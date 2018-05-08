Microsoft Hopes Money Will Entice More Developers (engadget.com) 27
At Build conference, Microsoft announced that starting later this year, all consumer apps (except games) sold in the Microsoft Store will ship a whopping 95 percent of the revenue earned from app and in-app purchases to the developer. From a report: That is, if the customer purchases the app via a deep or direct link. If the customer gets your app via a Microsoft-assisted method, like getting featured on the Microsoft Store, then devs will get 85 percent of the revenue, which is still a pretty good amount.
When will they learn (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Software developers need to eat, and Microsoft's 95% revenue share will benefit thousands of small developers along with the larger companies. The notion that only free software is good software is myopic at best; the open source work I've done has only been possible because I earn a good salary from a commercial software company.
Myopia (Score:1)
different things bro.
Re: (Score:2)
Myopia != tunnel vision. different things bro.
Spoken like a true developer!
let them have adult games in the app store (Score:2)
let them have adult games in the app store.
leisure suit Larry would of been banned if we had app stores back in the day
Re: (Score:2)
Except that Leisure Larry is an today’s app stores. So that sort of demolishes your claim.
https://itunes.apple.com/us/ap... [apple.com]
15 Percent Is Not A Small Amount To Take (Score:3)
Hell yes it makes sense (Score:2)
Lets say that the total cost of developing my app is 70 currency units - 5 programmers worked on it, I had to pay them and myself a salary for 2 years. And the app then sells for 100 currency units
Well there's your problem right there. If you really wanted 30 units of profit you should have charged 115 units for it on the App Store (well really a little more but you get the gist).
It's not like expenditure and profit are not intertwined; you could also have reduced costs of production by buying crappy padd
its all over but the crying. (Score:2)
pack it in and put the paddles on your cloud platform while you still have a chance to compete with it...and for god sakes stop asking cloud customers for feature suggestions you just come across as desperate and directionless as always.
wha? (Score:2)
Money? Entice developers? That's crazy talk!!
We prefer sensitivity training and 30 page codes of conduct, my fried
:)
Have a games store more like steam with no sandbox (Score:2)
Have a games store more like steam with
no / limited sandboxing (at least multi exe and open dir's to logged in user) and no
work shop / mods or at least open dir to install mods.
OpenGL
Does not need to be an Universal App
open to dos box games / say things like classic doom with wads that can be used with your own ported exe.
full video mode control
let Nvidia Control Panel / ATI one link to store games.