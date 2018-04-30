Stack Overflow Admits It Hasn't Been Welcoming To 'Newer Coders, Women, People of Color, and Others'; Outlines How It Plans To Change That (stackoverflow.blog) 164
Paul Fernhout writes: Jay Hanlon, executive vice president of culture and experience at Stack Overflow, penned a column on the company's blog last week in which he admitted the "painful truth" that "too many people experience Stack Overflow as a hostile or elitist place, especially newer coders, women, people of color, and others in marginalized groups." Hanlon, added, "our employees and community have cared about this for a long time, but we've struggled to talk about it publicly or to sufficiently prioritize it in recent years. And results matter more than intentions." The post adds: "Now, that's not because most Stack Overflow contributors are hostile jerks. The majority of them are generous and kind. Sure, a few are... just generous, I guess? But our active users regularly express their frustration that we haven't done more to make outsiders feel more welcome. The real problem isn't the community -- it's us:
We trained users to tell other users what they're doing wrong, but we didn't provide new folks with the necessary guidance to do it right. We failed to give our regular users decent tools to review content and easily find what they're looking for. We sent mixed messages over the years about whether we're a site for "experts" or for anyone who codes."
We trained users to tell other users what they're doing wrong, but we didn't provide new folks with the necessary guidance to do it right. We failed to give our regular users decent tools to review content and easily find what they're looking for. We sent mixed messages over the years about whether we're a site for "experts" or for anyone who codes."
Wrong emphasis (Score:5, Funny)
"Now, that's not because most Stack Overflow contributors are hostile jerks.
But they are.
How exactly do they know that? (Score:5, Insightful)
"too many people experience Stack Overflow as a hostile or elitist place, especially newer coders, women, people of color, and others in marginalized groups."
New coders maybe, but are there people creating handle like "chick coder", "black overflow", "wheelchair windows", and other such names that tell everyone that they are a woman, person of color, or in some marginalized group?
This just sounds like more pc bullshit. It reminds me of the NY Times headline for the apocalypse "World ends tomorrow. Women, children, & minorities hit hardest."
Re:How exactly do they know that? (Score:4, Interesting)
Firstly - yeah, how do you tell. StackOverflow doesn't have avatars and the poster's name appears underneath their comment. You'd have to really go out of your way to find out if someone was a women or gay or whatever unless that user is screaming it.
Secondly - what are "newer coders" doing in that group. That's not a protected status or marginalized group (unless they are suggesting that it's got more minorities in it than the rest of stack overflow, but I see little evidence of that). From a business perspective, obviously they need to find a way to engage that group without frustrating more experienced contributors - but that's not really in the same category as being more inclusive to people of color.
Re: (Score:2)
'Newer coders' on SO should be asking questions...after verifying that the question has not already been asked and answered.
Even when already asked and answered, in my experience, the question will be more or less politely referenced to the correct thread, often with terse instructions to 'search first next time'.
Where the abuse starts?
When a reference to thread isn't 'good enough', the user obviously wants his homework done and compilable.
When someone posts an incorrect answer, then gets defensive
Re: How exactly do they know that? (Score:2)
My guess is that easily offended people will treat "question closed, duplicate of..." as "they are discriminating against me."
And I am willing to bet those people put in a picture or a username like "BlackOverflow" (I don't care who you are, that is a funny username.) That is how they can ensure they can play the discrimination card.
But I think it's pretty rare. I don't recall seeing any pictures of peoples avatars or trollishly obvious usernames.
In fact, if I was a conspiracy theorist, I might suggest tho
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah I guess it does. Though they aren't prominent and don't seem to be required or widely used. A scanned the thread I had open and nobody in it had their face as an avatar.
BlackOverflow.... (Score:2)
... now that's damn funny, I don't care who you are.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, quite often it is apparent what someone's gender or skin tone or disability is on SE. Aside from the not uncommon use of real names over there, on some sites like Workplace and Interpersonal these attributes are often quite relevant to the question itself.
The statement that some groups are particularly affected by this is based on their yearly survey data, going back many years.
