ( 596906 )
        First off, there are avatars (though it doesn't appear a whole lot of people use them). But more importantly, people very often use their actual name. And just from the name you can make pretty general assumptions of sex, country of origin, race etc... And even if they don't use their real name there may be other other unintentional info in the username that you can make assumptions with, such as using a word in another language etc... It's not even hard to do.

      • Click on your username at the upper right

        click 'options'

        go to the 'Exclusions' tab

        click the box next to msmash

        click save.

        Enjoy a social justice free slashdot!

        Thankfully this nonsense made me aware of the fact that I wasn't logged in.

      • Why do you care if it's normally "hard" to figure out the gender, ethnicity or any other variable? How does that change anything?

        The only argument you seems to be making with that comment is: "It is your own damn fault if people found out you were XYZ".

        That is exactly the issue they are talking about - you should not have to hide. You say it's ok for new coders to "out" themselves, and community should address it and be gentler and such... but on the other end, God forbid a female or Indian developer outs t

    • 'To summarize the summary of the summary: people are a problem.' — Douglas Adams

    • I don't give a fuck if they're nice to me, as long as I get the answer I'm looking for.

      I can tolerate assholes. I can tolerate stupid. I can't tolerate stupid assholes.

    • If it's anything like the other Stack forums, that seems highly likely. And that includes the mods.

    • Re:Wrong emphasis (Score:4, Interesting)

      by AlanObject ( 3603453 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @11:59AM (#56529823)

      But they are.

      I understand where this is coming from. I have use SO for years and built a reputation, but just the other day I posted a careful question of the type I had been doing for years and got downvoted with an "does not show research" justification.

      That was irritating. Then I got some answers and it got upvoted again and the answer(s) I got were very useful. As usual. So my latest went from -1 to 0 and the answer I got is now a 3. So the downvote was clearly either disregardable or not justified in the first place.

      From repeated experiences like this and complaints I see in places like quora I have the following take on it:

      1. There are a lot of jerks with high reputation on SO who just seem to delight on stomping on newbies or actually anyone they can just for the ego stroke.

      2. There are a lot of low value posts on SO that actually do deserve to be downvoted simply because they are obviously some junior student programmer who doesn't understand their homework and are hoping that someone will do it for them. I can understand an reasonable veteran getting annoyed at this and responding by acting like a jerk even if they really aren't.

      3. SO should implement a "Homework" tag and encourage new users to use it so their posts can be judged by a different standard and filtered out by those who don't want to see it. Or maybe just have a completely separate site for them which is more focused on mentoring than individual Q&A wiki-like articles.

      Hostile or not, many of my programming question google searches end up with a SO link and I will continue to use the service. I wish I had the time to contribute more but I don't. At the end of the day I don't care if the guy who answers my question is a jerk or not but over they years SO has given me exposure to some pretty amazing people.

      • many of my programming question google searches end up with a SO link and I will continue to use the service.

        Despite having an account, a Google search is really the only way I use the service.

      • So... humans being humans, is it not?

  • It's the internet. Turn off the computer, turn 360 degrees, and walk away.

  • How? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @11:34AM (#56529603) Homepage Journal
    How do you know what race or gender anyone is on StackOverflow? Do you have to submit a DNA test? How do they know their demographics? Are they spying on their users somehow?

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by omnichad ( 1198475 )

      Well if they have pasted code into their question that they copied from elsewhere but don't understand it themselves, then you can bet they are a cut-rate overseas outsourced coder. Outside of that, I have no idea.

    • I should type faster. Now you'll get the insightful and I'll get the redundant.

      But I'll claim that I'm a foreigner and can't type fast in English, that should do. Try to prove me wrong!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Keep in mind that this applies to Stack Exchange as well, and on some SE sites questions often involve the gender or race or class or disability of the users. Workplace and Interpersonal are good examples.

      Even on Stack Overflow, people often use their real names. SO is also a job site now, so people are inclined to use their real names rather than some pseudonym that might put off potential employers.

