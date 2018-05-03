One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over Code of Conduct, Outreach Program (phoronix.com) 635
Rafael Avila de Espindola is the fifth most active contributor to LLVM with more than 4,300 commits since 2006, but now he has decided to part ways with the project. From a report: Rafael posted a rather lengthy mailing list message to fellow LLVM developers today entitled I am leaving llvm. He says the reason for abandoning LLVM development after 12 years is due to changes in the community. In particular, the "social injustice" brought on the organization's new LLVM Code of Conduct and its decision to participate in this year's Outreachy program to encourage women and other minority groups to get involved with free software development. "I am definitely sad to lose Rafael from the LLVM project, but it is critical to the long term health of the project that we preserve an inclusive community. I applaud Rafael for standing by his personal principles, this must have been a hard decision," Chris Lattner, tweeted Thursday.
All we need are healing hugs (Score:5, Funny)
His loss is of great benefit, in the long run. Anyone who would get mad like this is unfit for software development in the modern world. LLVM needs more hugs and less time and focus spent on boring old dry compiler code.
Re:All we need are healing hugs (Score:4, Funny)
Re:All we need are healing hugs (Score:5, Informative)
He's leaving because the intern program openly discriminates based on gender, sexual orientation, or ancestry. Basically, they won't hire a white American male as an intern. (See https://www.outreachy.org/appl... [outreachy.org])
Re:All we need are healing hugs (Score:5, Informative)
He's leaving because the intern program openly discriminates based on gender, sexual orientation, or ancestry. Basically, they won't hire a white American male as an intern.
You're pointing to a specific outreach program, not to LLVM's entire intern program.
Re:All we need are healing hugs (Score:4, Insightful)
It's not an attempt to fight bigotry with worse bigotry, it's an attempt to fight intentional or unintentional discrimination with a small amount of discrimination in the other direction.
I don't know where you're getting "bigotry" from, and I can't imagine why you think a small effort to encourage underrepresented groups into a project is somehow worse than overwhelming systemic efforts to channel only a privileged minority into it.
I am not making a judgment here about whether it's a good idea, but it's absolutely not worse than the system it's trying to undo, and it has nothing to do with bigotry.
Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:4, Insightful)
be friendly and patient,
be welcoming,
be considerate,
be respectful,
be careful in the words that you choose and be kind to others, and
when we disagree, try to understand why.
the only part of this that I can possibly think he might object to is the fifth one, which some people might consider suppressing free speech, but this is elaborated in the next paragraph as meaning:
Harassment and other exclusionary behavior aren’t acceptable. This includes, but is not limited to: Violent threats or language directed against another person. Discriminatory jokes and language. Posting sexually explicit or violent material. Posting (or threatening to post) other people’s personally identifying information (“doxing”). Personal insults, especially those using racist or sexist terms. Unwelcome sexual attention. Advocating for, or encouraging, any of the above behavior.
all of which seem reasonable. If he wants to violate what seems to be pretty bare-minimum standards of what should be considered acceptable behavior, I'd say that he should leave the community. And not join a different one.
Re:Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
If these are the minimum standards, why even bother writing them down ?
His actual words from the mail list (Score:5, Informative)
"The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry (1,2). This goes directly against my ethical views and I think I must leave the project to not be associated with this."
http://lists.llvm.org/pipermai... [llvm.org]
Re:Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:5, Informative)
No he said that what clinched his decision to leave was
The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry (1,2).
which comes from Outreachy's possibly illegal discriminator eligibility requirements here: https://www.outreachy.org/appl... [outreachy.org]
Outreachy is explicitly discriminating based on skin color and ethnic heritage, as well as gender identity, excluding white cis-men.
Re:Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:4, Insightful)
It would seem to make sense to exclude white males since they are not traditionally underrepresented in tech. Would it not? Just like it would make sense to exclude boys from GEMs club.
There's a shortage of talent in tech, so we need to figure out how to get more skilled people into the field. Women are severely under-represented and no, it's not because they're just not as good at it. The number of female CS graduates has been dropping since the 80s when I graduated. Why? Are the women of today genetically less capable of grasping code than the women of 30 years ago? Nonsense.
It could be because it's not seen as a desirable vocation for a woman, and just maybe that's not something inherent to coding itself. And maybe just getting more women into coding will encourage other women to make that choice.
