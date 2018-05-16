California Bypasses Science To Label Coffee a Carcinogen (undark.org) 45
travers_r writes: Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle affirmed last week that all coffee sold in California must come with a warning label stating that chemicals in coffee (acrylamide, a substance created naturally during the brewing process) are known to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. But judges, journalists, and environmental advocates fail to recognize the critical difference between probably and certainly, which fuels the inaccurate belief that cancer is mostly caused by things in the environment. From a report at Undark: "IARC is one of the leading scientific bodies in the world, and it is also one of several expert panels on which California relies for scientific opinions in such cases. The IARC has concluded that while there is sufficient evidence to consider acrylamide carcinogenic in experimental animals, there is insufficient evidence for carcinogenicity in humans. Therefore, its overall evaluation is that 'acrylamide is probably carcinogenic to humans.'
[...]
Leading experts, in fact, believe that roughly two-thirds of all cancers are the result of mutations to DNA that are caused by natural bodily processes, not exposure to environmental chemicals. This is quite the opposite of the prevailing belief among the public that most cancers are caused by exogenous substances imposed on us by the products and technologies of the modern world. It's this belief -- this fear -- that prompted voters to pass Proposition 65 in 1986. It was a time when fear of hazardous waste and industrial chemicals was high, when chemophobia -- a blanket fear of anything having to do with the word 'chemicals' -- was being seared into the public's mind."
[...]
I thought we'd already settled that the largest statistically significant link to throat cancer turned out to be more about the temperature of the drinks than what was in them?
However, it does make me smile to think of hipsters in San Francisco with their man-bun and beard freaking out when they see cancer warning labels at their favorite boutique coffee shop.
Wait until they find out that marijuana is too (Score:2)
California itself should come with a warning label (Score:1)
According to California, EVERYTHING causes cancer. We should just stick a label on everything to make sure we cover all our bases.
Warning: Most of California's leadership / residents are complete idiots and, when they move to other States, have a tendency to bring their own special brand of stupidity with them. Which, they then demand that their new home city adopt the same stupid rules, regulations and ideals that caused them to move away from California in the first place.
Personally, I think Californi
They do put those labels on an incredible amount of stuff. I guess I understand the original intent of the warnings, and it seems like they had good intentions. But there comes a point when they need to re-evaluate the utility. When warning labels are on almost everything you see, they reach a point of semantic satiation, where they lose all meaning.
As a product liability issue, if I were selling physical products in California, I'd be tempted to put a warning label on everything I sold, regardless of whet
You're not exaggerating by much when you say everything. Even parking garages and hotels are required to have cancer warnings.
The last time I was in California, the hotel I was staying at (which was a $400+/night hotel) had a small sign in the lobby that said that the hotel itself was known to the state of California to possibly cause cancer. This, combined with the Disneyland sign (Disneyland also has a sign that says it causes Cancer) should be all the evidence needed to.prove that this law does absolutely nothing and is simply a mocking example of the end result of the direct democracy system in place in California.
Naturally? (Score:2)
acrylamide, a substance created naturally during the brewing process
Since when did coffee beans naturally brew themselves?
Just sayin'
Prop 65 warning (Score:2)
These warnings are meaningless. Their purpose was to setup a mechanism for attorneys to sue any company for failing to warn you. So every company puts them everywhere.
Why stop there (Score:2)
I assume that California will now mandate signs on all egress doors warning that solar radiation is an IARC Group 1 carcinogen, the highest rating there is.
Reading it backwards (Score:2)
This won't say that coffee causes cancer. It doesn't say that the ingredients in your coffee are causing cancer if you drink it.
This is simply the knowledge that there exist ingredients in your coffee that do, in some scenarios, cause cancer in some beings.
It has nothing to do with you drinking it.
It's like advertising on a bottle of ketchup: "ketchup can also be used to remove rust from cutlery". It has nothing to do with your hot dog.
It's just interesting knowledge. If you choose to believe that rust-r
The medium is the message. Warning labels on products are viewed by consumers as warnings.
It's the same problem with GMO labeling. If you write on the label that "this product was produced with genetic engineering", people will easily take away the implication that they're being warned away from something harmful—even though it doesn't say that at all.
Oroville, crime, unsustainable public debt.... (Score:2)
What unsustainable debt? California is projected to have multi-billion dollar budget surplus and has been socking away billions in its rainy day fund. All improvements since Arnold ran the state into the ground.
Raise your hand... (Score:1)
Raise your hand if you were the least bit surprised this "legislation" came out of California?
Exactly. More pointless government intrusiveness and overreach. The end effects of this will be higher costs on businesses, higher costs to consumers, no measurable benefits anywhere to anyone except lawyers and politicians.
Chemphobia (Score:2)
It was a time when fear of hazardous waste and industrial chemicals was high, when chemophobia -- a blanket fear of anything having to do with the word 'chemicals'
If anything, that is worse today. Point out to someone that broccoli is mostly carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, and they get confused. They can't explain what it is exactly that they don't like, but "chemicals" is not the answer.
bothers me a little. Are we now ready to say that Starbucks is responsible, in addition to McDonald's, on the recent low sperm count epidemic in many countries?
It's impossible to feel manly walking into a Starbucks?
Of course, but that's not all (Score:3)
Acrylamide has been known as a carcinogen for quite a long time, at least for high concentrations in contact with the skin. When you have swallowed it however, it gets submerged in stomach acid which should destroy it.
All carbs that have been roasted contain acrylamide, the darker the roasting the higher the concentration. Another known source is bread crust that has been baked a dark brown.
But there is a lot more to cancer risk than ingesting one type of carcinogen.
Coffee is also known to contain a high amount of antioxidants that are known to neutralise free radicals -- another group of carcinogens.
So the net effect of drinking coffee may in fact be beneficial.
We ingest and inhale all sorts of other carcinogens all the time and cancer cells do form in the body quite often -- but are almost always quickly killed by the immune system! I believe that the best way to avoid getting cancer is to keep a strong immune system by keeping both the body and mind strong and healthy -- and that means most of all to avoid a stressful lifestyle.
BTW. Dark-roasted coffee is overrated anyway. I see no point in drinking something with a taste of tar and with most of the good coffee flavour having been destroyed in the roasting.
The question I ask (Score:2)
Is who pushed this to court/into a law the court had to rule on?
I think that will tell us MUCH MUCH more.