Re: (Score:2)
SO is driven by the community. If you suspect you won't get a good response if your gender is known, don't make it known. I don't think I've ever made mine known. Certainly not on purpose.
Any large group of people is going to contain bigots of various sorts. Just like in the physical world, you just have to learn to ignore them or avoid them. At least on SO, you can be as anonymous as you care to be.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm also not sure how readily apparent someone's gender or ethnicity are from most user names either. For example, people have often assumed that you're female based on your username (or maybe it's just the constant feminism), but they're wrong from what y
Re: (Score:2)
I see quite a few people on SE using the name Mohammed.
As to your question about why people are using their real names... I could ask you the same thing, Alvin. Maybe that isn't your real name, but SE is also a job site and many people use their real names on job sites like Monster and LinkedIn.
But you beg the question, why should people have to hide their identity online? If SE were an egalitarian utopia then surely it wouldn't matter. So perhaps we can at least agree that there is a problem.
Re: (Score:1)
The crux of the matter is that new users have a hard time fitting in. "marginalized groups" is irrelevant, unless what they're saying is that those people need extra hand holding in which case that's a racist/misogynist statement. We're all human beings with the same capacity to learn and contribute. Stop drawing boxes around groups of people FFS. I swear it's all PC bullshit to keep us occupied and divided while the politicians manipulate us like marionettes.
Re: (Score:1)
This just sounds like more pc bullshit. It reminds me of the NY Times headline for the apocalypse "World ends tomorrow. Women, children, & minorities hit hardest."
Story About Stack-Overflow Nerds Being Hostile Jerks Criticized By Hostile Jerk! Video at 11:00.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Click on your username at the upper right
click 'options'
go to the 'Exclusions' tab
click the box next to msmash
click save.
Enjoy a social justice free slashdot!
Thankfully this nonsense made me aware of the fact that I wasn't logged in.
Re: (Score:2)
Why do you care if it's normally "hard" to figure out the gender, ethnicity or any other variable? How does that change anything?
The only argument you seems to be making with that comment is: "It is your own damn fault if people found out you were XYZ".
That is exactly the issue they are talking about - you should not have to hide. You say it's ok for new coders to "out" themselves, and community should address it and be gentler and such... but on the other end, God forbid a female or Indian developer outs t
Re: (Score:2)
This entire non-story is just a big troll for that reason. On Stack Overflow, nobody knows your gender. And if you're a new poster, sorry, you're a noob just like on ANY OTHER FORUM, and you will be treated that way until you have proven yourself. I have been doing embeded systems for decades, and there is no way for me to go onto the Raspberry Pi forums a
Re: (Score:1)
There are plenty of people who understand reality quite a bit better than self-persecuting idiots such as yourself. You don't have to provide any identifying information to SO or its contributors to be a contributor.
Not true. (Score:2)
It could be that they are a dumb ass or you just need to tell them double dumbass on you.
You might not be able to tell the content of the character, but you can tell the content of the question. Sometimes you
Re: (Score:2)
Reason? Is that what your trying to do?
People that can't deal with reality, need to live in some kind of figurative 'padded room'. The larger world will not be bubble wrapped for them.
Re: (Score:2)
'To summarize the summary of the summary: people are a problem.' — Douglas Adams
Re: (Score:1)
I don't give a fuck if they're nice to me, as long as I get the answer I'm looking for.
I can tolerate assholes. I can tolerate stupid. I can't tolerate stupid assholes.
Re: (Score:2)
https://youtu.be/jPErFLWht1U?t... [youtu.be]
Re: (Score:2)
If it's anything like the other Stack forums, that seems highly likely. And that includes the mods.
Re:Wrong emphasis (Score:4, Interesting)
But they are.
I understand where this is coming from. I have use SO for years and built a reputation, but just the other day I posted a careful question of the type I had been doing for years and got downvoted with an "does not show research" justification.
That was irritating. Then I got some answers and it got upvoted again and the answer(s) I got were very useful. As usual. So my latest went from -1 to 0 and the answer I got is now a 3. So the downvote was clearly either disregardable or not justified in the first place.
