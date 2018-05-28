Huawei Will No Longer Allow Bootloader Unlocking On Its Android Handsets (androidauthority.com) 89
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has long made it easier for users to unlock the bootloader on its phones. But that is changing now. Android Authority: Earlier this month a support page, which detailed ways to unlock a bootloader, disappeared without any explanation from the company's websites. In a statement, the company said, "In order to deliver the best user experience and prevent users from experiencing possible issues that could arise from ROM flashing, including system failure, stuttering, worsened battery performance, and risk of data being compromised, Huawei will cease providing bootloader unlock codes for devices launched after May 25, 2018." It added, "For devices launched prior to the aforementioned date, the termination of the bootloader code application service will come into effect 60 days after today's announcement. Moving forward, Huawei remains committed to providing quality services and experiences to its customers. Thank you for your continued support."
apple will fix that for you in 6 months.
Right to unlock (Score:3, Interesting)
I am against the government getting involved in most aspects of our lives, but this is flat out a case where government intervention is needed,
If a phone can't be unlocked so I can install whatever OS I want, then it should not be allowed to be imported into the USA.
This includes the iPhone...
If I pay $3000 for a top of the line laptop, I can install whatever OS I want. It may not work perfectly, but that is on me. If I pay $300 for a bottom basement laptop, I can still install whatever OS I want.
This has GOT to change with phones as well.
They try to give some bullshit about how it is to protect the network, but that is a load of horseshit.
Buy a phone that you can unlock instead?
How will that remain possible as other major phone manufacturers targeting major western markets follow the example of Huawei?
All mobile phones are ARM-based devices at this point. Any OS that runs on ARM should theoretically run on any other device, provided proper driver support. Here's a list:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:ARM_operating_systems
I believe an early HTC Windows phone was able to install Android on it successfully (i.e. phone and other components worked), as an example. Flash for Android was made to run on an iDevice also (and at the time, worked better for animation than the built in browser)
Lineage OS? Or any of a dozen other smaller specialised distros?
PostmarketOS.
Re:Right to unlock (Score:5, Insightful)
Sorry, but this is in no way, shape or form a 'right'. Governments should not get involved in this. Vote with your wallet. If people want phones whose bootloader they can unlock, they should stop buying Huawei phones immediately.
Re:Right to unlock (Score:5, Insightful)
We've seen it with SIM-locking. Voting with your wallet doesn't work in an oligopoly case. There are very few carriers and they all lock their phones. Fortunately, in many countries, the government stepped in and banned SIM locking. Nothing of value was lost and it is better for the consumer and increased competition.
There is nothing magical about their OS build either, other than that it is bundled with crap-ware and may never get a security update. Also, if having one company control your data service, hardware AND software isn't anti-competitive, I don't know what is. Monopolies can be vertical as well as horizontal.
regulation of carriers is the normal order (Score:3)
I'd like to add that networks are built on the common property of wireless airspace. We have granted the government the authority to license the access to the airspace, which the carriers must pay to use. The carriers benefit from something that belongs to the people, and they can continue as long as they operate in a way mutually beneficial way. But careful oversight and regulation of a business using a common property is important to insure that their behavior remains in the public's interests.
Locking the os prevents morons from bricking their device and demanding a new one.
It also prevents smart people deleting the crapware, installing an adblocker and firewall.
They lock if you buy the phone through them. Do what I did and pay more for an unlocked phone. You hear that? Stop being cheap and pay MORE for an unlocked phone which puts it closer to the MSRP.
Idiot much? We're talking about the bootloader not carrier lock. But hey, this is
In the SIM case, consumers had a common and reasonable belief that they should be able to switch carriers pending the end of their contracts, and their phones were clearly capable of doing so.
In the case of operating systems, for example, or let's take iOS on Apple iPhones, there is not really the expectation of being able to put Android on it.
Phones don't generally switch operating systems, and consumers don't have a reasonable expectation to do so. And, for that
Re:Right to unlock (Score:4, Insightful)
on Apple iPhones, there is not really the expectation of being able to put Android on it.
Why not? If I want to try? Or develop my own OS?
How is it any different whether it's a pocket-sized computer (aka phone) or a full computer (laptop/desktop)?
By your logic, there no expectation to wipe Mac OS and install Linux or BSD on an Apple laptop either.
