One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over Code of Conduct, Outreach Program (phoronix.com) 196

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Rafael Avila de Espindola is the fifth most active contributor to LLVM with more than 4,300 commits since 2006, but now he has decided to part ways with the project. From a report: Rafael posted a rather lengthy mailing list message to fellow LLVM developers today entitled I am leaving llvm. He says the reason for abandoning LLVM development after 12 years is due to changes in the community. In particular, the "social injustice" brought on the organization's new LLVM Code of Conduct and its decision to participate in this year's Outreachy program to encourage women and other minority groups to get involved with free software development.

  • All we need are healing hugs (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 03, 2018 @12:48PM (#56547428)

    His loss is of great benefit, in the long run. Anyone who would get mad like this is unfit for software development in the modern world. LLVM needs more hugs and less time and focus spent on boring old dry compiler code.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by psm321 ( 450181 )
      Careful, hugs may violate a code of conduct! [theregister.co.uk]

  • Encouraging new ideas, life experience and point of views into a project. Dag-Nabbit I want to be oblivious to my personal flaws and failure to see there may be a better idea in waiting.

    Working in a diverse group myself, I see diversity as actually a strong benefit to my work. It keeps me honest with myself, helps me make better products and consider problems in a more in-depth way. While there is often a bit more conflict then working on a team of Same minded individuals, but we all make the same mista

    • Can't tell if serious or trolling.

  • Thread Root on LLVM's mailing list (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Much better to get this from the horses mouth, instead of Phoronix - http://lists.llvm.org/pipermail/llvm-dev/2018-May/122922.html

    • Re:Thread Root on LLVM's mailing list (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Orgasmatron ( 8103 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @01:10PM (#56547620)

      Link [llvm.org] and excerpt:

      The reason for me leaving are the changes in the community. The current license change discussions unfortunately bring to memory the fsf politics when I was working on gcc. That would still not be sufficient reason to leave. As with the code, llvm will still have the best license and if the only community change was the handling of the license change I would probably keep going.

      The community change I cannot take is how the social injustice movement has permeated it. When I joined llvm no one asked or cared about my religion or political view. We all seemed committed to just writing a good compiler framework.

      Somewhat recently a code of conduct was adopted. It says that the community tries to welcome people of all "political belief". Except those whose political belief mean that they don't agree with the code of conduct. Since agreement is required to take part in the conferences, I am no longer able to attend.

      The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry (1 [llvm.org],2 [outreachy.org]). This goes directly against my ethical views and I think I must leave the project to not be associated with this.

      So long, and thanks for all the bugs,
      Rafael

  • I think outreach is a good thing. I don't see how actively encouraging diversity is a bad thing. I do believe that prolonged preferential treatment given to one population over another is not good. There are good reasons for short term preferential treatment in order to build a diversity, but after a while, preferential treatment versus evaluating someone based on their merits, causes problems.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Vapula ( 14703 )

      Well what outreach does is nothing but discrimination... and is somehow as bad as other discriminating behaviour...

      and Outreach can backfire... The one hired thanks to Outreach may be felt as inferior who needed to put their "diversity" in front to get a job because he is lacking true skills...

      Outreach is a bad idea...

      • Well what outreach does is nothing but discrimination...

        Outreach is a bad idea...

        Um, where I get what you are saying, I don't agree that outreach is discrimination nor is it necessarily a bad idea.

        Looking for qualified candidates within under represented demographics is not discrimination per se. If this effort to create diversity does not affect your standards, what is the issue? I think diversity is a good thing in a team working on something...

        That's not to say that all outreach programs are executed correctly and don't end up being discrimination and thus bad ideas. If your prog

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      I think outreach is a good thing. I don't see how actively encouraging diversity is a bad thing.

      I don't see how encouraging can be conflated with enforcing.

      At the end of the day, it's the good ideas and execution of them as in writing top code that matters for LLVM. That can be done while encouraging diversity, but it needs to be encouraging, as in being a boon for everyone, not by making it easier for some by making it harder for others.

    • I think outreach is a good thing.

      It depends on how you define it. Making a thing more accessible and welcoming to new people is a good thing.

      Bending over backward to accommodate people who are too sensitive and constantly causing drama is a bad thing.

    • From https://www.outreachy.org/appl... [outreachy.org]

      "Outreachy Eligibility Rules

      You must meet one of the following criteria:

      You live any where in the world and you identify as a woman (cis or trans), trans man, or genderqueer person (including genderfluid or genderfree).

      You live in the United States or you are a U.S. national or permanent resident living aboard, AND you are a person of any gender who is Black/African American, Hispanic/Latin@, Native American/American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Is

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by XXongo ( 3986865 )
        And you're aware that they were awarding one internship with this, right?

