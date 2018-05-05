GCC 8.1 Compiler Introduces Initial C++20 Support (gnu.org) 77
"Are you tired of your existing compilers? Want fresh new language features and better optimizations?" asks an announcement on the GCC mailing list touting "a major release containing substantial new functionality not available in GCC 7.x or previous GCC releases."
An anonymous reader writes: GNU has released the GCC 8.1 compiler with initial support for the C++20 (C++2A) revision of C++ currently under development. This annual update to the GNU Compiler Collection also comes with many other new features/improvements including but not limited to new ARM CPU support, support for next-generation Intel CPUs, AMD HSA IL, and initial work on Fortran 2018 support.
An anonymous reader writes: GNU has released the GCC 8.1 compiler with initial support for the C++20 (C++2A) revision of C++ currently under development. This annual update to the GNU Compiler Collection also comes with many other new features/improvements including but not limited to new ARM CPU support, support for next-generation Intel CPUs, AMD HSA IL, and initial work on Fortran 2018 support.
I'm getting the feeling... (Score:1, Interesting)
... that gcc has gone "uncool", largely because llvm is where all the hipsters are but also because it's now trying too hard, and worse, that C++ is trying to prove something, only to end up like some sort of perl or something. This doesn't seem to be a recipe for success to me.
Re: (Score:1)
The problem with C is that in order to implement any kind of ADT like linked lists, height balanced trees, you have to rewrite every single manipulation function (insert, delete, reorder) for each and every structure required. The only workaround are C+ macro voodoo.
C++ fixes this problem with templates. The people who write the specifications for C++ are just getting round to adding all that theoretical concepts written about back in the 1960's. LLVM is where the action is happening now. Everyone can just
Re: (Score:3)
The difference is not the supported languages, but the supported targets.
The embedded systems, toasters, light bulbs of the world are all developed in a language (usually C, and to a lesser extent C++) compiled using GCC or a derivative. But I've never seen a CPU vendor toolchain based on LLVM. I am sure it exists, but the popular ones are still based on GCC. And I've used various platforms from TI, NXP, Microchip, STmicro, Atheros, Broadcom, etc. All based on GCC.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm getting the feeling...
...that you are not a practising c++ dev.
Re: (Score:1)
For me, GCC went from being buggy in version 6 to excellent in version 7.
I don't think GCC has lost its luster. It's more GNU that has, and thus everything related to it. And that's because the developer-freedom of the richest corporations has replaced the user-freedom of the freeloaders in the mind of many open-sourcers.
Wrong. (Score:2)
I'm getting the feeling that gcc has gone "uncool", largely because llvm is where all the hipsters are but also because it's now trying too hard
And here I thought it was because GCC is an unwieldy monster that uses an abundance of proprietary macros, compiler extensions and only recently allowed C++ on a limited basis. Silly me.
Re: (Score:2)
I use gcc every single day, mostly for embedded work, and I'm quite happy with the results. Maybe inside it's an unwieldy monster, but I don't have to look at that, so it doesn't bother me. I even use some the compiler extensions, as they are quite useful for my job.
Re: (Score:2)
"Are you tired of your existing compilers? Want fresh new language features and better optimizations?"
"Then consider ditching gcc and going with LLVM". Is that how the quote ends?
I can't wait for that festing pile of bloat and compiler bugs to finally die, I really can't. Every single new release brings more code-generation bugs that we have to work around in our product, we're slowly working away at The Mgt. to get them to simply require LLVM or some other compiler that doesn't break things on every release, and whose maintainers will actually respond to bug reports rather than closing them all with WONT
Re: (Score:2)
Why don't you stick to one release that works ?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
"Are you tired of your existing compilers? Want fresh new language features and better optimizations?"
"Then consider ditching gcc and going with LLVM". Is that how the quote ends?
I can't wait for that festing pile of bloat and compiler bugs to finally die, I really can't. Every single new release brings more code-generation bugs that we have to work around in our product, we're slowly working away at The Mgt. to get them to simply require LLVM or some other compiler that doesn't break things on every release, and whose maintainers will actually respond to bug reports rather than closing them all with WONTFIX, "if you squint at the spec from just the right angle and use your imagination then this showstopper bug is actually permitted".
I'm calling you a liar on all of those. The biggest difference is that LLVM is trendy and GCC is not.
very single new release brings more code-generation bugs that we have to work around in our product,
Example? (I know you don't have an example of consecutive releases with different codegen bugs, but asking at least makes it clear to other readers that you don't know what you are talking about).
