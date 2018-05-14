Top-Level Domain
.App Is Now Open For General Registration (googleblog.com)
Christina Chiou Yeh, writing for Google Registry: On May 1 we announced .app, the newest top-level domain (TLD) from Google Registry. It's now open for general registration so you can register your desired .app name right now. We begin our journey with sitata.app, which provides real-time travel information about events like protests or transit strikes. Looks all clear, so our first stop is the Caribbean, where we use thelocal.app and start exploring. After getting some sun, we fly to the Netherlands, where we're feeling hungry. Luckily, picnic.app delivers groceries, right to our hotel. With our bellies full, it's time to head to India, where we use myra.app to order the medicine, hygiene, and baby products that we forgot to pack. Did we mention this was a business trip? Good thing lola.app helped make such a complex trip stress free. Time to head home now, so we slip on a hoodie we bought on ov.app and enjoy the ride.
But I already have .com for my DOS apps. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
OSX already uses the
.app extension for application bundles, so get ready for a new domain race for Apple developers.
Now we need .exe (Score:2)
It's high time we move all of
.com to .exe.
Re: (Score:1)
Nah, this is for your GEM applications - PAINT.APP, BASIC2.APP, and good ol' DOODLE.APP.
:)
Nope. (Score:3)
Nope.
Re: (Score:2)
He's going to be re-elected because of you. Is that your plan?
Re: (Score:3)
I understand what you're saying, but on the other hand, I could see some possible value from increasing the number of TLDs.
One of the problems with the domain naming system is that there are a lot of squatters. For a long time, there's been a land-grab to gobble up every desirable
.COM domain and hold out for a big payday. There are a lot of companies that go to buy a domain that matches the company name, only to find that [company-name].com is taken, and so are most of the variations that they would wan
Re: (Score:1)
Another way would be that if you register XYZ.com then any established business called XYZ can boot you out unless you can come up with a good idea why not.
I mean your friends might call you Mercedes. It might say that on your doorbell and business cards. But when I go to mercedes.com I'm looking for the car company, not you.
Re:Done (Score:4, Insightful)
With https://f.app/ [f.app] the internet is now complete.
I wonder if cr.app is taken yet...
Re:Done (Score:4, Funny)
I am more interested in beeront.app
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Apping app app app appers app (Score:3, Funny)
Only true appers app with appers.app.app.app. Only LUDDITES USE
.COM. Appers.app.
But when... (Score:2)
When can I register
.luddite domains?
Re: (Score:2)
What a load of cr.app (Score:1)
This plethora of new TLDs are a godsend! (Score:3)
URL for Apps? (Score:1)
yes (Score:1)
Darn (Score:2)
