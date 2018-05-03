One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over Code of Conduct, Outreach Program (phoronix.com) 196
Rafael Avila de Espindola is the fifth most active contributor to LLVM with more than 4,300 commits since 2006, but now he has decided to part ways with the project. From a report: Rafael posted a rather lengthy mailing list message to fellow LLVM developers today entitled I am leaving llvm. He says the reason for abandoning LLVM development after 12 years is due to changes in the community. In particular, the "social injustice" brought on the organization's new LLVM Code of Conduct and its decision to participate in this year's Outreachy program to encourage women and other minority groups to get involved with free software development.
His loss is of great benefit, in the long run. Anyone who would get mad like this is unfit for software development in the modern world.
Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:5, Insightful)
be friendly and patient,
be welcoming,
be considerate,
be respectful,
be careful in the words that you choose and be kind to others, and
when we disagree, try to understand why.
the only part of this that I can possibly think he might object to is the fifth one, which some people might consider suppressing free speech, but this is elaborated in the next paragraph as meaning:
Harassment and other exclusionary behavior aren’t acceptable. This includes, but is not limited to: Violent threats or language directed against another person. Discriminatory jokes and language. Posting sexually explicit or violent material. Posting (or threatening to post) other people’s personally identifying information (“doxing”). Personal insults, especially those using racist or sexist terms. Unwelcome sexual attention. Advocating for, or encouraging, any of the above behavior.
all of which seem reasonable. If he wants to violate what seems to be pretty bare-minimum standards of what should be considered acceptable behavior, I'd say that he should leave the community. And not join a different one.
Re: Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:4, Insightful)
So, basically, it sounds like he's taking issue with the fact that they expect him to treat dark skinned people and people with boobs as equals and with respect. We all know that's crazy talk and the work of the evil SJW conspiracy. (If you can't tell that I'm speaking sarcastically, you need help.)
SJWs Value Tech Only as a Tool to Spread Bigotry (Score:5, Informative)
Want to muscle your way into an OSS project, despite lacking the talent or skill (or willingness) to contribute anything other than drama, identity politics, and an insatiable urge control others (or remove them if they don't fall in line)? Force a Code of Conduct (which is often explicitly racist and/or sexist, dismissive of merit, and vague enough to be selectively enforced) down its throat! It even works on the largest, most influential projects, and lets you dictate developers' behavior on unrelated corners of the web!
Re: Meet minimum standards of human behavior (Score:4, Informative)
No.
"The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry".
In other words, he's the one who is against discriminating on sex and ancestry, and the project has officially taken leave of that.
fact that they expect him to treat dark skinned people and people with boobs as equals and with respect.
Your fallacy there is Strawman [yourlogicalfallacyis.com].
Now drop down and give me 100 push-ups, foo.
Just because someone reasonably rejects to an insane overbearing code of conduct requiring people
"Welcome everyone," or some such similar bullshit: does not mean that person
embodies the antithesis on every topic that code of conduct says something about.
No one other than you suggested treating dark skinned or people with boob
If these are the minimum standards, why even bother writing them down ?
I'm finding it hard to figure out what exactly he doesn't like. This is the code of conduct:
be friendly and patient,
I think it's very obvious the issues with this "code" (1) Be friendly and patient is absolutely ridiculous ---
Don't expect people to pretend to be friendly and patient in every situation.
Friendliness and patience are not always warranted or can become reasonably exhausted.
be welcoming, be considerate,
Another example of trying to dictate that project members have a specific happy-g
As it's gone way beyond setting "reasonable boundaries" and right into territory of trying to dictate someone's idea
of what manners should be.
So setting baseline manners for a large-scale group project is a bad idea in your mind?
Personally, I'm more than happy for people like you and him to get angry, stomp your feet, and leave when you're asked to behave reasonably well in order to be part of a community. Makes the community a better place for the rest of us.
Go ahead, make a hostile, bitter community of your own, with blackjack and hookers.