Re: (Score:3)
I know you don't have an example of consecutive releases with different codegen bugs, but asking at least makes it clear to other readers that you don't know what you are talking about
Gosh, you know a lot about this, don't you? Which version of gcc would you like the bugs for? There's so many of them I'd have to go for a specific version.
Incidentally, this code is built using between thirty and fourty different compilers, depending on how you count them (for example are VC++ 6.0,
.NET, and the current Visual Studio counted as the same compiler or not? There are at least three different code bases there). gcc has more code generation bugs than every other compiler combined. That's th
Re:I'm getting the feeling... (Score:4, Interesting)
Gosh, you know a lot about this, don't you?
As a matter of fact, I do. A lot more than you, at any rate.
Which version of gcc would you like the bugs for?
You claimed [slashdot.org] that every new release of GCC brings more codegen bugs:
Every single new release brings more code-generation bugs
So, please, list the codegen bugs you claimed were added between every single release. In other words, for each of the releases listed below, please fill in the new codegen bugs that you found in that release. Since you also claimed that each release has more bugs that the previous one, your list should either grow or contain only bugs that were never fixed in subsequent releases.
So, here is the list; for each one fill in at least one codegen bug that was introduced in that release:
GCC 8.1, GCC 7.3, GCC 5.5, GCC 7.2, GCC 6.4, GCC 7.1, GCC 6.3, GCC 6.2, GCC 4.9.4, GCC 5.4, GCC 6.1, GCC 5.3, GCC 5.2, GCC 4.9.3, GCC 4.8.5, GCC 5.1, GCC 4.8.4, GCC 4.9.2, GCC 4.9.1, GCC 4.7.4, GCC 4.8.3, GCC 4.9.0, GCC 4.8.2, GCC 4.8.1, GCC 4.6.4, GCC 4.7.3, GCC 4.8.0, GCC 4.7.2, GCC 4.5.4, GCC 4.7.1, GCC 4.7.0, GCC 4.4.7, GCC 4.6.3, GCC 4.6.2, GCC 4.6.1, GCC 4.3.6, GCC 4.5.3, GCC 4.4.6, GCC 4.6.0, GCC 4.5.2, GCC 4.4.5, GCC 4.5.1, GCC 4.3.5, GCC 4.4.4, GCC 4.5.0, GCC 4.4.3,
The reason I know that you don't know wht you're talking about is because I actually follow the issues on some of the gcc mailing lists, especially the codegen bugs.
If you don't know what you are doing when using GCC, you're not suddenly going to become competent by switching to LLVM.
You made the claim, now provide the evidence. Consider it an opportunity to show off how well you know your toolchains.
for example are VC++ 6.0,
.NET, and the current Visual Studio
Even better, since you're on VC++, let's limit the codegen bugs to those targets that are supported by VC++ too. After all, you can't have been inconvenienced by bugs on a platform you don't use.
I shall be sure to quote this thread back at you every opportunity I get.
Re: (Score:2)
I can't wait for that festing pile of bloat and compiler bugs to finally die, I really can't. Every single new release brings more code-generation bugs that we have to work around in our product, we're slowly working away at The Mgt. to get them to simply require LLVM or some other compiler that doesn't break things on every release, and whose maintainers will actually respond to bug reports rather than closing them all with WONTFIX, "if you squint at the spec from just the right angle and use your imagination then this showstopper bug is actually permitted".
Wait, what? Has gcc been taken over by Poettering, now?
Re: (Score:2)
"if you squint at the spec from just the right angle and use your imagination then this showstopper bug is actually permitted".
IOW you're writing noncompliant code and blaming it on compiler bugs.
All compilers do that whole "squint at the spec from the right angle" because that's how optimizers work. You put in the rules of the spec and the code into a theorem prover and it crunches on it to figure out dead code, aliasing, constants and so on and so forth.
No one's feeding in perverse interpretations of conf
Re: (Score:1)
IOW you're writing noncompliant code and blaming it on compiler bugs.
You're a gcc maintainer I assume? That's one of their main comebacks, "your code is noncompliant and it's not our compiler that's broken". Funny thing is, the thirty to forty other compilers that the same code is built with (see my other comment above) all work fine, it's only gcc that generates invalid code. Odd that, isn't it, that gcc is right and every other compiler out there is wrong?