        That's what set him off. One internship.

  • LLVM code of conduct (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Brannon ( 221550 )
    So he's leaving because the "LLVM code of conduct" [llvm.org] says incendiary things like "Be friendly and patient." and "Be careful in the words that you choose and be kind to others".

    Oh, and they're participating in an outreach program to encourage under-represented demographics to participate in open source project.

    I guess that was the straw that broke the camel's back.
    • I think the point he was trying to make was when he started no one cared what his beliefs where, his race or his political beliefs. Why should they care now? I don't believe after reading his post that he really made his point well. I can understand someone feeling like "why do we need a code of conduct that says be nice to people?". Unfortunately we are in a political climate now we have to specially state the obvious and make sure we aren't offending any number of people. Now we are offending people simp

      • I have recently seen a high-profile community project where a key engineer believed (among other things) women should be shielded and kept at home. This engineer, obviously, had conflicts with people in the organization. Actually maybe about 30 people. Eventually, the membership walked off en mass and founded their own project. The new project has essentially the same code of conduct we're discussing here.

        You need rules on paper for when stuff like this happens. It helps make slippery stuff like who offende

        • Maybe YOU need rules on paper, but some of us are all grown up and don't need a piece of paper to tell us how we should behave.

          • It's kind of funny how in one sentence you protested that you don't need a piece of paper to tell you how to believe, and expressed a bad attitude about having rules. All in the same sentence.

            I did tell a community I'm managing, in an email, that I never expect the rule to be exercised. They are all professionals. But the rule is working even when it is not exercised. Having rules is explicitly to do two things: 1. Exclude people who don't like them. and 2. Give a rules-based means for penalizing or ejectin

            • Yes, compound sentences are amazing things. I am glad you have made up some rules to exclude people who don't like your rules. The irony is delicious.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Altus ( 1034 )

        Nobody cares now either. If he honestly believes that women should be kept barefoot and pregnant that doesn't impact his ability to be part of the project as long as he can keep those opinions to himself and not let them impact the way he interacts with other people on the team, at least in so far as such interaction might violate a code of conduct that is basically just "Be excellent to each other."

        If you can't be kind and reasonable with the members of a coding team then you have no place in modern softw

      • > "why do we need a code of conduct that says be nice to people?"

        The simple reply to this is "have you spent 20 minutes on the Internet in the last few years? There's your answer"

    • ...Oh, and they're participating in an outreach program to encourage under-represented demographics to participate in open source project. I guess that was the straw that broke the camel's back.

      Yes... an outreach program that was planning to hire one (1) intern from an underrepresented population.

      One.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Wrong. He's leaving because of crap like this.

      From the LLVM COC:

      Our open source community prioritizes marginalized people’s safety over privileged people’s comfort. We will not act on complaints regarding:

      ‘Reverse’ -isms, including ‘reverse racism,’ ‘reverse sexism,’ and ‘cisphobia’
      Reasonable communication of boundaries, such as “leave me alone,” “go away,” or

    • So he's leaving because the "LLVM code of conduct" says incendiary things like "Be friendly and patient." and "Be careful in the words that you choose and be kind to others".

      No. He says explicitly what made him leave. Unsurprisingly that information was intentionally excluded from TFA.

      You have to read what he posted to the mailing list to find out.

  • Poor guy got triggered (Score:2, Interesting)

    by bahwi ( 43111 )

    Seriously triggered, needs his safe space again where he pretends everyone is on even footing.

    Maybe he will learn how countless others have felt with the unstated rules of discrimination in so many projects, companies, etc.... People should be accepted into communities based on skill. That's not how things are. The disconnect between how things "should be" vs. how things "are." People can still be fired for being gay (or even perceived gay, although I think there is a lawsuit there because he was actually s

    • Don't like politics creeping in? GOP has been pushing identity politics since before Bush W with the whole marriage ban and sodomy laws, there is gonna be a push-back and people aren't going to like it.

      Were you born like, yesterday? You have the sequence of events and who is the aggressor exactly backward.

    • "People should be accepted into communities based on skill."

      Whoa now! That was never part of the social justice agenda. We cannot be discriminating based on skill if we are to have a just society.

  • He's not wrong (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 03, 2018 @12:56PM (#56547482)

    The requirements to be able to contributed to a project should be based on merit alone.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bahwi ( 43111 )

      Totally.

      When you look across projects, companies, etc, they just aren't. That's a problem. And what the CoC is trying to fix (whether it's going to work or not, probably not...)

      • How does a LLVM CoC affect other companies or projects? It only affects LLVM. Are you saying that LLVM has a problem that a CoC would help fix?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Holi ( 250190 )
          I'm not saying anything but obviously Chris Lattner is. So instead of asking rhetorical questions here, ask him why he thinks it is important.