His actual words from the mail list (Score:2)
"The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry (1,2). This goes directly against my ethical views and I think I must leave the project to not be associated with this."
http://lists.llvm.org/pipermai... [llvm.org]
Bingo. Too understated as well. An organization that specifically chooses to exclude one gender, and only benefit the other gender is basically an organization that discriminates based on sex.
Encouraging new ideas, life experience and point of views into a project. Dag-Nabbit I want to be oblivious to my personal flaws and failure to see there may be a better idea in waiting.
Working in a diverse group myself, I see diversity as actually a strong benefit to my work. It keeps me honest with myself, helps me make better products and consider problems in a more in-depth way. While there is often a bit more conflict then working on a team of Same minded individuals, but we all make the same mista
Can't tell if serious or trolling.
Isn't that one of the highest forms of posting?
If you don't like the code, comment on the PR, point out problems and weak points... but if you have to resort to anything that would violate those community standards in order to it then your points probably aren't that valid and perhaps you are not the great coder you believe yourself to be.
Among other aspects, he's not getting paid for being the fifth highest contributor of submissions for LLVM, and yet for some reason he's being told that his contributions aren't as important as potentially getting more token women contributions.
Thread Root on LLVM's mailing list (Score:1)
Much better to get this from the horses mouth, instead of Phoronix - http://lists.llvm.org/pipermail/llvm-dev/2018-May/122922.html
Re:Thread Root on LLVM's mailing list (Score:4, Insightful)
Link [llvm.org] and excerpt:
Outreach (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Well what outreach does is nothing but discrimination... and is somehow as bad as other discriminating behaviour...
and Outreach can backfire... The one hired thanks to Outreach may be felt as inferior who needed to put their "diversity" in front to get a job because he is lacking true skills...
Outreach is a bad idea...
Well what outreach does is nothing but discrimination...
Outreach is a bad idea...
Um, where I get what you are saying, I don't agree that outreach is discrimination nor is it necessarily a bad idea.
Looking for qualified candidates within under represented demographics is not discrimination per se. If this effort to create diversity does not affect your standards, what is the issue? I think diversity is a good thing in a team working on something...
That's not to say that all outreach programs are executed correctly and don't end up being discrimination and thus bad ideas. If your prog
I think outreach is a good thing. I don't see how actively encouraging diversity is a bad thing.
I don't see how encouraging can be conflated with enforcing.
At the end of the day, it's the good ideas and execution of them as in writing top code that matters for LLVM. That can be done while encouraging diversity, but it needs to be encouraging, as in being a boon for everyone, not by making it easier for some by making it harder for others.
I think outreach is a good thing.
It depends on how you define it. Making a thing more accessible and welcoming to new people is a good thing.
Bending over backward to accommodate people who are too sensitive and constantly causing drama is a bad thing.
Yeah, this is what he's talking about. (Score:3)
From https://www.outreachy.org/appl... [outreachy.org]
"Outreachy Eligibility Rules
You must meet one of the following criteria:
You live any where in the world and you identify as a woman (cis or trans), trans man, or genderqueer person (including genderfluid or genderfree).
You live in the United States or you are a U.S. national or permanent resident living aboard, AND you are a person of any gender who is Black/African American, Hispanic/Latin@, Native American/American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Is
That's what set him off. One internship.
LLVM code of conduct (Score:2, Interesting)
Oh, and they're participating in an outreach program to encourage under-represented demographics to participate in open source project.
I guess that was the straw that broke the camel's back.
Re: (Score:3)
I have recently seen a high-profile community project where a key engineer believed (among other things) women should be shielded and kept at home. This engineer, obviously, had conflicts with people in the organization. Actually maybe about 30 people. Eventually, the membership walked off en mass and founded their own project. The new project has essentially the same code of conduct we're discussing here.