      • Again, Mr/Ms/Mrs SJW, how do you know what race and gender or disability information someone is on STACK OVERFLOW even if they use their real names (which no one does, but I will ignore that)?

        • Given name correlates well with gender. Given name and surname correlate significantly with race. The correlation between name and disability is far weaker, limited mostly to certain genetic conditions that run in ethnic groups.

          My Stack Overflow name is Damian Yerrick. What can you conclude from this about my gender?

          • "Damian Yerrick" is a male name I guess. But I don't get it: do you guys assume if you see a name like "Damian Yerrick" it is the persons real name??? My god, do people really use their real names on the Internet and assume who they are talking to is the person with that name? If you respond to someone with a name of "Jessica Yerrick" do you assume you are talking to a female???

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jetkust ( 596906 )
      By their username or avatar. Unless you are 100% aloof, you can very often assume country of origin, sex, race just from the username they choose, and it can be as simple as using their actual name. It's not rocket science. No spying required.
      • You can? One thing I have noticed is that SJWs assume a lot of things from just a string of text! Do people really do that?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by drakaan ( 688386 )
      I keep seeing this or similar comments pop up on this thread. It's almost as if people aren't RT'ing the FA, where the author says pretty clearly how they know that particular groups are feeling unwelcome.

  • Welcome to the Internet (Score:5, Insightful)

    by zugmeister ( 1050414 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @11:36AM (#56529613)
    It's like that for everyone. You don't get to be special from behind your keyboard.
    Flip this on its head. Do you think (just as an example) a white male coder asking a question is coddled and treated with respect?
    Maybe the culture of elitism / hostility should change, but let's not try to look at this as some SJW cause...

    • Maybe the culture of elitism / hostility should change...

      Maybe?!?!?! The fact that you use this word shows that somewhere down deep you feel entitled to be a jerk on the internet. Why?

  • I get that a newbie can be easily identified; but how do you the if posters are " women, people of color, and others in marginalized groups" unless they say so? My guess is that that "most Stack Overflow contributors are hostile jerks" is probably not far off from the mark; because the internet no one cal tell if you are a dog. Recognize the fundamental problem, which is a community that has decided to do things a certain way. I have found, at least in technology oriented forums, there are far more people
    • I guess they must assume "hostile jerks" means they must be straight white males. This makes no sense to me. Unless they are spying on their users, how would they know their race and gender?

    • Yes and no. There's that kind of person, but there's also the jaded geek that spent half his life on the relevant boards, answered every single question that comes again and again until he burned out and it just pissed that people can't be bothered to use the search function.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Counter-question: Why wouldn't people reveal their gender or other attributes online? On Stack Exchange a lot of people use their real names. If there is a user called Deepak most people will make assumptions about their gender and race from that.

      • That isn't a counter question. He is asking HOW, and you are asking WHY. Clever SJW tatic though. So counter-question: Why WOULD you reveal your gender or other attributes online? Also, is "Deepak" a male or female name and what race would that be? My guess is that as a SJW you have containerized people based on their pseudonyms, but most normal people don't do that.

    • If the question has been 'asked and answered' the reference should include a _lite_ flaming. They should start by fucking searching, not asking. Those who persistently 'ask stupid questions already answered' should be ignored, not flamed. The flames are a bigger problem.

      At least part of the problem is internet culture. Don't expect bubble wrap around 'your feelings'. That shouldn't change. Babies should grow the fuck up, or their parents should install a whitelist filter.

    • Talking about newbies that can be easily identified, can you help me? I need to know what a variable is and why I would want to assign it a new value? Can't it be happy with its current value? Will it be offended if I assign it something else?

      • I'm hurt, the compiler said I was bad.

        It _literally_ said 'bad operator' to me, I'm going to cry now.

