Twitter Delays Shutdown of Legacy APIs By 3 Months as it Launches a Replacement (techcrunch.com) 12
Twitter said on Wednesday that it will be giving developers more time to adjust to its API platform overhaul, which has affected some apps' ability to continue operating in the same fashion. From a report: The company clarified this morning, along with news of the general availability of its Account Activity API, that it will be delaying the shutdown of some of its legacy APIs by three months' time. That is, APIs originally slated for a June 19, 2018 shutdown -- including Site Streams, User Streams, and legacy Direct Message Endpoints -- will now be deprecated on Wednesday, August 16, 2018.
3 months? or 2... (Score:2)
June 19th to August 16th is less than two months; why does TFS say three? (yeah, I didn't RTFA)
Not using Twitter's horrible app (Score:1)