You need rules on paper for when stuff like this happens. It helps make slippery stuff like who offende
It's kind of funny how in one sentence you protested that you don't need a piece of paper to tell you how to believe, and expressed a bad attitude about having rules. All in the same sentence.
I did tell a community I'm managing, in an email, that I never expect the rule to be exercised. They are all professionals. But the rule is working even when it is not exercised. Having rules is explicitly to do two things: 1. Exclude people who don't like them. and 2. Give a rules-based means for penalizing or ejectin
Re: (Score:3)
Nobody cares now either. If he honestly believes that women should be kept barefoot and pregnant that doesn't impact his ability to be part of the project as long as he can keep those opinions to himself and not let them impact the way he interacts with other people on the team, at least in so far as such interaction might violate a code of conduct that is basically just "Be excellent to each other."
If you can't be kind and reasonable with the members of a coding team then you have no place in modern softw
> "why do we need a code of conduct that says be nice to people?"
The simple reply to this is "have you spent 20 minutes on the Internet in the last few years? There's your answer"
One [Re:LLVM code of conduct] (Score:2)
...Oh, and they're participating in an outreach program to encourage under-represented demographics to participate in open source project. I guess that was the straw that broke the camel's back.
Yes... an outreach program that was planning to hire one (1) intern from an underrepresented population.
One.
Wrong. He's leaving because of crap like this.
From the LLVM COC:
Our open source community prioritizes marginalized people’s safety over privileged people’s comfort. We will not act on complaints regarding:
‘Reverse’ -isms, including ‘reverse racism,’ ‘reverse sexism,’ and ‘cisphobia’
Reasonable communication of boundaries, such as “leave me alone,” “go away,” or
Wrong. He's leaving because of crap like this.
From the LLVM COC:
You mean, this LLVM Code of Conduct? https://llvm.org/docs/CodeOfConduct.html [llvm.org]?
So he's leaving because the "LLVM code of conduct" says incendiary things like "Be friendly and patient." and "Be careful in the words that you choose and be kind to others".
No. He says explicitly what made him leave. Unsurprisingly that information was intentionally excluded from TFA.
You have to read what he posted to the mailing list to find out.
https://www.outreachy.org/ [outreachy.org]
Poor guy got triggered (Score:2, Interesting)
Seriously triggered, needs his safe space again where he pretends everyone is on even footing.
Maybe he will learn how countless others have felt with the unstated rules of discrimination in so many projects, companies, etc.... People should be accepted into communities based on skill. That's not how things are. The disconnect between how things "should be" vs. how things "are." People can still be fired for being gay (or even perceived gay, although I think there is a lawsuit there because he was actually s
Don't like politics creeping in? GOP has been pushing identity politics since before Bush W with the whole marriage ban and sodomy laws, there is gonna be a push-back and people aren't going to like it.
Were you born like, yesterday? You have the sequence of events and who is the aggressor exactly backward.
Re: (Score:3)
"People should be accepted into communities based on skill."
Whoa now! That was never part of the social justice agenda. We cannot be discriminating based on skill if we are to have a just society.
So did he just leave, or did he post an email about it and play the victim?
Was he run out? Or did he leave because something happened to him? Or was it literally the adoption of "don't be an asshole" code of conduct that triggered him to leave, and he had to post about leaving facebook. I mean llvm. He can leave without making a big stink.
Click the link, you'll learn something about what triggered people look like.
He's not wrong (Score:3, Insightful)
The requirements to be able to contributed to a project should be based on merit alone.
Totally.
When you look across projects, companies, etc, they just aren't. That's a problem. And what the CoC is trying to fix (whether it's going to work or not, probably not...)
Re: (Score:2)
Brett Bigham. Teacher of the year, fired for being gay. Women's participation in open source projects in general? There's something going on and it's not related to talent.
There's a cool site called Google now-a-days. You should check it out.
Re: (Score:2)
Read the parent: "When you look across projects, companies, etc, they just aren't."
Re: (Score:2)
Read the thread, it's talking about contributions to a project, not specific to LLVM.