  • Stack Overflow is a Q&A website how can you know the identity of the person on the other side to be rude based on the above mentioned criteria? Seems to me like its more of a Jerk problem than a "rude to women, people of color, and others in marginalized groups." But I guess using these terms is whats new hip and trendy right now to make the teens smile. like back in the 90's everything was "extreme"

  • What? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ArchieBunker ( 132337 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @11:37AM (#56529623) Homepage

    How am I supposed to determine a person's race and gender from their stackoverflow posts? In that context why does any of it matter?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by skids ( 119237 )

      In that context why does any of it matter?

      The answer is: if in your head you picture every person you answer on SO/SE as a programmatically experienced white male native English speaker and address them as such, you are bound to provide answers that are more "welcoming" to that demographic than others.

      If, however, you have managed to develop the interpersonal/professional skill of providing one-size-fits-all answers, you improve the accessibility of the site.

      What SO/SE is saying is they want to adjust their guidance to their users to promote develo

      • Interesting. How do you answer a female programmatically experienced white male native English speaker differently than a male one? This SJW stuff is fascinating.

      • Why am I addressing them in the first place? They post a question and I post an answer. Do we really need an explanation of which gender they are identifying with today? None of that is relevant.

    • "Hi i am ramamurthy23 please intimate me on this question"
      That's, for example, how you can determine someone's race and gender.

      • I don't get it. What race and gender is "ramamurthy23" supposed to be in this example? I am guessing a 23 year old grade school dropout. What do I win?

  • when you can't even answer a question or append a comment without already having a "reputation", yet you can't get a reputation without having answered questions, then the site is blatantly restricting it to those who know how to game the system for reputation points rather than actual knowledge on a particular topic.

    I'll still use it, but I've given up trying to figure out what the hell it takes to get them to let me comment on something.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Once again Slashdot shows why it's design is genius.

      SE displays everyone's rep publicly, and so becomes an MMORPG where people try to game the system as much as possible while hampering other people's efforts to compete with them. It also leads to low quality answers being posted just because, like Slashdot, first post often gets more attention and sets the tone for the whole thing.

      Slashdot keeps karma mostly private. You can kind of infer it by seeing if people get a karma bonus, but it's pretty opaque. Ev

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )

      On stackoverflow, it takes 50 reputation points to be able to leave a comment on someone else's post. Getting 50 points is not that hard, at least in my experience. Before asking on stackoverflow, however... do research yourself, and see if you can figure out an answer before asking. If the information you've been able to find isn't helpful, it's good to indicate this in your question, as well as why particular sources were not helpful.

      You'll start gaining a positive reputation almost immediately if

    • Very few questions on Stack Overflow or any other Stack Exchange site require reputation to answer. The ones that require 110 reputation to answer have been "protected" because they have attracted low-quality answers from several other users that have since been deleted, often after they have appeared in Hot Network Questions. Even fewer protected questions are unanswered.

  • I have a honest question (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @11:39AM (#56529657)

    How do you know someone is black, a woman or in any other "marginalized group" on the internet UNLESS of course the person says so?

    Which doesn't even tell you whether the person actually is in one such group, only that they claim to be. Because... hell, how would you determine that?

  • Generously giving, or a stage for showing off? (Score:5, Informative)

    by petes_PoV ( 912422 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @11:41AM (#56529679)

    I agree that most of the stuff I read on Stack Overflow is pretty high quality. Although it does tend towards the curt. That in itself is no bad thing: when I want an answer, I just want an answer - what buttons to press, I don't want to be lectured on principles, alternatives, the respondent's preferred alternative or what is in vogue that month.

    But there are many people who reply, who seem to be mostly concerned with displaying their own talents for creating complexity out of simplicity, (imagined) superiority and opinions-as-fact. Few of them actually contribute anything worthwhile, but they do create a toxic environment that I can see, would deter people less thick-skinned from coming back.

    • Yes, KISS isn't quite the forte of many Stackoverflow-respondents. I mean, yes, in many cases they are right and their approach is the correct one in larger setups, but when someone asks how to best configure a linux DNS server for their home network, lecturing them about the pitfalls of zone transfers isn't going to help them and probably a problem they won't even remotely touch.

