Oracle's Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers
An anonymous reader shares a report: Oracle's aggressive sales tactics are turning off customers, setting a roadblock in the company's race to catch up with Amazon Web Services in the cloud, according to a report on The Information. [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source]. Oracle is threatening customers of its on-premises software with potentially expensive usage audits and strongly suggesting those customers could solve their problems by moving to the cloud, The Information says. But the tactic is backfiring. "Several big Oracle customers, including oil and gas exploration company Halliburton, toy maker Mattel and electricity provider Edison Southern California, have recently rejected big cloud services deals proposed by Oracle, according to an Oracle employee with knowledge of the situation," the publication reported. "Oracle representatives had suggested the customers strike the deals to avoid expensive audits of how they were using Oracle software, according to the employee. Instead, that approach to selling cloud is irritating customers," it added.
Oracle does this to government agencies all the time. It works quite well. All of them cave to demands to buy more licenses or face audits.
It's racketeering.
Then it's time to hit Oracle with a RICO Act . . .
. . . if Oracle hasn't already paid off the district attorneys . . .
It's time to hit Oracle with a tactical nuke.
No, they couldn't. The provisions in the enterprise schemes that Oracle and other large IT organisations set up in return for offering deep discounts to their biggest customers almost invariably contain significant obligations around audits, which will be expensive and disruptive regardless of whether anything contravening any terms is actually found.
The correct solution is probably to respond in kind. "Nice Oracle deployment we've got, and quite lucrative for you guys over many years now. Be a shame if the relationship broke down and we had to spend that money migrating our whole infrastructure to [competitor] instead."
Oracle was always expensive as hell. They just were slightly cheaper than IBM's DB2 and didn't require an expensive IBM mainframe contract back in the 1980s. Larry's answer always was I had payroll to meet for my developers back then.
A company's goal is always to raise the shareprice forever with never an end in sight. The rest of the world is making money by selling to China in the past 20 years. Oracle unfortunately can't do this as Chinese do not pay for software so they need a new creative way to bump up the shareprice.
In business school, they taught me to value the customer relationship over its lifetime. They also taught to think of all of the folks involved in the lifecycle of the product, including impacted non-customers, as important stakeholders. Oracle's approach has always been shortsighted, but it's painting with too broad a brush to treat all of the business educated as dollar chasing world breakers. Oracle's faults are Oracle's. Their shortsightedness is the result of *not* listening to sound advice, including that of MBAs.
I am not a Gnu zealout by any sense of the means but being addicted to proprietary file formats is evil.
We all hate Microsoft for doing this but Oracle and IBM have been doing this long before MS rise and in my eyes is less evil than Oracle today. Microsoft at least gives you the bone if you go to Azure and Office 365 by including other features and tools vs buying a copy.
It is no different than ransomware once you are hooked. If your customer data or a MUST HAVE mission critical app has an Oracle dependenc
Do you have any evidence of this? We've been using Microsoft enterprise-class software (not just Office) for years, and we've never been threatened with an audit.
The audit is expensive itself. And, Oracle seems to always find problems. They don't charge for licensed used, but also for the model of processor they run on. And the definitions keep changing. I suspect there are problems in every multi-site, multinational company.
Since when was Oracle run by 'software geeks'?
when the PHB said that extortion drives in $$$$
Oracle has been doing this shit for years. Fuck them.
The question is why anyone would continue to use Oracle software knowingly anymore?
They've always been bad. And the fact they basically just grabbed the red hat source and threw in a slightly modified kernel and started competing against them directly is just 1 other example of the kind of company they are
I've asked myself the same question, and I think the true answer is that it's a generational problem. Current CIOs and middle managers came up during a time when "nobody ever got fired for buying Oracle", and it had a reputation as being the only DB capable of scaling up and being reliable.
It's a very different world now, but these decision-makers still carry the same old bias. People who have exposure to PostgreSQL, for example, and see that it's viable in the real world, will be much less inclined to ho
I received an email a couple of weeks ago detailing how we are going to migrate everything to SAP (so it might be worse, I wouldn't know).
I am guessing, but I would imagine we spend millions per year on Oracle, so Larry won't be happy. Yay!
Oh shit, now you're really fucked. I mean barbed-wire-wrapped-baseball-bat-in-the-ass fucked.
I have had more exposure to SAP installs/systems than I ever cared to, and in each and every case the whole thing was a tremendous clusterfuck from start to...well, I would say "finish", but a SAP project is never finished. NEVER. It's never completed and so the money flows steadily out the door like a river...forever.
Run like the wind, brother. Run and don't look back.
But are they irritated enough to bit the bullet, port their mission-critical processes to a non-Oracle database and kiss Oracle goodbye? (If not, they've knuckled under and are going to be locked in to Oracle's products and pricing forever - or at least until a later generation of th
But are they irritated enough to bit the bullet, port their mission-critical processes to a non-Oracle database and kiss Oracle goodbye? (If not, they've knuckled under and are going to be locked in to Oracle's products and pricing forever - or at least until a later generation of their own management.)
If Oracle is already pressuring them to port to a different DB (their cloud product) they've got a golden opportunity. Yes it might be more effort to port to some other DB then Oracle's own "other DB". But much of the work to absorb any differences - the port, the testing, and the dual-DB cya period - will be the same in either case. So it's only an increment, rather than the whole price of a DB port, to go to a different DB.
... and switch to? The only thing equal is MS SQL Server which is also expensive and could do the same shit Oracle did.
No MySQL and PostGreSQL are not options unless you serve web content and do simple database stuff. People who buy MS SQL Server and Oracle use their AI, financial, and advanced reporting tools. Business Intelligence APIs are HUGE right now and it is also possible it is not them but their other software they purchased is using Oracle as a requirement.
In the old days when software was made in house you could avoid these problems. But the MBA's love packaged software for savings RIGHT NOW and this is what you get.
It may get you a job as president, but selling software and services to people that _know_ your stuff is overpriced and inferior is a bit of a different situation.
