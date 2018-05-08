Microsoft Hopes Money Will Entice More Developers

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


At Build conference, Microsoft announced that starting later this year, all consumer apps (except games) sold in the Microsoft Store will ship a whopping 95 percent of the revenue earned from app and in-app purchases to the developer. From a report: That is, if the customer purchases the app via a deep or direct link. If the customer gets your app via a Microsoft-assisted method, like getting featured on the Microsoft Store, then devs will get 85 percent of the revenue, which is still a pretty good amount.

  • Entire operating systems and huge software suites have been built by volunteers. Looking at things through the eyes of a bean counter limits them to myopic tunnel vision.

      Software developers need to eat, and Microsoft's 95% revenue share will benefit thousands of small developers along with the larger companies. The notion that only free software is good software is myopic at best; the open source work I've done has only been possible because I earn a good salary from a commercial software company.

    Lets say that the total cost of developing my app is 70 currency units - 5 programmers worked on it, I had to pay them and myself a salary for 2 years. And the app then sells for 100 currency units on the Microsoft Store - that is the equilibrium price for this app - giving me 30 currency units max profit per sale. If Microsoft then takes 15 currency units from that "for use of the app store", I am left with 50% or "half" of the profit I would have made per unit sold without use of the store. Depending on how many units I sell at 100 units a pop, that may be hundreds of thousands of Dollars or millions of Dollars Microsoft took from me, or more, for the simple privilege of using their "Store Cloud". Does that make economic sense? Giving up a whopping 50% of the potential profit margin for an app to MS, for a little product page on their App store?

    • Lets say that the total cost of developing my app is 70 currency units - 5 programmers worked on it, I had to pay them and myself a salary for 2 years. And the app then sells for 100 currency units

      Well there's your problem right there. If you really wanted 30 units of profit you should have charged 115 units for it on the App Store (well really a little more but you get the gist).

      It's not like expenditure and profit are not intertwined; you could also have reduced costs of production by buying crappy padd

  • throwing effort at a money train that left the station 6 years ago with Steve Jobs as its conductor is a classic microsoft blunder. Steam is for games, google is for word processing, Chrome is for browsing...what are you for again?

    pack it in and put the paddles on your cloud platform while you still have a chance to compete with it...and for god sakes stop asking cloud customers for feature suggestions you just come across as desperate and directionless as always.

  • Money? Entice developers? That's crazy talk!!

    We prefer sensitivity training and 30 page codes of conduct, my fried :)

  • Have a games store more like steam with
    no / limited sandboxing (at least multi exe and open dir's to logged in user) and no
    work shop / mods or at least open dir to install mods.
    OpenGL
    Does not need to be an Universal App
    open to dos box games / say things like classic doom with wads that can be used with your own ported exe.
    full video mode control
    let Nvidia Control Panel / ATI one link to store games.