    • I agree that most of the stuff I read on Stack Overflow is pretty high quality. Although it does tend towards the curt. That in itself is no bad thing: when I want an answer, I just want an answer - what buttons to press, I don't want to be lectured on principles, alternatives, the respondent's preferred alternative or what is in vogue that month.

      But there are many people who reply, who seem to be mostly concerned with displaying their own talents for creating complexity out of simplicity, (imagined) superiority and opinions-as-fact. Few of them actually contribute anything worthwhile, but they do create a toxic environment that I can see, would deter people less thick-skinned from coming back.

      The couple of times I used Stack Overflow the questions I posed had fairly obvious answers, I just hadn't thought of them yet. The answers were rather curt and borderline offensive but gave me enough to figure out I was being an idiot and find the answer to my question. I could see thinner skinned being offended by the responses but I got my question answered and don't particularly care about the tone.

  • I really don't know if SuperPHPCoder is white, black, male, female, gay,straight etc. How is identify politics relevant here?

    I agree the culture on Stack Overflow can sometimes be annoying, or narrow minded. But why is it just "people of color, women, blah blah blah" that this is a problem for? I'd say it's more a problem that the people attracted to contributing the most are also the most narrow and controlling. But I don't see this as a gender problem.

    Can't we just have problems that are problems for

  • I call bullshit (Score:5, Informative)

    by zmooc ( 33175 ) <zmooc@@@zmooc...net> on Monday April 30, 2018 @11:51AM (#56529749) Homepage

    Too many people experience Stack OverflowÂ as a hostile or elitist place, especially newer coders, women, people of color, and others in marginalized groups.

    While I can readily believe it might be a hostile place to newbies, if it is experienced as a hostile place by "women, people of color, and others in marginalized groups" I guess that has nothing to do with Stack Overflow and everything with these people. Why do I believe that? Because gender and skin color are usually not obvious or even visible. Therefore they cannot influence how people treat members of these groups. Some people do use their real names, but due to the international character of Stack Overflow, even for many of these, it is not clear whether they're names for boys or girls.

    Also, I can imagine the culture on Stack Overflow to be heavily influenced by Software Engineers - people that are used to giving and receiving no-nonsense feedback by the shipload; you cannot do code reviews if you're going to make a politically correct story out of them. Others may find this direct to-the-point approach to be "hostile". They just cannot handle the truth. Now I happen to be Dutch and apparently we're the most direct people in the world and I feel quite at home on Stack Overflow. I do NOT feel at home with people and cultures where "you are wrong" is considered an insult when in fact it is just a fact. Deal with it, people. It's efficient. Stack Overflow is meant to help your neocortex, not to comfort your cerebellum.

    Now that I've RTFA, apparently that's exactly what's going on.

    • "You are wrong" is not an insult, but without an "and this is how it's right" attached to it also quite superfluous.

      I don't mind being called an asshole, if you can provide a reason why you think I am, so I can determine whether you're right.

  • Stack Overflow is operated by more than one person? WTF?

  • I don't get it (Score:5, Insightful)

    by RobinH ( 124750 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @11:53AM (#56529765) Homepage

    I've used StackOverflow since it was created. It's definitely hostile to people who don't do any amount of effort before posting a question (maybe that's newcomers?) You can't be a contributor on that site for long without getting frustrated at seeing people post homework questions again-and-again. It's even fairly hostile to people who do their own research before posting - if you can't figure something out and you post your question you'll definitely get a "you're doing it wrong" answer, and you'll often get an, "if you'd architected your software completely differently you'd never even have a problem like this" kind of answer.

    However, I've never seen racist or sexist content there. Ever. Where did that data come from?

    • Could someone hand that guy a mod point or two? He's spot on.