Re: (Score:3)
So you are all for discrimination against disfavored groups, as long as they're the groups you disfavor?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
No he said that what clinched his decision to leave was
... [The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry]
Read his resignation letter. He wrote two separate paragraphs:
(1) He is unable to attend LLVM conferences because he is cannot agree to [abide by] the code of conduct. This is what the post you replied to "meet minimum standards of human behavior" was talking about. I too wish to know which parts of that code of conduct he considers himself unable to abide by.
(2) What clinched his decision to leave was that LLVM is now associated with outreachy, and he himself didn't want himself to be associated indirectly
Re: (Score:3)
http://lists.llvm.org/pipermai... [llvm.org]
The community change I cannot take is how the social injustice movement has permeated it. When I joined llvm no one asked or cared about my religion or political view. We all seemed committed to just writing a good compiler framework. Somewhat recently a code of conduct was adopted. It says that the community tries to welcome people of all "political belief". Except those whose political belief mean that they don't agree with the code of conduct. Since agreement is required to take part in the conferences, I am no longer able to attend. The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry (1,2). This goes directly against my ethical views and I think I must leave the project to not be associated with this. [1] http://lists.llvm.org/pipermai... [llvm.org] [2] https://www.outreachy.org/appl... [outreachy.org]
The Outreachy link does say they do not accept males that are caucasian, European, Asian or Arabic. I think he's right for leaving, I would not want to be part of a group that actively discriminates either.
Re: Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:5, Insightful)
SJWs Value Tech Only as a Tool to Spread Bigotry (Score:5, Informative)
Want to muscle your way into an OSS project, despite lacking the talent or skill (or willingness) to contribute anything other than drama, identity politics, and an insatiable urge control others (or remove them if they don't fall in line)? Force a Code of Conduct (which is often explicitly racist and/or sexist, dismissive of merit, and vague enough to be selectively enforced) down its throat! It even works on the largest, most influential projects, and lets you dictate developers' behavior on unrelated corners of the web!
http://archive.is/4vV8z [archive.is]
https://www.reddit.com/r/Kotak... [reddit.com]
https://www.reddit.com/r/Kotak... [reddit.com]
http://todogroup.org/opencodeo... [todogroup.org]
https://www.reddit.com/r/Kotak... [reddit.com]
http://contributor-covenant.or... [contributor-covenant.org]
http://developers.slashdot.org... [slashdot.org]
https://www.reddit.com/r/freeb... [reddit.com]
Re: Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:5, Insightful)
I think you're missing the point - it's not about treating women and minorities with respect because of their differences - it's about NOT treating them with disrespect because of them. i.e., treating them at least as respectfully as you would if they were white men, and perhaps slightly more so in deference to the fact that you're interacting across a cultural divide, and it's thus easier to inflict unintentional hard feelings, on both sides.
If you can't effectively call out someone's idiocy without mentioning their their race or gender, perhaps you need to consider that your real problem with them has nothing to do with idiocy.
In addition, if you can't call someone's idiocy in a social setting without being unnecessarily cruel and disrespectful, perhaps you need to work on basic social skills a bit more before trying to join a collaborative project.
Re: Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:4, Insightful)
I think what people react to is some fairly infamous mis-applications. For example, when David Howard was fired for using the word 'nigardly', or a couple guys getting fired because they had a brief snicker over the word 'dongle' that was overheard. In general, it's a bad situation where such a tempest can be raised when offense is taken even when it was not given.
Things like that have given the term "code of conduct" a bad reputation even where there is no intention of such behavior. It's like an organization that wants to give candy and flowers to people having a bad day names itself "the fourth reich".
Re: Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:5, Interesting)
The problem is that "disrespect" is based on the perception, rather than the intent, and there's an inherent conflict of interest in a review setting (like in any quality-control process or collaborative effort).
I'm very passionate about what I do. It's part of what makes me good at what I do, because I actually care about doing a good job, rather than just hitting the magic "40" on my time card and getting a paycheck. I will not hesitate to call out anyone's stupid failures. Mistakes or lack-of-training issues are fine, and we will accept those and move on, but failure due to being inattentive or simply lazy is not acceptable, and anyone failing in such a way needs to be aware that they're not performing up to the standards expected of my team. Frankly, I don't care what gender you are (or aren't), or how old you are, or your socioeconomic status, or really any other factor than whether you do the job. In my opinion, I'm perfectly in compliance with any nondiscrimination policy, because I don't discriminate.
To someone else's perspective, though, they think I'm complaining because they're black, or Jewish, or young, or blonde, or whatever particular insecurity they want to call out, because they're too inattentive to understand that they were actually doing something wrong.