From repeated experiences like this and complaints I see in places like quora I have the following take on it:
1. There are a lot of jerks with high reputation on SO who just seem to delight on stomping on newbies or actually anyone they can just for the ego stroke.
2. There are a lot of low value posts on SO that actually do deserve to be downvoted simply because they are obviously some junior student programmer who doesn't understand their homework and are hoping that someone will do it for them. I can understand an reasonable veteran getting annoyed at this and responding by acting like a jerk even if they really aren't.
3. SO should implement a "Homework" tag and encourage new users to use it so their posts can be judged by a different standard and filtered out by those who don't want to see it. Or maybe just have a completely separate site for them which is more focused on mentoring than individual Q&A wiki-like articles.
Hostile or not, many of my programming question google searches end up with a SO link and I will continue to use the service. I wish I had the time to contribute more but I don't. At the end of the day I don't care if the guy who answers my question is a jerk or not but over they years SO has given me exposure to some pretty amazing people.
Re: (Score:2)
many of my programming question google searches end up with a SO link and I will continue to use the service.
Despite having an account, a Google search is really the only way I use the service.
Re: (Score:2)
So... humans being humans, is it not?
Made up solution searching for a made up problem (Score:1)
It's the internet. Turn off the computer, turn 360 degrees, and walk away.
Re:Made up solution searching for a made up proble (Score:4, Funny)
turn 360 degrees
sit down and turn on the computer.
:D
Re:Made up solution searching for a made up proble (Score:4, Funny)
Re:Made up solution searching for a made up proble (Score:4)
> sit down and turn on the computer
You turn on the computer, but nothing happens.
There is a screwdriver and a blue pencil on the desk. You hear the distant noise of a floor cleaning machine outside the office.
Exits are N, NW, kitchen door, office door.
Re: (Score:2)
N
(Filter error: You can type more than that for your comment.)
Your game is buggy.
Re: (Score:2)
*ouch*
How? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Well if they have pasted code into their question that they copied from elsewhere but don't understand it themselves, then you can bet they are a cut-rate overseas outsourced coder. Outside of that, I have no idea.
Re: (Score:2)
I should type faster. Now you'll get the insightful and I'll get the redundant.
But I'll claim that I'm a foreigner and can't type fast in English, that should do. Try to prove me wrong!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Keep in mind that this applies to Stack Exchange as well, and on some SE sites questions often involve the gender or race or class or disability of the users. Workplace and Interpersonal are good examples.
Even on Stack Overflow, people often use their real names. SO is also a job site now, so people are inclined to use their real names rather than some pseudonym that might put off potential employers.
Re: (Score:2)
Name correlates with gender and race (Score:2)
Given name correlates well with gender. Given name and surname correlate significantly with race. The correlation between name and disability is far weaker, limited mostly to certain genetic conditions that run in ethnic groups.
My Stack Overflow name is Damian Yerrick. What can you conclude from this about my gender?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
But that does go back to your original question- how did he know?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
For the mods who assigned this "Troll", watch this movie when you have the time:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
It's on Netflix right now, at least in Canada so maybe other countries too.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Welcome to the Internet (Score:5, Insightful)
Flip this on its head. Do you think (just as an example) a white male coder asking a question is coddled and treated with respect?
Maybe the culture of elitism / hostility should change, but let's not try to look at this as some SJW cause...
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe the culture of elitism / hostility should change...
Maybe?!?!?! The fact that you use this word shows that somewhere down deep you feel entitled to be a jerk on the internet. Why?
Re: (Score:2)
How can you tell what a poster is? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes and no. There's that kind of person, but there's also the jaded geek that spent half his life on the relevant boards, answered every single question that comes again and again until he burned out and it just pissed that people can't be bothered to use the search function.
Re: (Score:2)
Counter-question: Why wouldn't people reveal their gender or other attributes online? On Stack Exchange a lot of people use their real names. If there is a user called Deepak most people will make assumptions about their gender and race from that.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If the question has been 'asked and answered' the reference should include a _lite_ flaming. They should start by fucking searching, not asking. Those who persistently 'ask stupid questions already answered' should be ignored, not flamed. The flames are a bigger problem.
