Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Programming

Microsoft Hopes Money Will Entice More Developers (engadget.com) 100

Posted by msmash from the bigger-picture dept.
At Build conference, Microsoft announced that starting later this year, all consumer apps (except games) sold in the Microsoft Store will ship a whopping 95 percent of the revenue earned from app and in-app purchases to the developer. From a report: That is, if the customer purchases the app via a deep or direct link. If the customer gets your app via a Microsoft-assisted method, like getting featured on the Microsoft Store, then devs will get 85 percent of the revenue, which is still a pretty good amount.

Microsoft Hopes Money Will Entice More Developers More | Reply

Microsoft Hopes Money Will Entice More Developers

Comments Filter:
  • Entire operating systems and huge software suites have been built by volunteers. Looking at things through the eyes of a bean counter limits them to myopic tunnel vision.

    • Re:When will they learn (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Dzimas ( 547818 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @10:10AM (#56573476)

      Software developers need to eat, and Microsoft's 95% revenue share will benefit thousands of small developers along with the larger companies. The notion that only free software is good software is myopic at best; the open source work I've done has only been possible because I earn a good salary from a commercial software company.

      • Microsoft developers managed to eat for about four decades just by making software people wanted to buy and platforms that were easy to develop for, without taking any cut of the revenues from other software running on their platform.

        In a world where so much everyday stuff is now done with mobile and web apps, any barrier to writing or distributing Windows-friendly desktop applications seems like a bad idea for Microsoft. I'm not sure it matters whether it's 15% or 5%. It's not 0%.

        • If Microsoft were smart, they'd make it free. And then in 5 years once it's established and everyone uses it, bait and switch by demanding as much money as they want. They have zero leverage right now.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by tepples ( 727027 )

          Microsoft developers managed to eat for about four decades just by making software people wanted to buy and platforms that were easy to develop for, without taking any cut of the revenues from other software running on their platform.

          Microsoft started taking a cut in 2001 when the original Xbox came out. I thought Microsoft was founded in 1975, not 1961.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Desler ( 1608317 )

            Except this is a discussion about Windows not the Xbox.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by tepples ( 727027 )

              It was also about what Anonymous Brave Guy referred to as "platforms". I took the use of plural to include platforms other than Windows.

    • Myopia != tunnel vision.

      different things bro.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      Yes, and yet most people will still pay for Windows even with all of its downsides over your volunteer OS.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Bert64 ( 520050 )

        Most people won't...
        Either it comes with the hardware they bought, or they pirate it. Very few people will make a conscious decision to purchase windows.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What operating system was written by volunteers? I know Linux isn't one of them, most of those developers are paid. Maybe a huge software suite, but I'm having trouble naming one. Most either are funded by foundations or have huge number of corporate developers provided by companies with an interest in the success of the project (see LLVM with Apple and Google, same with webkit).

    • I think you can make the case that there are some indie games out there (still paid devs) and some open source utilities, but usually commercial software surpasses the volunteer stuff.

      A lot of OSS SW btw is non-volunteer.

  • There should be one package manager to download from one or more sources.

  • 15 Percent Is Not A Small Amount To Take (Score:3)

    by dryriver ( 1010635 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @10:13AM (#56573498)
    Lets say that the total cost of developing my app is 70 currency units - 5 programmers worked on it, I had to pay them and myself a salary for 2 years. And the app then sells for 100 currency units on the Microsoft Store - that is the equilibrium price for this app - giving me 30 currency units max profit per sale. If Microsoft then takes 15 currency units from that "for use of the app store", I am left with 50% or "half" of the profit I would have made per unit sold without use of the store. Depending on how many units I sell at 100 units a pop, that may be hundreds of thousands of Dollars or millions of Dollars Microsoft took from me, or more, for the simple privilege of using their "Store Cloud". Does that make economic sense? Giving up a whopping 50% of the potential profit margin for an app to MS, for a little product page on their App store?

    • Hell yes it makes sense (Score:4, Insightful)

      by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @10:30AM (#56573586)

      Lets say that the total cost of developing my app is 70 currency units - 5 programmers worked on it, I had to pay them and myself a salary for 2 years. And the app then sells for 100 currency units

      Well there's your problem right there. If you really wanted 30 units of profit you should have charged 115 units for it on the App Store (well really a little more but you get the gist).

      It's not like expenditure and profit are not intertwined; you could also have reduced costs of production by buying crappy paddles for your ping-pong table.

      But 15 units of profit is STILL A PROFIT. And 15% of some much, much larger number is still in absolute terms much larger than 30% of a much smaller number...

      Does that make economic sense? Giving up a whopping 50% of the potential profit margin for an app to MS, for a little product page on their App store?

      When the "little product page" enables millions of people literally one click away from purchase (because they have registered payment methods) to see your product, then HELL YES that makes sense because you have an order of magnitude (or more) chance of a sale.

      You seem to have forgotten how hard it is to sell software to real people.

      • And 15% of some much, much larger number is still in absolute terms much larger than 30% of a much smaller number...

        That is true, but is there any evidence that selling via Microsoft's store is likely to generate a much larger number of sales to offset the fee?

        Book publishers have been making this argument for decades to try to hide their increasing irrelevance in the online era. Of course they're justified in paying the author who did most of the hard work $2 for each $40 book sale, just look at the valuable editing and marketing work they did! Except that actually plenty of publishers just phone it in on the editing si

        • That is true, but is there any evidence that selling via Microsoft's store is likely to generate a much larger number of sales to offset the fee?