Oh, right, but it's noncompliant code, not a gcc bug. Closed, WONTFIX.
Re: (Score:3)
gcc is right and every other compiler out there is wrong?
No, gcc is right and the other compilers are right too. Your code is wrong.
Re: (Score:3)
Good job on ignoring the part where I explained my reasoning.
You're a gcc maintainer I assume?
Nope, I'm a happy user of GCC.
That's one of their main comebacks, "your code is noncompliant and it's not our compiler that's broken".
Yep, and they're correct.
Funny thing is, the thirty to forty other compilers that the same code is built with (see my other comment above) all work fine, it's only gcc that generates invalid code. Odd that, isn't it, that gcc is right and every other compiler out there is wrong?
GCC
Re: (Score:2)
Re:I'm getting the feeling... (Score:4, Informative)
C++ is trying to prove something,
About the only thing it's trying to "prove" is that it can move with the times. And it's proving that by doing so. C++98 was awfully long in the tooth by 2011 in that C++11 provided in many cases better, more efficient, shorter, more obvious and cleaner mechanism for doing a lot of common things.
Other things have simply proven incerdibly hard ot get right: concepts has been in the works for 30 years!
This doesn't seem to be a recipe for success to me.
C++ is already successful, but it won't stay that way without work.
Here lies C++, killed by feature creep (Score:1, Insightful)
Recent features: [=, this] as a lambda capture, Template parameter lists on lambdas, three-way comparison using the "spaceship operator", operator
C++ had Frankenstein's Monster syndrome back when STL started, and the generated templates were near impossible to debug. K&R complained C had too many operators. Here they are adding more and more. Step back from the keyboard and let the language be.
Re: (Score:2)
And what would you want it to do? Return a nonsensical result and keep the program going on without detecting the fault? In the past many safety-critical applications were coded in Ada because of the language's safety-oriented design, which included exceptions.
Re: (Score:1)
The value proposition of 'C' was that you could efficiently program near the metal.
Instruction sets and micro-architectures co-evolved with 'C' along those dimensions of efficiency. All those extra operators idioms like "+=" and "++" were inherited from its predecessor B** (well actually, adapted from "=+" because of the lexical ambiguity) to match accumulator style instructions common in contemporary instruction sets and to reduce compiler complexity (using these kind of idioms, even a memory/perf constr
Re: (Score:3)
All those extra operators idioms like "+=" and "++" were inherited from its predecessor B** (well actually, adapted from "=+" because of the lexical ambiguity) to match accumulator style instructions common in contemporary instruction sets and to reduce compiler complexity
The first compiler was made on a PDP-7 that didn't even have increment instructions.
The += operator is useful on any platform, simply because it saves you from writing (and reading) the same expression twice.
Re: (Score:2)
But for long after that, in simple C compilers, ++ would use INC if it was available while +=1 and a=a+1 would generate multiple instructions or use ADD immediate (and so take more cycles to execute).
Of course these days, optimization is better and the different forms will produce the same instructions.
Re: (Score:3)
But for long after that, in simple C compilers, ++ would use INC if it was available while +=1 and a=a+1 would generate multiple instructions or use ADD immediate (and so take more cycles to execute).
Maybe, but that has nothing to do with the reason they are in the language. Also, I doubt many compilers worked that way (can you name one ?). If I had to write a compiler, the first step would be to generate an abstract syntax tree, where a++, a+= 1 and a = a + 1, would all be represented as assign(a, add(a, 1)). Choosing between inc/add would be done at the code generation phase.
Re: (Score:2)
It has been decades, but IIRC, MSC and Borland in their earlier versions (and so, also Lattice C).
Keep in mind, this was when you could significantly speed up a program by choosing well what variables to declare as register since the compiler didn't know.
Re: (Score:2)
Recent features: [=, this] as a lambda capture, Template parameter lists on lambdas,
What's wrong with those? The parameter lists just make lambdas work and act more like all other functions rather than being a special case.
Here they are adding more and more. Step back from the keyboard and let the language be.
No thanks. The world moves on. It turns out there have been developments in programming since the early 1970s and I'd rather be able to use them rather than micromanage eveyr aspect of the compiler.
Th
Re: (Score:1)
You forgot to say that your language also has hookers and blackjack.