The moment discrimination is brought up, especially in an enterprise with a "Code of Conduct" that is venerated above producing quality results, it's no longer a discussion about the right way to actually do the job. It's a discussion about sensitivity, and framing discussion, and having nice polite conversations with 3 HR reps and two managers, at whatever time they can all fit a discussion into their schedules. By the time that discussion takes place, the same failures have been repeated three times, and now there's a quality-control issue that needs to be addressed. Of course, that actual process issue has now become "normal", and any further complaint about the failure is just more "harassment".
In the end, the person who noticed the original problem is punished, the problem persists, and weeks of effort are wasted on what could have been fixed in five minutes of candid discussion. There have been many cases where this process has itself been abused to attack anyone who dares to complain about someone who is more skilled at gaming the management than actually doing their job.
As an alternative to a flawed "Code of Conduct", I suggest simply an environment of open failures, along the following lines:
In short, if you want to say someone's wrong, it had better be something that's either not yet documented, or the document supports your opinion. It's very difficult to put discrimination into writing without making it obvious, especially when it's a document that anyone else can fix. At the same time, encouraging people to admit their own mistakes prevents hero worship and excessive egos. It's much easier to take a complaint when you know that your competency is not also under attack.
Re: (Score:3)
I think you're missing the point - it's not about treating women and minorities with respect because of their differences - it's about NOT treating them with disrespect because of them
If that is "the point" then why doesn't it say that in the CoC?
It does. It says to be equally welcoming [llvm.org] to everyone.
Re: (Score:3)
So, I have to "be welcoming" to Communists, Nazis, and KKK among coworkers?
Wow...
And idiots too? That's some "code" — for a software project...
Re: Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:5, Interesting)
So, basically, it sounds like he's taking issue with the fact that they expect him to treat dark skinned people and people with boobs as equals and with respect. We all know that's crazy talk and the work of the evil SJW conspiracy. (If you can't tell that I'm speaking sarcastically, you need help.)
No.
"The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry".
In other words, he's the one who is against discriminating on sex and ancestry, and the project has officially taken leave of that.
Re: Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:5, Insightful)
One internship [Re: Meet minimum standards] (Score:5, Interesting)
Let's be clear. That organization practices reverse discrimination in order to bring more women and minorities into the industry.
And that purported "reverse" discrimination consisted of a single internship set aside for somebody who is not a heterosexual white male.
That's it: one internship.
If he's triggered by having even a single internship devoted to trying to address barriers to entry for women and minorities, I'll say that this wasn't the problem; it's just the excuse he's giving.
Re: (Score:3)
That's it: one internship.
Nope, not even one... Link here [outreachy.org].
"Unfortunately, either the community coordinator or the Outreachy organizers have determined that the community will not participate in this round of Outreachy internships."
and
"The LLVM coordinator is Tanya Lattner"
Which makes it an even more interesting turn of events - is she related with Chris Lattner, the LLVM maintainer - or is Chris in the process of gender changing?
:-D
Re: Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem is that the sentence reads exactly the same whether you use the word 'reverse' in it or not.
Re: (Score:3)
My initial reaction is that he's either lying about his reasons or is so self-unaware that he doesn't understand his own motivations.
Well, that's lovely that you can read his mind and know his motivations better than he can, but
... his stated primary reason is not wanting to be associated with Outreachy, which does discriminate based on sex and ancestry.
Re: (Score:3)
Let me get this right. Either
... ... because *he* isn't *personally* affected?
a) it's not discriminatory
or
b) he's not allowed to say it's discriminatory
or
c) he's in no position to judge that it's discriminatory
Do you have any idea how retarded that sounds? Do you have any idea how retarded it is?
P.S. What does "it is mission" mean
Re: (Score:3)
His claim is that Outreachy is discriminatory because it's mission is to increase visible minority and female participation in open source.
No, Outreachy is discriminatory because it hires interns based on their sex and ancestry.
It's called 'positive discrimination' in the real world.
Opposite. Requirements: Must be, trans or genderqu (Score:5, Informative)
These are the official requirements for the program he objects to, copy/pasted from their web page:
--
You must meet one of the following criteria:
You live any where in the world and you identify as a woman (cis or trans), trans man, or genderqueer person (including genderfluid or genderfree).
You live in the United States or you are a U.S. national or permanent resident living aboard, AND you are a person of any gender who is Black/African American, Hispanic/Latin@, Native American/American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander
--
They have decided to explicitly NOT treat people the same. You MUST be transgender or something in order to participate in the program and get the benefits.