At least part of the problem is internet culture. Don't expect bubble wrap around 'your feelings'. That shouldn't change. Babies should grow the fuck up, or their parents should install a whitelist filter.
Re: (Score:2)
Talking about newbies that can be easily identified, can you help me? I need to know what a variable is and why I would want to assign it a new value? Can't it be happy with its current value? Will it be offended if I assign it something else?
Re: (Score:2)
I'm hurt, the compiler said I was bad.
It _literally_ said 'bad operator' to me, I'm going to cry now.
I am sorry but this has to be asked (Score:1, Insightful)
What? (Score:4, Insightful)
How am I supposed to determine a person's race and gender from their stackoverflow posts? In that context why does any of it matter?
Re: (Score:2)
In that context why does any of it matter?
The answer is: if in your head you picture every person you answer on SO/SE as a programmatically experienced white male native English speaker and address them as such, you are bound to provide answers that are more "welcoming" to that demographic than others.
If, however, you have managed to develop the interpersonal/professional skill of providing one-size-fits-all answers, you improve the accessibility of the site.
What SO/SE is saying is they want to adjust their guidance to their users to promote develo
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why am I addressing them in the first place? They post a question and I post an answer. Do we really need an explanation of which gender they are identifying with today? None of that is relevant.
Re: (Score:2)
"Hi i am ramamurthy23 please intimate me on this question"
That's, for example, how you can determine someone's race and gender.
Re: (Score:2)
they coded that restriction in and made it a req. (Score:5, Insightful)
when you can't even answer a question or append a comment without already having a "reputation", yet you can't get a reputation without having answered questions, then the site is blatantly restricting it to those who know how to game the system for reputation points rather than actual knowledge on a particular topic.
I'll still use it, but I've given up trying to figure out what the hell it takes to get them to let me comment on something.
Re: (Score:2)
Once again Slashdot shows why it's design is genius.
SE displays everyone's rep publicly, and so becomes an MMORPG where people try to game the system as much as possible while hampering other people's efforts to compete with them. It also leads to low quality answers being posted just because, like Slashdot, first post often gets more attention and sets the tone for the whole thing.
Slashdot keeps karma mostly private. You can kind of infer it by seeing if people get a karma bonus, but it's pretty opaque. Ev
Re: (Score:2)
On stackoverflow, it takes 50 reputation points to be able to leave a comment on someone else's post. Getting 50 points is not that hard, at least in my experience. Before asking on stackoverflow, however... do research yourself, and see if you can figure out an answer before asking. If the information you've been able to find isn't helpful, it's good to indicate this in your question, as well as why particular sources were not helpful.
You'll start gaining a positive reputation almost immediately if
Very few SO questions are protected (Score:2)
Very few questions on Stack Overflow or any other Stack Exchange site require reputation to answer. The ones that require 110 reputation to answer have been "protected" because they have attracted low-quality answers from several other users that have since been deleted, often after they have appeared in Hot Network Questions. Even fewer protected questions are unanswered.
I have a honest question (Score:4, Insightful)
How do you know someone is black, a woman or in any other "marginalized group" on the internet UNLESS of course the person says so?
Which doesn't even tell you whether the person actually is in one such group, only that they claim to be. Because... hell, how would you determine that?
Re: (Score:2)
I ca|| see how |ha| could be co|||usi||g.
Generously giving, or a stage for showing off? (Score:5, Informative)
I agree that most of the stuff I read on Stack Overflow is pretty high quality. Although it does tend towards the curt. That in itself is no bad thing: when I want an answer, I just want an answer - what buttons to press, I don't want to be lectured on principles, alternatives, the respondent's preferred alternative or what is in vogue that month.