Designated Initializers (Score:3)
Cowabunga! This fixes the single most vexing upward compatibility issue between C and C++, and also a glaring maintainability issue in C++. How sweet that it only took, hmm, two decades to work through the initialization order wankery. Note: gcc has had this since forever, but disabled because the standard org didn't bless it.
Re: (Score:2)
Comprehension comes from reading.
modules (Score:1)
“Are you tired of your existing compilers?&r (Score:4, Insightful)
Isn’t that why people left gcc for clang/llvm in the first place?
Are you tired of your existing compilers? (Score:5, Insightful)
In the case of Apple and Qualcomm, they apparently prefer a compiler that will let them distribute a proprietary (non-free, user-subjugating) derivative. Brad Kuhn, President of Software Freedom Conservancy [sfconservancy.org], has predicted that as soon as Apple finds the compiler to be good enough they'll stop their upstream contributions.
Re: (Score:2)
as soon as Apple finds the compiler to be good enough they'll stop their upstream contributions.
So... never?
Re: (Score:2)
In the case of Apple and Qualcomm, they apparently prefer a compiler that will let them distribute a proprietary (non-free, user-subjugating) derivative.
Okay, and how about FreeBSD and OpenBSD - and, since you called out Apple, how about Android? They've all moved to Clang [wikipedia.org].
I guess not everyone is sufficiently adherent to The One True Faith [wikipedia.org].
Re:Are you tired of your existing compilers? (Score:4, Interesting)
Your namecalling notwithstanding, Brad Kuhn has already covered this as well and there's nothing particularly special about the examples you list. Apple certainly stands out because of Apple's irrational hatred of being a GPL licensee (which dates back to how NeXT treated NeXT OS users with their Objective-C additions to GCC, referenced in Copyleft: Pragmatic Idealism [gnu.org]). Kuhn pointed out something that might be the case now: there are non-free add-ons for that compiler. As these add-ons gain popularity developers become dependent on their functionality. Kuhn has said that there could come a time when such dependence means that practical use of that compiler will almost require using these non-free add-ons as well. This means spreading more software non-freedom to more computer users. I imagine that won't be much of a problem for any OS that accepts non-free software (say by distributing non-free kernel modules, or encouraging users to install non-free applications) because such choices indicate they've already chosen to become dependent on non-free software.
Re: (Score:2)
In the case of Apple and Qualcomm, they apparently prefer a compiler that will let them distribute a proprietary (non-free, user-subjugating) derivative.
I prefer a compiler that generates efficient, error-free code, and that's it. I'll leave focusing on the ideological wankery to the SJWs.
Re: (Score:3)
That "ideological wankery" is why so many kids can afford access to mainstream professional development tools today. The kids in the '70s and early '80s didn't use BASIC because they thought it was the best choice, they did it because a decent professional grade C compiler cost hundreds of dollars (close to a thousand in today's dollars)
What you call wankery, I call simple practicality. Why would I want to tie the future of my software to the "good will" of a proprietary vendor?
Re: (Score:2)
The kids in the '70s and early '80s didn't use BASIC because they thought it was the best choice, they did it because a decent professional grade C compiler cost hundreds of dollars (close to a thousand in today's dollars)
I thought it was because I was running a 6502 with 12kB of memory and cassette tapes.
Re: (Score:2)
That's why you did it, but the Apple ][, PET, VIC-20, and C64 could have managed it if expanded from the base models. Certainly, the old IBM-PC (or the many clones) could handle a C compiler, but it was a few years before anything like a useful proprietary C compiler became somewhat affordable.
Keep in mind, the PDP-7 wasn't that much more capable.
Re: (Score:2)
The Vic-20 came out before there was a C64. So some people did expand their existing Vic. I also saw one with the ROMs swapped out for a FORTH system.
I said early '80s exactly because Borland did make having a C compiler more affordable. Of course, at that time it was seen as more of a beginner's compiler than pro grade (even if it was in many ways superior to MSC).
Re: (Score:2)
Well, several reasons. First was GPLv3 which most companies are extremely wary of. Apple began investment in LLVM long before GCC went GPLv3 - LLVM was available as a limited functionality
Originally Fortran 2015... (Score:2)
They are running a little late...
Maybe not (Score:1)
"From: Jakub Jelinek : GCC 8.1 Released
Some code that compiled successfully with older GCC versions might require
source changes"
OK I'll stick to my version, I think...
Re: (Score:3)