Most of the people I work with in open source, I don't know anything about their sexuality and I don't care. Not one bit. I care about the code - does it work, and has it been tested to be be sure that it works. Requiring me t inquire into someone's sexual preferences in order to determine how to process their code submissions would turn me off greatly as well.
Re: (Score:3)
Okay, I'll concede that you probably neither know nor care about the gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or ethnicity of any of the OSS projects that you participate in.
But I'll make a wild prediction: most of the people participating are cis-male, white and straight, and a majority of that number are all three at once.
See, the problem is less that you don't know, but that I can make such a bold claim without knowing exactly how each project is made up, and almost certainly be right. (I do, of cours
Re: (Score:3)
"Oh wow -- for once in your life, there's something you aren't entitled to! How does it feel?"
Is that what we've been striving for? Here i thought it was to be inclusive and more diverse; to give everyone the same opportunities white straight men have historically enjoyed. Was I wrong?
Because apparently you consider it progress, even a victory, if we just make life shit for straight white men too.
Re: (Score:3)
He isn't being asked to behave "reasonably well"; he's being asked to sanction discrimination. And you openly being happy to exclude people because they don't agree with you, when they BUILT the community, is pretty much his point of the problem... you haven't helped the community or committed code, but you come in and apply SJW (his term) values.
Of the two of you, one is behaving as an intolerant bigoted bully... and it isn't him.
Re: (Score:3)
Can you please explain how that Community Code of Conduct sanctions discrimination? I'm having a hard time linking "be considerate" and "don't dox people" with discrimination.
Re: (Score:3)
His resignation letter specifically referenced the "social injustice movement" and the Outreachy program... which is very specific and very discriminatory. Of course, an "Outreach" program by definition is trying to "reach out", but that doesn't make much sense in a faceless meritocracy such as an open source code base.
And that is part of his point... the code of conduct shouldn't require tolerance for any "political belief"; political beliefs shouldn't be part of the code discussion at all. (Hence his us
Outreach (Score:2)
Re:Outreach (Score:4, Interesting)
Well what outreach does is nothing but discrimination... and is somehow as bad as other discriminating behaviour...
and Outreach can backfire... The one hired thanks to Outreach may be felt as inferior who needed to put their "diversity" in front to get a job because he is lacking true skills...
Outreach is a bad idea...
Re: (Score:2)
I think outreach is a good thing. I don't see how actively encouraging diversity is a bad thing.
I don't see how encouraging can be conflated with enforcing.
At the end of the day, it's the good ideas and execution of them as in writing top code that matters for LLVM. That can be done while encouraging diversity, but it needs to be encouraging, as in being a boon for everyone, not by making it easier for some by making it harder for others.
Re: (Score:2)
I think outreach is a good thing.
It depends on how you define it. Making a thing more accessible and welcoming to new people is a good thing.
Bending over backward to accommodate people who are too sensitive and constantly causing drama is a bad thing.
Yeah, this is what he's talking about. (Score:5, Informative)
From https://www.outreachy.org/appl... [outreachy.org]
"Outreachy Eligibility Rules
You must meet one of the following criteria:
You live any where in the world and you identify as a woman (cis or trans), trans man, or genderqueer person (including genderfluid or genderfree).
You live in the United States or you are a U.S. national or permanent resident living aboard, AND you are a person of any gender who is Black/African American, Hispanic/Latin@, Native American/American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander"
So, there you go. If your skin color isn't acceptable, no internship for you.
Poor guy got triggered (Score:3, Interesting)
Seriously triggered, needs his safe space again where he pretends everyone is on even footing.
Maybe he will learn how countless others have felt with the unstated rules of discrimination in so many projects, companies, etc.... People should be accepted into communities based on skill. That's not how things are. The disconnect between how things "should be" vs. how things "are." People can still be fired for being gay (or even perceived gay, although I think there is a lawsuit there because he was actually straight).
Don't like politics creeping in? GOP has been pushing identity politics since before Bush W with the whole marriage ban and sodomy laws, there is gonna be a push-back and people aren't going to like it. When it affects individuals it's going to come back on the individual level, which means communities.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
"People should be accepted into communities based on skill."
Whoa now! That was never part of the social justice agenda. We cannot be discriminating based on skill if we are to have a just society.
He's not wrong (Score:4, Insightful)
The requirements to be able to contributed to a project should be based on merit alone.
Re: (Score:2)
Totally.