This is not a tiny, miniscule issue. People have more smart phones than they have cars. This massive fleet of mobile computing devices is going to have security issues that get exploited sooner or later and the handset manufactures aren't going to do jack to close the holes. They want old phones to become trash and force everyone to buy new phones whenever they decide it's time to make some revenue. If this behavior is not monopolistic, anti-competitive, and counter to the public's best interests, then WTF
Re: (Score:3)
Given that the heart of android is FOSS, if sufficient information about the hardware is known, then it seems perfectly reasonable for an android port to that hardware to exist, barring some really strange hardware related situations that would make that more trouble than it is worth. (say, the custom ARM CPU is missing some really important instructions or features.)
See also-- AOSP, and derivatives, like LineageOS.
The real reason is that the hardware makers dont want people poking about with unfettered OS
Re:Right to unlock (Score:5, Insightful)
Voting with your wallet only works if there are alternatives and if it would actually change anything.
e.g. if there is a big, huge outcry because a company does something that the general public does not want (e.g. child labour, appartheid,
...) then it might work and change policies. If you, as an individual do it, they do not care.
So what if they do not have a few thousand customers that are not buying their stuff. There are enough who do. The other companiessee this and do the same.
The fact that I do NOT want to change the bootloader does not mean I do not want the right to do so.
Sorry, but this is in no way, shape or form a 'right'.
It is "right to repair". I can repair or replace OS with a third-party offering and is not locked-in to OEM provided options.
Re:Right to unlock (Score:5, Interesting)
If I pay $3000 for a top of the line laptop, I can install whatever OS I want.
Only for the present, but that too shall change. The Political-Industrial Complex will push to have ALL devices locked into officially-sanctioned bootloaders and OS's soon. Lost profits and lost opportunities to snoop due to a non-homogeneous software/OS/encryption/security environment making spying and mass data-collection difficult will not be tolerated.
It's coming unless there is serious pushback.
Who said this isn't a government intervention? (Score:3)
It certainly wouldn't be the first time a government used a "national security" blanket excuse to covertly force something down a company's gullet.
Aaah but can you? Many devices make you jump through all sorts of hoops to do just that. The top of the line Chromebooks made you jump through hoops, the bottom of the line Surface RT had secure boot locked down completely
You're going to see it change in the wrong way you expect before you see it change in the right way.
Can you offer a reason this must be the case, other than "because"?
Re: (Score:3)
Good riddance, Huawei. (Score:2)
Did you ever see the Steve Jobs talk where a guy in the audience starts to trash him about the Mac not supporting x,y,z (I don't recall exact technology in question)?
For that one person, this might be the bi
but this is flat out a case where government intervention is needed,
You have the right not to buy it. I'd prefer not creating imaginary rights.
There are phones that are positioned as being open source and mod friendly. They aren't the cheapest phones, but they aren't unreasonably expensive. Samsung Z2, Librem 5 (I think it hasn't shipped yet, but it is close), and a few older ones as well.
For most people the hardware and OS are not separate components that can be slotted in and out to suit the user's preferences, but instead is a monolithic user experience. That's really wh
The most mediocre smartphone brand. (Score:3)
Huawei has been positioning itself as a higher quality smartphone brand than the rest of the Chinese competition, but fails at it entirely. It is, however, worse value than all other Chinese brands.
I don't care one way or the other as I have standardized our family on the same model Samsung Galaxy phones (so we can swap batteries and other accessories among us), but from time to time I look into the Chinese brands like OnePlus, Alcatel/TCL, Oppo, Lenovo (though this is partly a Taiwanese brand from a technological POV). Huawei makes just OK phones which have an incredibly uninspiring value.
I guess they have even more delusions of greatness now, as they think they should stop people from using their phones as they like (like Apple).
First they came for the Apple Phone, but I did not have an Apple phone.
Then they came for the Huaweii, but I do not own such a phone either
If Samsumg sees that this works and is legal, you can bet your famnilies phones that they (and others) will start to do the same.
Nope (Score:4, Insightful)
"Thank you for your continued support."
There is no support. I don't have much influence in the phone world, but all that I have will now be directed at convincing people away from you.
Sorry? What did they say? (Score:3)
It kinda sounded like "You don't want to buy our stuff. You want to buy stuff from someone who isn't going to place limits on you doing what you want with your own device."
So which is it? (Score:2)
This sort of self contradictory reporting bugs me a lot more than it probably should....
If it's *my* phone ... (Score:2)
"In order to deliver the best user experience and prevent users from experiencing possible issues that could arise from ROM flashing, including system failure, stuttering, worsened battery performance, and risk of data being compromised,