      This is basically what's going on here, and with similar sites where people can ask questions and get them answered. It works that way everywhere. People ask questions, other people who know the answers answer. This goes for a while, sometimes months, sometimes even a year or so. And then the people answering start to crack because it's always the same questions, and on top of it you get people who get angry with you when you try to help them beca

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by RobinH ( 124750 )
        Yes, "burns you out" is exactly right. These communities all start off good and happy, and once you've answered the same question 100 times, you can't do it anymore, or you're just a jerk about it. I'm not much of a contributor on StackOverflow, but I have written some open source software and people email me to ask questions. I don't mind people asking me questions in general, but much more than half either didn't read the step-by-step instructions, or didn't do a cursory Google search, and some even as

  • I don't go to stack overflow to be welcomed. I go there to get answers to esoteric library and build errors that make no sense, or to copy pasta code that I could figure out myself but I don't want to.

    I don't care in the slightest what the color, gender, or sexual persuasion of the person answering the question is. I don't even much care if they are nice or condescending so long as I get an answer.

    Stop "white knighting", Jay Hanlon EVP of Culture and Experience of Stack Overflow. Your rhetoric won't get

  • "Well, the nice thing about problems that relate to how people feel is that finding the truth is easy. Feelings have no “technically correct.” They’re just what the feeler is telling you. When someone tells you how they feel, you can pack up your magnifying glass and clue kit, cuz that’s the answer. You’re done. "

    ORLY? What if someone is simply offended by everything? You can't stop at feelz... you have to determine a reason. You'll end up making a bunch of changes and the com

  • I regret that I didn't join The Well (well.com) in the '80s when I had the chance. It is home to some of the most interesting minds on earth. I could join today, as member # ten million or so, but I would not ever get to interact with those interesting people. They have access to a different area of the site where they can conveniently share their thoughts with other elite members. Common folk can't go there.

    And it has to be that way. If I were among the elite, would I want to be bothered by common rabble?

  • I have never once even considered any personal information about anyone posting on stack overflow, other than, does the code solve my problem or point me in the right direction.

    This sounds like more of the obsurd CoC being shoved down user's throats that git went through for not bending over backwards to appease cringy wierdos and freaks outside of the meritocracy that is ACTUAL CODE, instead based on delusional victimization politics that is the oppression olympics of intersectionality.

  • I’d like us to aim for something closer to what Jon Skeet told me about his experience attending a pride parade (as a cis straight dude): “I wasn’t just tolerated; I was made to feel like the community was actually better because I was there.”

    The reason a "cis straight dude" was treated like that is because the more of him there are present at a pride parade, the more mainstream it looks.

    Look, no matter how you feel about the sexual issues there, I can pretty much assure you that the

  • As judge said to opposing counsel, grow thicker skin.

    The world is not always nice. I don't remember seeing race or sex indicators on post. I see people asking stupid questions and getting roasted, so what? If you don't want to get roasted, don't ask stupid questions.

    I had a tech support person who I worked with, I would roast him when he asked stupid questions. After a while, he would come to me with the solution and have me confirm it. Or at least without a solution, he would have come with what had bee

    • Only be nicer to the women you want to fuck (and her female friends, they often have 'pussy veto' power), duh.

  • I'm one of those rare people in the technology field who feel that we should try to be more inclusive. I've worked with a lot of people in the past who treat IT as their own little club and don't want to deal with newbie questions. And let's face it; our field doesn't exactly attract gregarious extroverts with amazing people skills the way sales or marketing does. Some interactions I've had over the years make me wonder how certain people get through the non-IT parts of their lives. The reality is that we a

  • The SJW issue aside, as I don't think that will ultimately affect the fate of SO. Too many times reasonable debate on a technical topic is squashed or the wrong answers are accepted. The way the site is structured and its policies means it doesn't iterate on finding the best answer. SO was a good experiment, but without a massive correction it's unlikely to be relevant.

    People who are active on the site are rewarded and allowed more power and thus able to be even more active. This would be fine if their acti

Slashdot Top Deals

"Truth never comes into the world but like a bastard, to the ignominy of him that brought her birth." -- Milton

Close