When you look across projects, companies, etc, they just aren't. That's a problem. And what the CoC is trying to fix (whether it's going to work or not, probably not...)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Brett Bigham. Teacher of the year, fired for being gay. Women's participation in open source projects in general? There's something going on and it's not related to talent.
There's a cool site called Google now-a-days. You should check it out.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Read the parent: "When you look across projects, companies, etc, they just aren't."
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Read the thread, it's talking about contributions to a project, not specific to LLVM.
I'm agreeing that someone's contributions should be based on merit alone. But then I point out that in the real world, it's simply not.
I also said the CoC will probably not work.
It's not about Brett, it's about the way things "should be" against the way that things are. "Should be" world is a great place, it just doesn't exist.
Re: (Score:2)
Need an eye-rolling gif right about now.
http://nymag.com/selectall/201... [nymag.com]
Quilette did not save Damore's shitty memo.
Re: He's not wrong (Score:4, Insightful)
You're actually on slashdot right now. I can't believe I have to tell you that.
CoC's only apply to those organizations, and are usually unenforced and dropped after awhile since they don't work.
You'd think so, but:
In addition, violations of this code outside these spaces may, in rare cases, affect a person’s ability to participate within them, when the conduct amounts to an egregious violation of this code.
You're wrong.
Such codes of conduct, community guidelines, etc. are simply text they can point to whenever they want to blackball anyone who isn't on the SJW team. Oh, you voted for Trump? GET THE FUCK OUT, BIGOT! WE'LL ORGANIZE A HATE CAMPAIGN TO GET YOU FIRED FROM WHEREVER YOU WORK!!! WE'LL HARASS YOU UNTIL A NEW TARGET SHOWS UP!!! Oh, you posted "All men are scum. Kill all men! Whites are the devil. We need a new genocide!!" all over Twitter, Facebook etc.? Well, obviously you're entitled to express your feelings.
Part of a Norm (Score:3, Interesting)
As usual, SJW-ism has an effect of demonetization and loss of trust from the normal majority consumers, leading to loss.
- Hasbro for example managed to bankrupt the GI Joe brand by employing SJW writers into their comic, ruining the brand value.
- Marvel keeps losing money over the new female "muh womyn power" Captain Marvel, who keeps being rehashed and forced in apparent desperation yet keeps failing and not making returns.
- Disney's Star Wars has now lost trust among prop sellers, a first in the brand's history. Shelves are filled with unsold TLJ "womyn powa" toys which are going to be written off as a major financial loss for both the sellers and Disney. Now sellers have no alternative but to scrutinize all future Disney's Bolshevik marketing projections and force increased costs on Disney as a risk tax. Disney even lost a potential market of 1.3 billion people in China which cites "Baizuo" and "Low IQ (SJW) writing" as critiques.
- Video Game developers appealing to a vocal minority of SJW's who don't even pay for games but rather gather around a single "representative" professional critic/influencer via bubbled social contacts to engage in mob criticism/coercion, who are merely there to support that one career critic against products they don't even care about; resulting in a loss of the core majority of consumers and a net loss in revenue due to appeal to vocal minority over majority.
It's like the religious preachers who exist to preach against products they don't use with fellow church member mobs, yet who are mistaken in ignorance by the object of criticism as consumers.
- FreeBSD suddenly forcibly coercing/demanding from users to become political "ambassadors" by a Code of Conduct copy pasted from some feminist wiki, completely unrelated to the object of the community or their initial interests in becoming part of it. Result? Skilled staff loss.
- SJW publications such as Salon forced into adwall.
- The GNOME foundation running short on money because they wasted it on "The Outreach Program for Women" and such social (in)justice investments.
Examples keep on appearing exponentially with each day.
Actual Quote (Score:5, Informative)
He says the reason for abandoning LLVM development after 12 years is due to changes in the community. In particular, the "social injustice" brought on the organization's new LLVM Code of Conduct and its decision to participate in this year's Outreachy program to encourage women and other minority groups to get involved with free software development.
This paraphrase deliberately attempts to mislead the reader into thinking he is anti-woman and anti-minority.
http://lists.llvm.org/pipermai... [llvm.org]
The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry (1,2). This goes directly against my ethical views and I think I must leave the project to not be associated with this.
He is in fact against discrimination and Outreachy's exclusionary nature.
Re: (Score:2)
This paraphrase deliberately attempts to mislead the reader into thinking he is anti-woman and anti-minority.
msmash is notorious clickbaiter, so such FUD is to be expected.
