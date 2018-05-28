Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Huawei Will No Longer Allow Bootloader Unlocking On Its Android Handsets (androidauthority.com) 46

Posted by msmash from the reversing-stance dept.
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has long made it easier for users to unlock the bootloader on its phones. But that is changing now. Android Authority: Earlier this month a support page, which detailed ways to unlock a bootloader, disappeared without any explanation from the company's websites. In a statement, the company said, "In order to deliver the best user experience and prevent users from experiencing possible issues that could arise from ROM flashing, including system failure, stuttering, worsened battery performance, and risk of data being compromised, Huawei will cease providing bootloader unlock codes for devices launched after May 25, 2018." It added, "For devices launched prior to the aforementioned date, the termination of the bootloader code application service will come into effect 60 days after today's announcement. Moving forward, Huawei remains committed to providing quality services and experiences to its customers. Thank you for your continued support."

Huawei Will No Longer Allow Bootloader Unlocking On Its Android Handsets

  • Right to unlock (Score:5, Interesting)

    by r_naked ( 150044 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @10:53AM (#56688258) Homepage

    I am against the government getting involved in most aspects of our lives, but this is flat out a case where government intervention is needed,

    If a phone can't be unlocked so I can install whatever OS I want, then it should not be allowed to be imported into the USA.

    This includes the iPhone...

    If I pay $3000 for a top of the line laptop, I can install whatever OS I want. It may not work perfectly, but that is on me. If I pay $300 for a bottom basement laptop, I can still install whatever OS I want.

    This has GOT to change with phones as well.

    They try to give some bullshit about how it is to protect the network, but that is a load of horseshit.

    • Re:Right to unlock (Score:4)

      by FalcDot ( 1224920 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @11:02AM (#56688302)

      Sorry, but this is in no way, shape or form a 'right'. Governments should not get involved in this. Vote with your wallet. If people want phones whose bootloader they can unlock, they should stop buying Huawei phones immediately.

      • Re:Right to unlock (Score:5, Informative)

        by fred6666 ( 4718031 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @11:10AM (#56688324)

        We've seen it with SIM-locking. Voting with your wallet doesn't work in an oligopoly case. There are very few carriers and they all lock their phones. Fortunately, in many countries, the government stepped in and banned SIM locking. Nothing of value was lost and it is better for the consumer and increased competition.

        • But this is not the same question.

          In the SIM case, consumers had a common and reasonable belief that they should be able to switch carriers pending the end of their contracts, and their phones were clearly capable of doing so.

          In the case of operating systems, for example, or let's take iOS on Apple iPhones, there is not really the expectation of being able to put Android on it.

          Phones don't generally switch operating systems, and consumers don't have a reasonable expectation to do so. And, for that

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by houghi ( 78078 )

        Voting with your wallet only works if there are alternatives and if it would actually change anything.

        e.g. if there is a big, huge outcry because a company does something that the general public does not want (e.g. child labour, appartheid, ...) then it might work and change policies. If you, as an individual do it, they do not care.

        So what if they do not have a few thousand customers that are not buying their stuff. There are enough who do. The other companiessee this and do the same.

        The fact that I do NOT

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )

        Sorry, but this is in no way, shape or form a 'right'.

        It is "right to repair". I can repair or replace OS with a third-party offering and is not locked-in to OEM provided options.

    • Re:Right to unlock (Score:5, Interesting)

      by BlueStrat ( 756137 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @11:06AM (#56688314)

      If I pay $3000 for a top of the line laptop, I can install whatever OS I want.

      Only for the present, but that too shall change. The Political-Industrial Complex will push to have ALL devices locked into officially-sanctioned bootloaders and OS's soon. Lost profits and lost opportunities to snoop due to a non-homogeneous software/OS/encryption/security environment making spying and mass data-collection difficult will not be tolerated.

      It's coming unless there is serious pushback.

      Strat

    • It certainly wouldn't be the first time a government used a "national security" blanket excuse to covertly force something down a company's gullet.

    • Aaah but can you? Many devices make you jump through all sorts of hoops to do just that. The top of the line Chromebooks made you jump through hoops, the bottom of the line Surface RT had secure boot locked down completely

      You're going to see it change in the wrong way you expect before you see it change in the right way.

    • The opportunity to install a custom OS does not equate to full control over the the software and firmware running on a laptop. For example, since about 2008, ring -3 has been entirely inaccessible on Intel chipset laptops.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

      Can you offer a reason this must be the case, other than "because"?

      • You need the correct cultural context, of course. China is run by the Communist party. Open Source is Communist, and therefore good for the people. By opposing Open Source, These are opposing the good of the people. Never fear, with some reeducation, Huawei can become again valuable and worthy members of society.
    • I am very pleased that major U.S. carriers were pressured to dump you. The unlockable bootloaders were likely a ploy anyway. ZTE has given us reason to spurn these products.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nkwe ( 604125 )
      I think the broader question is if you should be able to install the software you want on any computing device. I don't think the answer to this is clear. Think of a car (typical slashdot analogy) - Should you be able to change the software to bypass emissions systems? how about safety systems? Do we really want it easy for people to load [formally] untested software on the drive by wire breaking and steering systems we have now and in fully autonomous cars that we will have in the future? What about medica
    • This pretty much embodies how vocal and yet myopic someone can be when their particular issue displeases them. Time to open a constitutional court case! Time for regulation! In this issue which I care about, but nothing else that's important! It's amazing the specialization of outrage today, huh?

      Did you ever see the Steve Jobs talk where a guy in the audience starts to trash him about the Mac not supporting x,y,z (I don't recall exact technology in question)?

      For that one person, this might be the bi

  • The most mediocre smartphone brand. (Score:3)

    by blind biker ( 1066130 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @11:15AM (#56688346) Journal

    Huawei has been positioning itself as a higher quality smartphone brand than the rest of the Chinese competition, but fails at it entirely. It is, however, worse value than all other Chinese brands.

    I don't care one way or the other as I have standardized our family on the same model Samsung Galaxy phones (so we can swap batteries and other accessories among us), but from time to time I look into the Chinese brands like OnePlus, Alcatel/TCL, Oppo, Lenovo (though this is partly a Taiwanese brand from a technological POV). Huawei makes just OK phones which have an incredibly uninspiring value.

    I guess they have even more delusions of greatness now, as they think they should stop people from using their phones as they like (like Apple).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      First they came for the Apple Phone, but I did not have an Apple phone.
      Then they came for the Huaweii, but I do not own such a phone either ...

      If Samsumg sees that this works and is legal, you can bet your famnilies phones that they (and others) will start to do the same.

  • Nope (Score:3)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @11:18AM (#56688356) Journal

    "Thank you for your continued support."

    There is no support. I don't have much influence in the phone world, but all that I have will now be directed at convincing people away from you.

