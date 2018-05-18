Fed Up With Apple's Policies, App Developers Form a 'Union' (wired.com) 57
Even as Apple has addressed some of the concerns outlined by iOS developers in the recent years, many say it's not enough. As the iOS App Store approaches its tenth anniversary, some app developers are still arguing for better App Store policies, ones that they say will allow them to make a better living as independent app makers. On Friday, a small group of developers, including one who recently made a feature-length film about the App Store and app culture, are forming a union to lobby for just that. From a report: In an open letter to Apple that published this morning, a group identifying themselves as The Developers Union wrote that "it's been difficult for developers to earn a living by writing software" built on Apple's existing values. The group then asked Apple to allow free trials for apps, which would give customers "the chance to experience our work for themselves, before they have to commit to making a purchase."
The grassroots effort is being lead by Jake Schumacher, the director of App: The Human Story; software developer Roger Ogden and product designer Loren Morris, who both worked for a timesheet app that was acquired last year; and Brent Simmons, a veteran developer who has made apps like NetNewsWire, MarsEdit, and Vesper, which he co-created with respected Apple blogger John Gruber.
These developers gain no leverage by forming a union. They remove their apps from the store forever, Apple doesn't care. There is no power to be gained except maybe in media coverage.
Apple definitely cares about sales through their store. The question is whether the apps in question represent enough $ to matter.
If they are "app developers" then their livelihood and entire career depends on app sales. It would hurt them way more than it would hurt Apple, because unlike an employee union - you can't just find another employer. Apple has all the leverage, even still.
People have already bought the phones. Who owns what phone won't change very quickly.
Tell me about Apple's leverage, again?
Apple users are universally fucking retarded and will do what Apple says, they could release anything on the app store themselves - the app store exists to let their more creative retards put things out for karma, not to make money in itself. That said, app developers are also universally retarded so there may be some overlap in the two communities, but what really matters is if they compose enough of the retarded Apple user demographic to show lost sales of Apple products. My hunch is that, being retarde
Well, then I guess it's a good thing there's Android, eh? Tell me about Apple's leverage, again?
Ahh, but they don't know how to write Malware.
The thing is, if these are independent developers, how much does their voice really matter. What percentage of app store downloads do these folks represent, vs the number of downloads of apps from larger corporations. There are a lot of apps on the store that could vanish tomorrow and nobody would even notice so it kind of depends on what the software portfolio these developers represent. Sure, they can go to android but if they are struggling to make money on the iPhone it doesn't seem likely that they
Good for some things (play the first 5 levels of my new game) but bad for other things (try out this GPS software that will only get you 80% of the way to your destination until you unlock it).
Lots of app offer free versions that have ads, or limited features. Nobody would make a free GPS that only gets 80% of the way, but they could make the paid version have extra features, like 'remember where my car is parked" or voice navigation.
IMHO, the trial version request is easily worked around.
when you can just delete and re-install an app to get around it then it isn't all that useful,
Would you keep uninstalling / reinstalled an app you use often to save $2.99? I wouldn't.
The return of shareware! (Score:2)
Except it's the app store sharing it instead of a forum or BBS.
Apple never liked demo/shareware software much because it could be buggy and make their hardware look bad.
Re:The return of shareware! (Score:4, Informative)
A free trial *is not* "the return of shareware".
Almost every piece of software in the enterprise and consumer world has free 30 day trials now, most of them delivered via cloud. Consumers don't want to invest a ton of money into something that won't work for their use case. If you're talking about a $0.99 game that is one thing, but some productivity apps can cost $8 and up. Paying $8 for something that turns out to not be useful at all, that stings.
Google figured this out forever ago - the play store has had free trials since inception. They used to be 24 hours, now just 4 hours - however 4 hours is plenty long enough to install an app, set it up, and try it out before deciding if it is worth actually paying for.
A meal at Wendy's is $4. A movie at Redbox is $1.50. Choosing one of five $8 apps to continue using may cost $40.
"A free trial *is not* "the return of shareware""
What the fuck do you think shareware was in the first place? A free trial of a program with limited functionality made with the hopes of getting you to pay for the full un-limited product.
No, a free trial has full functionality with limited time. Shareware has limited functionality but unlimited time.
No, a free trial has full functionality with limited time. Shareware has limited functionality but unlimited time.
There were many kinds of shareware: limited time, limited functionality, nagware, and guiltware, just to name a few. The early BBS says lacked the monetization sophistication of modern apps, but they did try quite a few approaches.
idiots (Score:2, Interesting)
There's this concept that Android users won't pay for software; that's too bad because I hate, hate, HATE advertisements and will gladly pay a few bucks for the app. But the vast majority of software that is in the Android store is ad supported/free. They should bring their software over to Android where it's easy to release two versions of any app; a free to try/ad supported version and a paid version without ads.