I'm agreeing that someone's contributions should be based on merit alone. But then I point out that in the real world, it's simply not.
I also said the CoC will probably not work.
It's not about Brett, it's about the way things "should be" against the way that things are. "Should be" world is a great place, it just doesn't exist.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you sure it isn't you who are scary? You can't seem to read or follow a thread made up of pretty short sentences....
I mean, I literally said "I also said the CoC will probably not work."
Which you've twisted into I want one what applies everywhere. That's some crazy mental gymnastics.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I was asked for a citation about the world not being about merit alone, I provided it. You are the person who chooses to keep bringing it up.
It's an example of a person with very high merit (Teacher of the Year) who was subsequently fired anyways. Showing that merit is not the lone factor when going across companies, projects, and organizations. If you'd like more info on minorities represented in open source projects, there are many search engines out there now.
So, while it may be completely irrelevant to
It was my only example, high merit and out of a job for being a minority. There's plenty others on google and out there in general.
So you think that I think they don't work and I want them everywhere? How do you deal with such incongruencies in your head?
Need an eye-rolling gif right about now.
http://nymag.com/selectall/201... [nymag.com]
Quilette did not save Damore's shitty memo.
[citation needed]
It applies to all of your communication and conduct in these spaces, including emails, chats, things you say, slides, videos, posters, signs, or even t-shirts you display in these spaces.
Part of a Norm (Score:2)
As usual, SJW-ism has an effect of demonetization and loss of trust from the normal majority consumers, leading to loss.
- Hasbro for example managed to bankrupt the GI Joe brand by employing SJW writers into their comic, ruining the brand value.
- Marvel keeps losing money over the new female "muh womyn power" Captain Marvel, who keeps being rehashed and forced in apparent desperation yet keeps failing and not making returns.
- Disney's Star Wars has now lost trust among prop sellers, a first in the brand's h
Actual Quote (Score:4, Informative)
He says the reason for abandoning LLVM development after 12 years is due to changes in the community. In particular, the "social injustice" brought on the organization's new LLVM Code of Conduct and its decision to participate in this year's Outreachy program to encourage women and other minority groups to get involved with free software development.
This paraphrase deliberately attempts to mislead the reader into thinking he is anti-woman and anti-minority.
http://lists.llvm.org/pipermai... [llvm.org]
The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry (1,2). This goes directly against my ethical views and I think I must leave the project to not be associated with this.
He is in fact against discrimination and Outreachy's exclusionary nature.
This paraphrase deliberately attempts to mislead the reader into thinking he is anti-woman and anti-minority.
msmash is notorious clickbaiter, so such FUD is to be expected.
He is in fact against discrimination and Outreachy's exclusionary nature.
Ah, but it's all about who you exclude
... excluding currently disfavored groups is just peachy.
They literally have institutions that overtly discriminate. But they are "bravely" against ancient institutional discrimination that ended long before they were born.
It's the twisting of the word "discrimination" to be always bad. Discrimination is something everyone does everyday. How is it being used? Just to exclude women and minorities? That's bad. Are your discriminating against a restauraunt that was in the news for an E. coli outbreak? That's not a bad use of discrimination or unreasonable.
For awhile people knew contexts, but lots of people think there is no context now.
I love statements like this. Why do people think they have the right to tell others what they "should" do? Arrogance.
Important Questions (Score:2)
Why should I care?
If you've never heard of LLVM, and lack the skills to find out what it is on your own, then slashdot is probably not the place for you.
-jcr
When even jcr and I can agree on something...
Code Vs Emotion (Score:2)
I get it, and I agree with him. If I were the main creator of something, and suddenly instead of being all about code, working out logic facts and figures everything started to be about how people 'feel' then I'd get the hell away from that hot mess too.
We are looking to create, not to socialize. Placing socializing as a top priority on a logic problem over getting work done is insane.