But there are many people who reply, who seem to be mostly concerned with displaying their own talents for creating complexity out of simplicity, (imagined) superiority and opinions-as-fact. Few of them actually contribute anything worthwhile, but they do create a toxic environment that I can see, would deter people less thick-skinned from coming back.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, KISS isn't quite the forte of many Stackoverflow-respondents. I mean, yes, in many cases they are right and their approach is the correct one in larger setups, but when someone asks how to best configure a linux DNS server for their home network, lecturing them about the pitfalls of zone transfers isn't going to help them and probably a problem they won't even remotely touch.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree that most of the stuff I read on Stack Overflow is pretty high quality. Although it does tend towards the curt. That in itself is no bad thing: when I want an answer, I just want an answer - what buttons to press, I don't want to be lectured on principles, alternatives, the respondent's preferred alternative or what is in vogue that month.
But there are many people who reply, who seem to be mostly concerned with displaying their own talents for creating complexity out of simplicity, (imagined) superiority and opinions-as-fact. Few of them actually contribute anything worthwhile, but they do create a toxic environment that I can see, would deter people less thick-skinned from coming back.
The couple of times I used Stack Overflow the questions I posed had fairly obvious answers, I just hadn't thought of them yet. The answers were rather curt and borderline offensive but gave me enough to figure out I was being an idiot and find the answer to my question. I could see thinner skinned being offended by the responses but I got my question answered and don't particularly care about the tone.
Most people use pseudonyms on Stack Overflow! (Score:1)
I really don't know if SuperPHPCoder is white, black, male, female, gay,straight etc. How is identify politics relevant here?
I agree the culture on Stack Overflow can sometimes be annoying, or narrow minded. But why is it just "people of color, women, blah blah blah" that this is a problem for? I'd say it's more a problem that the people attracted to contributing the most are also the most narrow and controlling. But I don't see this as a gender problem.
Can't we just have problems that are problems for
I call bullshit (Score:5, Informative)
Too many people experience Stack OverflowÂ as a hostile or elitist place, especially newer coders, women, people of color, and others in marginalized groups.
While I can readily believe it might be a hostile place to newbies, if it is experienced as a hostile place by "women, people of color, and others in marginalized groups" I guess that has nothing to do with Stack Overflow and everything with these people. Why do I believe that? Because gender and skin color are usually not obvious or even visible. Therefore they cannot influence how people treat members of these groups. Some people do use their real names, but due to the international character of Stack Overflow, even for many of these, it is not clear whether they're names for boys or girls.
Also, I can imagine the culture on Stack Overflow to be heavily influenced by Software Engineers - people that are used to giving and receiving no-nonsense feedback by the shipload; you cannot do code reviews if you're going to make a politically correct story out of them. Others may find this direct to-the-point approach to be "hostile". They just cannot handle the truth. Now I happen to be Dutch and apparently we're the most direct people in the world and I feel quite at home on Stack Overflow. I do NOT feel at home with people and cultures where "you are wrong" is considered an insult when in fact it is just a fact. Deal with it, people. It's efficient. Stack Overflow is meant to help your neocortex, not to comfort your cerebellum.
Now that I've RTFA, apparently that's exactly what's going on.
Re: (Score:2)
"You are wrong" is not an insult, but without an "and this is how it's right" attached to it also quite superfluous.
I don't mind being called an asshole, if you can provide a reason why you think I am, so I can determine whether you're right.
Re: (Score:2)
Wait a minute (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't get it (Score:5, Insightful)
I've used StackOverflow since it was created. It's definitely hostile to people who don't do any amount of effort before posting a question (maybe that's newcomers?) You can't be a contributor on that site for long without getting frustrated at seeing people post homework questions again-and-again. It's even fairly hostile to people who do their own research before posting - if you can't figure something out and you post your question you'll definitely get a "you're doing it wrong" answer, and you'll often get an, "if you'd architected your software completely differently you'd never even have a problem like this" kind of answer.
However, I've never seen racist or sexist content there. Ever. Where did that data come from?
Re: (Score:2)
Could someone hand that guy a mod point or two? He's spot on.