Re:Actual Quote (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Actual Quote (Score:5, Interesting)
Ok, so he's not anti-woman and anti-minority, he's anti-outreach to women and minorities to encourage them to participate.
There's an important difference that was cited on the SO post last week between tolerance and inclusiveness. We shouldn't just be tolerating people, we should be welcoming. If you invite someone to your party and they don't know anyone and everyone else is friends you could say "I did enough! I invited them, it's up to them now!" but we all know how uncomfortable it can be, especially if they are shy, to approach a group of people they don't know. Inclusiveness is not just inviting someone and tolerating their presence but saying "Hey, thanks for coming here are some people I would like you to meet that I think you would get along well."
He's objecting to the fact that there is an organization that focuses on people just showing up to the party and don't know anyone. While it's true even straight white males from the united states need those same introductions to be included, there are numerous networks that already are performing that duty well. While they may not be explicitly stated as their goal to be "Helping straight white men from America find a welcoming place in the community." the outcome is that they are really well designed to do that. And that's fine too. But we can't pretend that those organizations don't exist.
This is by the way the UNIX philosophy "Do one thing well". It's great that we have lots of organizations that have organically developed to help one specific set of people (nerdy guys) find a place in open source. But having separate organizations that are focused on different problems is what the Unix Philosophy applied to recruitment recommends.
Re: (Score:3)
It's the twisting of the word "discrimination" to be always bad. Discrimination is something everyone does everyday. How is it being used? Just to exclude women and minorities? That's bad. Are your discriminating against a restauraunt that was in the news for an E. coli outbreak? That's not a bad use of discrimination or unreasonable.
For awhile people knew contexts, but lots of people think there is no context now.
Re: (Score:3)
He is in fact against discrimination and Outreachy's exclusionary nature.
Ah, but it's all about who you exclude
... excluding currently disfavored groups is just peachy.
They literally have institutions that overtly discriminate. But they are "bravely" against ancient institutional discrimination that ended long before they were born.
Important Questions (Score:2, Interesting)
Why should I care?
Re: (Score:3)
If you've never heard of LLVM, and lack the skills to find out what it is on your own, then slashdot is probably not the place for you.
-jcr
Code Vs Emotion (Score:4, Insightful)
I get it, and I agree with him. If I were the main creator of something, and suddenly instead of being all about code, working out logic facts and figures everything started to be about how people 'feel' then I'd get the hell away from that hot mess too.
We are looking to create, not to socialize. Placing socializing as a top priority on a logic problem over getting work done is insane.
The other thing is, we do not all want to be nice all the time. If I am just a volunteer contributor then I should be able to be racist, mysoginistic, all inclusive, homosexual, heterosexual, pansexual or any shade of human you prefer. What these directives are doing is attempting to tell us all how to think feel and act which has nothing to do with coding logic or creating. They want us to be someone we are not to fit a narrative of reality which we do not even really know is good or bad in the long run, we just know it's popular think at this moment in time.
At any rate, you can all demonize him all you like but the man volunteered for 12 solid years, did an amazing job and has decided to leave causing a gaping hole and potentially the death of the entire project. If they were looking to help the projects then they have failed by alienating the developers.
Re: (Score:2)
I get it, and I agree with him. If I were the main creator of something, and suddenly instead of being all about code, working out logic facts and figures everything started to be about how people 'feel' then I'd get the hell away from that hot mess too.
Yes, I agree. A code of conduct that says you should be nice to people?! What is the world coming to? Everybody knows that the best programmers are assholes and enjoy being assholes, right? And that makes better code: when you drive out the people who can't take being insulted and belittled, only the strong survive, and are better programmers for it.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe it does produce better code. How do you know it doesn't?
Ubuntu and Python CoC is about as bad (Score:5, Interesting)
They actually have this in their CoC:
"Our open source community prioritizes marginalized people’s safety over privileged people’s comfort. "
They follow by saying they condone "reversism's". In other words if you are white male or female you can be openly harassed within the community because you are considered privileged. What the hell has happened to these projects?!
Re: (Score:3)
Marginalized. Every time, I can't help but imagine someone smeared in butter stuff.
Makes sense to me (Score:3, Insightful)
The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that
openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry (1,2). This goes
directly against my ethical views and I think I must leave the project
to not be associated with this.
[1] http://lists.llvm.org/pipermai... [llvm.org]
[2] https://www.outreachy.org/appl... [outreachy.org]
What if the group was "white straight dudes under 30 only" would giving money to this group still be ok?