The other thing is, we do not all want to be nice all the time. If I am just a volunteer contributor then I should be abl
I get it, and I agree with him. If I were the main creator of something, and suddenly instead of being all about code, working out logic facts and figures everything started to be about how people 'feel' then I'd get the hell away from that hot mess too.
Yes, I agree. A code of conduct that says you should be nice to people?! What is the world coming to? Everybody knows that the best programmers are assholes and enjoy being assholes, right? And that makes better code: when you drive out the people who can't take being insulted and belittled, only the strong survive, and are better programmers for it.
Maybe it does produce better code. How do you know it doesn't?
Ubuntu and Python CoC is about as bad (Score:2)
They actually have this in their CoC:
"Our open source community prioritizes marginalized people’s safety over privileged people’s comfort. "
They follow by saying they condone "reversism's". In other words if you are white male or female you can be openly harassed within the community because you are considered privileged. What the hell has happened to these projects?!
Makes sense to me (Score:2)
The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that
openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry (1,2). This goes
directly against my ethical views and I think I must leave the project
to not be associated with this.
[1] http://lists.llvm.org/pipermai... [llvm.org]
[2] https://www.outreachy.org/appl... [outreachy.org]
What if the group was "white straight dudes under 30 only" would giving money to this group still be ok?
It's rather rich to preach tolerance of other tribes and at the same time actively promote and give money to clubs whose only requirement for belonging is tribal purity.
I don't see how it is possible to preach tolerance while actively supporting and funding tribalism while not becoming a hypocrite in the process.
If you want more diversity or whatever there are ways to get there that don't involve nurturin
not surprised (Score:2)
I'm not surprised that this stuff turns some people off and causes them to say "fine, enough is enough. I was here for the code."
Most free software projects, nobody ever even sees you. If they don't seem to like your contributions, it's probably not because they are big wacist toxic masculine meanie weenies.
Relevance? (Score:2)
Google is on a "mission" (Score:2)
As we've learned before, Google sees itself as being on some kind of social mission. They are not content to just give you good products and services, they intentionally USE those to influence you. I think this is an excellent case in point. If your skin color is not one that Outreachy likes, no internship for you. Likewise with your sexual preferences.
What does ANY of this have to do with writing good code? Absolutely nothing. It's all about Google and Friends using their platforms to force their belief sy
I agree he should have just left and quit instead of playing the victim. There's no evidence he himself was victimized or harassed from this new code of conduct.
If he had just left without saying anything, people would be made uncomfortable, which the CoC does not allow.
How does a higher percentage of participation from women in an organization help the organization if it doesn't result in a greater rate of code improvement?
The team would get along better, and more good people would enter. People who don't like the stuff outlined probably don't keep it to themselves. This creates tension in the group.
I am dealing with this every day. So many people of very high achievement walked off of a group - over time - that we had a full team of experienced people for a new one once we had a welcoming group for them.
Jesus was too nice and weak.
Matthew 10:34 [biblehub.com] would like to have a word with you.
Actually...it is well documented that Jesus was a terrorist. He was hanging with the Iscari and has several revolutionary quotes in the Bible. The fucking pharisees and other assholes were cooperating with the Romans in the hope they could banish his bloodline and assume power granted by the Romans. Not the traditional terrorist that we think of but the Romans branded him as such. By some strange twist of events and history he was canonized and his story was overlaid with an ancient Egyptian Son story.
Your usage of "well documented" falls short of my definition. If Jesus did exist he may well have been a terrorist, but I'd like to see of contemporary evidence of that to start.
Just because you're an AC doesn't mean people don't notice your writing style. Exactly how many times did you comment on this article trying to say the same thing different ways?
The very first paragraph on LLVM.org:
The LLVM Project is a collection of modular and reusable compiler and toolchain technologies. Despite its name, LLVM has little to do with traditional virtual machines. The name "LLVM" itself is not an acronym; it is the full name of the project.
Perhaps this is more your speed [bhg.com].