This is basically what's going on here, and with similar sites where people can ask questions and get them answered. It works that way everywhere. People ask questions, other people who know the answers answer. This goes for a while, sometimes months, sometimes even a year or so. And then the people answering start to crack because it's always the same questions, and on top of it you get people who get angry with you when you try to help them beca
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not here to make friends. (Score:2)
I don't go to stack overflow to be welcomed. I go there to get answers to esoteric library and build errors that make no sense, or to copy pasta code that I could figure out myself but I don't want to.
I don't care in the slightest what the color, gender, or sexual persuasion of the person answering the question is. I don't even much care if they are nice or condescending so long as I get an answer.
Stop "white knighting", Jay Hanlon EVP of Culture and Experience of Stack Overflow. Your rhetoric won't get
Feelz (Score:1)
ORLY? What if someone is simply offended by everything? You can't stop at feelz... you have to determine a reason. You'll end up making a bunch of changes and the com
exclusivity is valuable (Score:2)
I regret that I didn't join The Well (well.com) in the '80s when I had the chance. It is home to some of the most interesting minds on earth. I could join today, as member # ten million or so, but I would not ever get to interact with those interesting people. They have access to a different area of the site where they can conveniently share their thoughts with other elite members. Common folk can't go there.
And it has to be that way. If I were among the elite, would I want to be bothered by common rabble?
lolwut? (Score:2)
I have never once even considered any personal information about anyone posting on stack overflow, other than, does the code solve my problem or point me in the right direction.
This sounds like more of the obsurd CoC being shoved down user's throats that git went through for not bending over backwards to appease cringy wierdos and freaks outside of the meritocracy that is ACTUAL CODE, instead based on delusional victimization politics that is the oppression olympics of intersectionality.
This is just a ridiculous expectation (Score:2)
The reason a "cis straight dude" was treated like that is because the more of him there are present at a pride parade, the more mainstream it looks.
Look, no matter how you feel about the sexual issues there, I can pretty much assure you that the
More PC Bullshit. (Score:2)
As judge said to opposing counsel, grow thicker skin.
The world is not always nice. I don't remember seeing race or sex indicators on post. I see people asking stupid questions and getting roasted, so what? If you don't want to get roasted, don't ask stupid questions.
I had a tech support person who I worked with, I would roast him when he asked stupid questions. After a while, he would come to me with the solution and have me confirm it. Or at least without a solution, he would have come with what had bee
Re: (Score:2)
Only be nicer to the women you want to fuck (and her female friends, they often have 'pussy veto' power), duh.
Symptom of a Larger Problem (Score:2)
I'm one of those rare people in the technology field who feel that we should try to be more inclusive. I've worked with a lot of people in the past who treat IT as their own little club and don't want to deal with newbie questions. And let's face it; our field doesn't exactly attract gregarious extroverts with amazing people skills the way sales or marketing does. Some interactions I've had over the years make me wonder how certain people get through the non-IT parts of their lives. The reality is that we a
I gave up on SO (Score:2)
The SJW issue aside, as I don't think that will ultimately affect the fate of SO. Too many times reasonable debate on a technical topic is squashed or the wrong answers are accepted. The way the site is structured and its policies means it doesn't iterate on finding the best answer. SO was a good experiment, but without a massive correction it's unlikely to be relevant.
People who are active on the site are rewarded and allowed more power and thus able to be even more active. This would be fine if their acti
Re: (Score:2)
In this context I love citing how I saw a defacement on an article about certain Greek column styles (forgot which one it was), reverted it with a relevant comment that this revert was done to remove a defacement, only to have it undone not even an hour later.
Apparently it's vital to understanding the style of Greek columns to know just how much a certain person likes the company of horses.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately this bullshit has invaded technology.
Re: (Score:2)
Weakness is failing to treat other people with respect.
I think it's a real shame that our society has to resort to making policies and laws to instruct people how to behave.
It's rather embarrassing for those of us who were computer nerds that were not part of the popular peer groups when we were younger not applying those experiences to treat people who have been excluded better. Instead our little programming sub-culture devolved into a system of social posturing that is in some ways as simplistic as a mid