It's rather rich to preach tolerance of other tribes and at the same time actively promote and give money to clubs whose only requirement for belonging is tribal purity.
I don't see how it is possible to preach tolerance while actively supporting and funding tribalism while not becoming a hypocrite in the process.
If you want more diversity or whatever there are ways to get there that don't involve nurturing tribalism.
Re: (Score:3)
And you're the reason Outreachy is needed. Right now minorities are severely disadvantaged - they are less likely to get a good education, less likely to have access to computers when young, less likely to have a supportive social environment and so on. These disadvantages are real. They're there. They are inarguable.
If you know a way to compensate for them, so that a Latino kid with immigrant parents living in a ghetto neighbo
not surprised (Score:3)
I'm not surprised that this stuff turns some people off and causes them to say "fine, enough is enough. I was here for the code."
Most free software projects, nobody ever even sees you. If they don't seem to like your contributions, it's probably not because they are big wacist toxic masculine meanie weenies.
Relevance? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Relevance? (Score:4, Insightful)
You're being naive. Conferences and social networks are still means by which people "move up in the pecking order". And now these formerly volunteer organizations are becoming conduits to salaried positions.
Google is on a "mission" (Score:3)
As we've learned before, Google sees itself as being on some kind of social mission. They are not content to just give you good products and services, they intentionally USE those to influence you. I think this is an excellent case in point. If your skin color is not one that Outreachy likes, no internship for you. Likewise with your sexual preferences.
What does ANY of this have to do with writing good code? Absolutely nothing. It's all about Google and Friends using their platforms to force their belief systems on the rest of us.
It is very near time to ditch Google, to say nothing of the other technology giants. They're not content to stay in their lane and make good products, now they want to EVANGELIZE. If I want evangelism, I go to church.
Code of Conduct is a Symptom (Score:4, Interesting)
The code of conduct doesn't just land from Mars. It's the result of various people in the team agitating for change. The CoC might well be being promoted to give people who have a political agenda, not a coding agenda, the opportunity to gain more control.
Software rewards a high degree of discipline, a coherent technical approach. It's sometimes necessary to prune code contributions that are rubbish in spite of the fact that this might hurt someone's feelings of self-worth. When this happens its easier to blame another's bias than your own incompetence.
It would be interesting to know the level of code contribution, and its quality, from the promoters of the CoC.
From the article (Score:3)
Seems to me he was upset about people prying into him:
I cannot take is how the social injustice movement has permeated it. When I joined llvm no one asked or cared about my religion or political view.
I don't want anyone interrogating me about my beliefs and views, so I don't blame him for leaving
Re: (Score:2)
Can't tell if serious or trolling.
Re: (Score:3)
Isn't that one of the highest forms of posting?
Re:How horrable! (Score:4, Insightful)
If you don't like the code, comment on the PR, point out problems and weak points... but if you have to resort to anything that would violate those community standards in order to it then your points probably aren't that valid and perhaps you are not the great coder you believe yourself to be.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:LLVM code of conduct (Score:5, Interesting)
I have recently seen a high-profile community project where a key engineer believed (among other things) women should be shielded and kept at home. This engineer, obviously, had conflicts with people in the organization. Actually maybe about 30 people. Eventually, the membership walked off en mass and founded their own project. The new project has essentially the same code of conduct we're discussing here.
You need rules on paper for when stuff like this happens. It helps make slippery stuff like who offended who and whether such offense is out of scope for the project a lot easier to decide.
Re:LLVM code of conduct (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I have recently seen a high-profile community project where a key engineer believed (among other things) women should be shielded and kept at home. This engineer, obviously, had conflicts with people in the organization. Actually maybe about 30 people. Eventually, the membership walked off en mass and founded their own project. The new project has essentially the same code of conduct we're discussing here.
You need rules on paper for when stuff like this happens. It helps make slippery stuff like who offended who and whether such offense is out of scope for the project a lot easier to decide.
Fuck that. What needs to happen is people need to grow the fuck up and learn to tolerate those with different beliefs and values from their own. Including ones that insult you and piss you off.
What does beliefs about women have to do with engineering? Was the engineer designing home shields for women? Magnetic shoes to confine them to the house? Was the engineer doing something illegal?
Grow the fuck up.
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody cares now either. If he honestly believes that women should be kept barefoot and pregnant that doesn't impact his ability to be part of the project as long as he can keep those opinions to himself and not let them impact the way he interacts with other people on the team, at least in so far as such interaction might violate a code of conduct that is basically just "Be excellent to each other."
