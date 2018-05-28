Huawei Will No Longer Allow Bootloader Unlocking On Its Android Handsets (androidauthority.com) 30
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has long made it easier for users to unlock the bootloader on its phones. But that is changing now. Android Authority: Earlier this month a support page, which detailed ways to unlock a bootloader, disappeared without any explanation from the company's websites. In a statement, the company said, "In order to deliver the best user experience and prevent users from experiencing possible issues that could arise from ROM flashing, including system failure, stuttering, worsened battery performance, and risk of data being compromised, Huawei will cease providing bootloader unlock codes for devices launched after May 25, 2018." It added, "For devices launched prior to the aforementioned date, the termination of the bootloader code application service will come into effect 60 days after today's announcement. Moving forward, Huawei remains committed to providing quality services and experiences to its customers. Thank you for your continued support."
Right to unlock (Score:5, Interesting)
I am against the government getting involved in most aspects of our lives, but this is flat out a case where government intervention is needed,
If a phone can't be unlocked so I can install whatever OS I want, then it should not be allowed to be imported into the USA.
This includes the iPhone...
If I pay $3000 for a top of the line laptop, I can install whatever OS I want. It may not work perfectly, but that is on me. If I pay $300 for a bottom basement laptop, I can still install whatever OS I want.
This has GOT to change with phones as well.
They try to give some bullshit about how it is to protect the network, but that is a load of horseshit.
All mobile phones are ARM-based devices at this point. Any OS that runs on ARM should theoretically run on any other device, provided proper driver support. Here's a list:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:ARM_operating_systems
I believe an early HTC Windows phone was able to install Android on it successfully (i.e. phone and other components worked), as an example. Flash for Android was made to run on an iDevice also (and at the time, worked better for animation than the built in browser)
Sorry, but this is in no way, shape or form a 'right'. Governments should not get involved in this. Vote with your wallet. If people want phones whose bootloader they can unlock, they should stop buying Huawei phones immediately.
Re:Right to unlock (Score:5, Informative)
We've seen it with SIM-locking. Voting with your wallet doesn't work in an oligopoly case. There are very few carriers and they all lock their phones. Fortunately, in many countries, the government stepped in and banned SIM locking. Nothing of value was lost and it is better for the consumer and increased competition.
Voting with your wallet only works if there are alternatives and if it would actually change anything.
e.g. if there is a big, huge outcry because a company does something that the general public does not want (e.g. child labour, appartheid,
...) then it might work and change policies. If you, as an individual do it, they do not care.
So what if they do not have a few thousand customers that are not buying their stuff. There are enough who do. The other companiessee this and do the same.
The fact that I do NOT
Re:Right to unlock (Score:5, Interesting)
If I pay $3000 for a top of the line laptop, I can install whatever OS I want.
Only for the present, but that too shall change. The Political-Industrial Complex will push to have ALL devices locked into officially-sanctioned bootloaders and OS's soon. Lost profits and lost opportunities to snoop due to a non-homogeneous software/OS/encryption/security environment making spying and mass data-collection difficult will not be tolerated.
It's coming unless there is serious pushback.
Who said this isn't a government intervention? (Score:2)
It certainly wouldn't be the first time a government used a "national security" blanket excuse to covertly force something down a company's gullet.
Aaah but can you? Many devices make you jump through all sorts of hoops to do just that. The top of the line Chromebooks made you jump through hoops, the bottom of the line Surface RT had secure boot locked down completely
You're going to see it change in the wrong way you expect before you see it change in the right way.
Can you offer a reason this must be the case, other than "because"?
And 9-11 was a libtard job, duh! ae911truth org
I won't be sad when the current round of political stupidity ends.
The most mediocre smartphone brand. (Score:3)
Huawei has been positioning itself as a higher quality smartphone brand than the rest of the Chinese competition, but fails at it entirely. It is, however, worse value than all other Chinese brands.
I don't care one way or the other as I have standardized our family on the same model Samsung Galaxy phones (so we can swap batteries and other accessories among us), but from time to time I look into the Chinese brands like OnePlus, Alcatel/TCL, Oppo, Lenovo (though this is partly a Taiwanese brand from a technological POV). Huawei makes just OK phones which have an incredibly uninspiring value.
I guess they have even more delusions of greatness now, as they think they should stop people from using their phones as they like (like Apple).
Nope (Score:2)
"Thank you for your continued support."
There is no support. I don't have much influence in the phone world, but all that I have will now be directed at convincing people away from you.