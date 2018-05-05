GCC 8.1 Compiler Introduces Initial C++20 Support (gnu.org) 20
"Are you tired of your existing compilers? Want fresh new language features and better optimizations?" asks an announcement on the GCC mailing list touting "a major release containing substantial new functionality not available in GCC 7.x or previous GCC releases."
An anonymous reader writes: GNU has released the GCC 8.1 compiler with initial support for the C++20 (C++2A) revision of C++ currently under development. This annual update to the GNU Compiler Collection also comes with many other new features/improvements including but not limited to new ARM CPU support, support for next-generation Intel CPUs, AMD HSA IL, and initial work on Fortran 2018 support.
I'm getting the feeling...
... that gcc has gone "uncool", largely because llvm is where all the hipsters are but also because it's now trying too hard, and worse, that C++ is trying to prove something, only to end up like some sort of perl or something. This doesn't seem to be a recipe for success to me.
The problem with C is that in order to implement any kind of ADT like linked lists, height balanced trees, you have to rewrite every single manipulation function (insert, delete, reorder) for each and every structure required. The only workaround are C+ macro voodoo.
C++ fixes this problem with templates. The people who write the specifications for C++ are just getting round to adding all that theoretical concepts written about back in the 1960's. LLVM is where the action is happening now. Everyone can just
I'm getting the feeling...
...that you are not a practising c++ dev.
Designated Initializers
Cowabunga! This fixes the single most vexing upward compatibility issue between C and C++, and also a glaring maintainability issue in C++. How sweet that it only took, hmm, two decades to work through the initialization order wankery. Note: gcc has had this since forever, but disabled because the standard org didn't bless it.
Comprehension comes from reading.
"Are you tired of your existing compilers?
Isn’t that why people left gcc for clang/llvm in the first place?