          There is evidence in terms of seeing top listed apps that have been there for a long time and are making a healthy profit.

          But the thing is just the facts of the situation alone are enough - like I said, millions of people with already registered credit cards, vs you and your own brand of confusing ordering interface you set up.

          I'm not saying it cannot work, just th

    • Giving up a whopping 50% of the potential profit margin for an app to MS, for a little product page on their App store?

      Considering this is the Microsoft App Store we're talking about... I don't see how a whole eight dollars is going to make a difference one way or the other.

    • Good point, but if you cannot make a product with more than that lowish margin...well, unless you sell a ton of licences, your business model is not sound. Of course, with s/w the delta cost of "production & shipping" is (support & ongoing dev. cost aside) pretty much zero, so if you do manage to produce a "Unicorn" then it's all gravy

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      Lets say that the total cost of developing my app is 70 currency units (...) giving me 30 currency units max profit per sale.

      Something tells me you haven't actually run a business if you think you can spend 70% making it, ~0% marketing and selling it then pocket the rest as profit. Sure, you can set up a little web site with a payment processor for very little but nobody cares you exist. And even you got somebody's attention there's probably a hundred other tower defense apps so why should they play yours? Sometimes it's just about putting a "good enough" app in front of a bunch of consumers so that they'll start using it and not

    • The 5th highest grossing app on the iTunes store in 2014 earned its developer less than $5k.

      Peanuts.

  • its all over but the crying. (Score:3)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @10:24AM (#56573558) Homepage
    throwing effort at a money train that left the station 6 years ago with Steve Jobs as its conductor is a classic microsoft blunder. Steam is for games, google is for word processing, Chrome is for browsing...what are you for again?

    pack it in and put the paddles on your cloud platform while you still have a chance to compete with it...and for god sakes stop asking cloud customers for feature suggestions you just come across as desperate and directionless as always.

    • "google is for word processing"

      You obviously work for a major industry. Word is still the defacto choice for work processing.

  • wha? (Score:3)

    by cascadingstylesheet ( 140919 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @10:25AM (#56573562)

    Money? Entice developers? That's crazy talk!!

    We prefer sensitivity training and 30 page codes of conduct, my fried :)

  • Have a games store more like steam with
    no / limited sandboxing (at least multi exe and open dir's to logged in user) and no
    work shop / mods or at least open dir to install mods.
    OpenGL
    Does not need to be an Universal App
    open to dos box games / say things like classic doom with wads that can be used with your own ported exe.
    full video mode control
    let Nvidia Control Panel / ATI one link to store games.

  • Between VS code, typescript, Linux subsystems, neat new hardware concepts, a new CEO and serious pressure from competitors like Google, Apple and Amazon and now this MS seems to be inching it's way back into the heart of opinion leaders, i.e. us.

    I can't complain. And who knows, I might someday check out this new surface stuff they're offering. And Win2k was the last OS of them I used.

    Isn't it nice, the wonders real competition can do?

  • I can keep 100% of the revenue by distributing it myself.
    • But what if that is 100% of $0.00 because nobody knows about your app?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by CHK6 ( 583097 )
        The Internet had an open market before the App Store and will continue to have an open market during an App Store. If Microsoft decides that the ONLY way to install an app on its platform is via their App Store, then they are no better than Apple.

        What does Micrsoft want more of? Platform users desiring their products and services or making money off the backs of independent developers?

      • It's not like people are currently going to the Microsoft Store to look for apps they want. SEO on Google is far more important in getting people to your app, even if you use Microsoft Store to distribute it.

    • Craaazy talk! Yeah, I'm thinking if it takes more more than 10 minutes to code, it's *not* going into the App Store where big brother is going to take a 50% cut.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      How do you expect to process buyers' payment and still keep 100%?

    • Who do I go after if it has malicious behavior?

      Fly by night mom and pop web app?

      Pass

      I do buy games on the PS4 store
  • And they wonder why they're hemorrhaging customers? You didn't have to pay to publish apps before the app store.
    • Beats the Google and Apple options

  • Only eleven mentions of MICROS~1 (Score:3)

    by najajomo ( 4890785 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @11:37AM (#56574130)
    Only eleven mentions of Microsoft on the front-page :]

  • The Microsoft Store (Score:4, Interesting)

    by sirber ( 891722 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @12:12PM (#56574360)
    is a niche market filled with bad desktop apps no one wants.

  • I sense a new era beginning today (Score:3)

    by karlandtanya ( 601084 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @12:47PM (#56574632)

    A new era in Hollywood Accounting, that is.
    If the folks (collectively; obviously you can have more than 1 coder on a project) that actually write the code get 1% of gross for longer than the time it takes for Microsoft to gain control of the project I'd be stunned.
    Heck, I'd be surprised if it happened at all. Maybe to one or two "loss leader" projects so they MS can trot those out and say "You, too can become rich selling magazine subscriptions in your free time and summers".

  • I have no XBox, so I have to ask... hey, wait, I remember something, from when my Laptop with Win10 arrived and I removed a bunch of preinstalled junk... I think I remember something like this flying off the SSD with a bunch of other useless crap, could that be it?

    What is it for?

Slashdot Top Deals

God made machine language; all the rest is the work of man.

Close