People say that (Score:2)
But the vast majority of software that is in the Android store is ad supported/free. They should bring their software over to Android where it's easy to release two versions of any app; a free to try/ad supported version and a paid version without ads.
There are 2 main outcomes with having a free ad-supported version and a paid ad-free version. Outcome 1: the ads are tolerable and don't affect affect software performance, so no real need to upgrade to the paid version. Outcome 2: the ads are a pain in the ass or limit/reduce functionality of the software, so the user says "forget it" and moves on to something else.
Re:idiots (Score:4, Insightful)
You are correct that most smartphones are Android, however you are gravely mistaken about mobile economies. Apple accounts for over 65% of all mobile revenue in the world, the reason is simple, Android users are poorer, and more likely to root their device and steal everything. I'm not saying this is good or bad, they are simply facts.
https://techcrunch.com/2018/01... [techcrunch.com]
iOS apps made over 5x Android apps (Score:2)
Around 85% of smartphones worldwide are Android. THAT is why you're not making any more. Maybe follow the lead of most PC software manufacterer's and ignore Apple and their tiny market share. They're not worth the time and hassle.
Research from a few years ago showed that iOS apps had over 5x the revenue per download as Android apps. I believe the methodology was to compare Apple's and Google's published data for number of apps downloads over the year and the amount paid to 3rd party app developers over that same year.
Now consider the nature of many of those phones. According to Apple's and Google's current statistics to reach 90% of the current visitors to their respective app stores an Android app has to target the last 4 major
30% IS FUCKING ROBBERY (Score:2)
I did not mean that it's their phone after purchase, just that it's their product that they invest significant resources into designing and building.
For sure, and they sell each one of those phones for a hefty profit. The services that the App Store provides do have value, but yeah, 30%? Apple, please.
It's not robbery, it's a fair return (Score:2)
I don't think 30% is high at all for what you get in return.
Apple has hundreds of millions of customers around the globe with payment information on file, so all they have to do is click on you app and confirm they want to pay.
You don't have to worry about hackers messing with your payment system to grab customer payment info. You don't have to worry about complying with privacy laws across scars of countries.
You also don't have to worry about standing up servers that can take any amount of traffic from an
I'm surprised a liberal entity such as apple doesn't have a reverse tiered payout ratio. So the top 10% of revenue earners get say 60% of their app revenue, then its a sliding scale down to where you are in the store, so then the bottom earners get 95% of their revenue. This would seem to make a whole lot of sense as it there is a huge incentive to make a new app and start out.
The definition of insanity (Score:3)
If they find it difficult to make a living as an independent app developer then stop being an independent app developer. Not only is it easy to earn a living from being a software engineer, most of us make a really good living from it. How many apps aren't created by independent developers but are instead created by companies with teams of developers? They're not going to join a union. A union would only works if enough app developers join it. The fact that you can't make a living from it tells me that the app store is over saturated with apps.
scab (Score:2)
A good idea regardless (Score:2)
The Google store used to do this. They'd allow you to uninstall an application within, I think it was an hour or two, and you'd be refunded for it.
When I think about it, I was more willing to try paid applications at that time. I don't mind paying a buck or two for something that's going to serve me well, but I do mind paying a buck or two for a steaming pile, or even for something that works okay but isn't really to my taste.
I don't know why they quit doing that. I'm a lot more willing to try something out
No, they couldn't. There was a time limit, I think an hour or two. That's long enough to decide if the app is worth what you paid for it, but not so much time that you could do whatever you wanted with it and get a refund a month later.
If they were giving refunds to people years down the line, it was in some other way, not the auto refund via Google Play since that was only available for a short while. But I would tend to agree with you that it's unreasonable to demand a refund for something that went EOL a
The Apple store doesn't have free trials? (Score:3)
I have several apps on my Android phone that I first installed for free and then upgraded to the paid version.
It boggles my mind that Apple wouldn't have this.
You can do this with in app purchases on iOS, and plenty of developers do but there are some types of apps that don't work well with this model (try my GPS app that gets you 80% of the way to your destination... pay $5 to get the full version) and are much better with a time boxed full featured demo, but you would have to make it so that the user cannot just delete the app and download it again.
Marketing (Score:4, Insightful)
The basic problem I see with this is (Score:2)
Because if they don't, the organization shuts down. But while the ride lasts they get paid first, regardless of their performance.
As a self employed contract computer programmer with 30+ years in, I do hope I am wrong and wish them success in their efforts.
Just my 2 cents