  • Part of a Norm (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    As usual, SJW-ism has an effect of demonetization and loss of trust from the normal majority consumers, leading to loss.
    - Hasbro for example managed to bankrupt the GI Joe brand by employing SJW writers into their comic, ruining the brand value.
    - Marvel keeps losing money over the new female "muh womyn power" Captain Marvel, who keeps being rehashed and forced in apparent desperation yet keeps failing and not making returns.
    - Disney's Star Wars has now lost trust among prop sellers, a first in the brand's h

  • Actual Quote (Score:4, Informative)

    by Kunedog ( 1033226 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @01:05PM (#56547568)

    He says the reason for abandoning LLVM development after 12 years is due to changes in the community. In particular, the "social injustice" brought on the organization's new LLVM Code of Conduct and its decision to participate in this year's Outreachy program to encourage women and other minority groups to get involved with free software development.

    This paraphrase deliberately attempts to mislead the reader into thinking he is anti-woman and anti-minority.

    http://lists.llvm.org/pipermai... [llvm.org]

    The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry (1,2). This goes directly against my ethical views and I think I must leave the project to not be associated with this.

    He is in fact against discrimination and Outreachy's exclusionary nature.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )

      This paraphrase deliberately attempts to mislead the reader into thinking he is anti-woman and anti-minority.

      msmash is notorious clickbaiter, so such FUD is to be expected.

    • I don't know much about Outreachy. But a program that encourages participation by women and minorities requiring that funding candidates actually be women or minorities doesn't seem at all out of place for the purpose of the organization.

    • He is in fact against discrimination and Outreachy's exclusionary nature.

      Ah, but it's all about who you exclude ... excluding currently disfavored groups is just peachy.

      They literally have institutions that overtly discriminate. But they are "bravely" against ancient institutional discrimination that ended long before they were born.

  • What the fuck is LLVM?
    Why should I care?

  • Code Vs Emotion (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I get it, and I agree with him. If I were the main creator of something, and suddenly instead of being all about code, working out logic facts and figures everything started to be about how people 'feel' then I'd get the hell away from that hot mess too.

    We are looking to create, not to socialize. Placing socializing as a top priority on a logic problem over getting work done is insane.

    The other thing is, we do not all want to be nice all the time. If I am just a volunteer contributor then I should be abl

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by XXongo ( 3986865 )

      I get it, and I agree with him. If I were the main creator of something, and suddenly instead of being all about code, working out logic facts and figures everything started to be about how people 'feel' then I'd get the hell away from that hot mess too.

      Yes, I agree. A code of conduct that says you should be nice to people?! What is the world coming to? Everybody knows that the best programmers are assholes and enjoy being assholes, right? And that makes better code: when you drive out the people who can't take being insulted and belittled, only the strong survive, and are better programmers for it.

  • They actually have this in their CoC:

    "Our open source community prioritizes marginalized people’s safety over privileged people’s comfort. "

    They follow by saying they condone "reversism's". In other words if you are white male or female you can be openly harassed within the community because you are considered privileged. What the hell has happened to these projects?!

  • The last drop was llvm associating itself with an organization that
    openly discriminates based on sex and ancestry (1,2). This goes
    directly against my ethical views and I think I must leave the project
    to not be associated with this.

    [1] http://lists.llvm.org/pipermai... [llvm.org]
    [2] https://www.outreachy.org/appl... [outreachy.org]

    What if the group was "white straight dudes under 30 only" would giving money to this group still be ok?

    It's rather rich to preach tolerance of other tribes and at the same time actively promote and give money to clubs whose only requirement for belonging is tribal purity.

    I don't see how it is possible to preach tolerance while actively supporting and funding tribalism while not becoming a hypocrite in the process.

    If you want more diversity or whatever there are ways to get there that don't involve nurturin

  • I'm not surprised that this stuff turns some people off and causes them to say "fine, enough is enough. I was here for the code."

    Most free software projects, nobody ever even sees you. If they don't seem to like your contributions, it's probably not because they are big wacist toxic masculine meanie weenies.

  • What ever happened to, "On the Internet, nobody knows you're a dog"? Diversity is irrelevant when you only know people by their email addresses! Just because I'm using the name of an old white philosopher doesn't mean I'm not a young black instagram model!

  • As we've learned before, Google sees itself as being on some kind of social mission. They are not content to just give you good products and services, they intentionally USE those to influence you. I think this is an excellent case in point. If your skin color is not one that Outreachy likes, no internship for you. Likewise with your sexual preferences.

    What does ANY of this have to do with writing good code? Absolutely nothing. It's all about Google and Friends using their platforms to force their belief sy