If you can't be kind and reasonable with the members of a coding team then you have no place in modern softw
Re: (Score:3)
One [Re:LLVM code of conduct] (Score:2)
...Oh, and they're participating in an outreach program to encourage under-represented demographics to participate in open source project. I guess that was the straw that broke the camel's back.
Yes... an outreach program that was planning to hire one (1) intern from an underrepresented population.
One.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Wrong. He's leaving because of crap like this.
From the LLVM COC:
Our open source community prioritizes marginalized people’s safety over privileged people’s comfort. We will not act on complaints regarding:
‘Reverse’ -isms, including ‘reverse racism,’ ‘reverse sexism,’ and ‘cisphobia’
Reasonable communication of boundaries, such as “leave me alone,” “go away,” or
Re:LLVM code of conduct (Score:5, Insightful)
It upsets some people because you're assuming that the under-representation is due to some flaw which needs to be corrected. i.e. You're assuming correlation implies causation. Applying the scientific method, the under-representation merely suggests that discrimination may be to blame, but is not proof in itself. One would need to first prove that the under-representation is caused by discrimination, before corrective action is justified. But instead, the under-representation itself is incorrectly being used as "evidence" that corrective action is necessary.
Also your corrective action is blatant favoritism which would be decried as evil and discriminatory if it went the other way. i.e. You're trying to fight one type of discrimination by encouraging a different type of discrimination. This accomplishes the primary goal, e.g. getting people to realize it's wrong to discriminate against women. But it has the unfortunate side-effect of making some people conclude it's OK to discriminate against men. So you're not exactly reducing discrimination, you just replacing one type with another. And your corrective action will result in a long-term oscillation between different forms of discrimination, with no real reduction in the absolute total amount of discrimination. If you want to teach people that discrimination is wrong, you can't do it with programs which encourage different types of discrimination.
Re: (Score:3)
One would need to first prove that the under-representation is caused by discrimination, before corrective action is justified.
Yes, exactly.
Strangely enough, when people start treating you like you've done something horrible, and you haven't, people don't like that.
Wow, dude, lighten up. (Score:3)
No, I'm assuming that if there's a historically under-represented group then it may be due to any number of factors--some of which may be addressed by spending a little effort actively trying to boost participation.
Sure, you can choose to look at it as a form of discrimination. Or you could develop a thicker skin and go back to your Ayn Rand novel.
Re: (Score:3)
You're looking at this wrong.
Under-representation is a problem because there are people that currently feel excluded from OSS, and they feel excluded partly because of the bad behaviour of some people in the OSS community, and also because after years of not being encouraged to be around, some people have decided that it would be nice to throw some encouragement to those under-represented groups. This isn't a matter of displacing people that are already here, or even stopping encouragement of white, straigh
Re: (Score:3)
...but Linus doesn't participate in the LLVM. Its going to get interesting when the corporate sponsors of linux decide they have to move on from the linux kernel in order to satisfy some gender biased notion of what's "fair" to some minority group.
Re:Thread Root on LLVM's mailing list (Score:5, Informative)
Link [llvm.org] and excerpt:
Re:Thread Root on LLVM's mailing list (Score:4, Funny)
If he is anti-social-justice he must be shunned anyway, this simply saves llvm from having to kick him out.
The problem I see is he could possibly join another project or be hired by some corporation and that must be prevented. Anyone who rejects the social justice movement is unfit to fill any role in a civilized society except that of prison inmate or involuntary organ donor. There is no room for patriarchal white supremacist cis-gendered Neanderthals in a civilized society.
Found the UC-Berkeley "Diversity" administrator!
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The team would get along better, and more good people would enter. People who don't like the stuff outlined probably don't keep it to themselves. This creates tension in the group.
I am dealing with this every day. So many people of very high achievement walked off of a group - over time - that we had a full team of experienced people for a new one once we had a welcoming group for them.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Jesus was too nice and weak.
Matthew 10:34 [biblehub.com] would like to have a word with you.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually...it is well documented that Jesus was a terrorist. He was hanging with the Iscari and has several revolutionary quotes in the Bible. The fucking pharisees and other assholes were cooperating with the Romans in the hope they could banish his bloodline and assume power granted by the Romans. Not the traditional terrorist that we think of but the Romans branded him as such. By some strange twist of events and history he was canonized and his story was overlaid with an ancient Egyptian Son story.
Re: (Score:2)
If he had just left without saying anything, people would be made uncomfortable, which the CoC does not allow.