Microsoft Is Said to Have Agreed to Acquire Coding Site GitHub (bloomberg.com) 59
Bloomberg reports:
Microsoft Corp. has agreed to acquire GitHub Inc., the code repository company popular with many software developers, and could announce the deal as soon as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.
GitHub preferred selling the company to going public and chose Microsoft partially because it was impressed by Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Terms of the agreement weren't known on Sunday. GitHub was last valued at $2 billion in 2015.
GitHub is an essential tool for coders. Many corporations, including Microsoft and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, use GitHub to store their corporate code and to collaborate. It's also a social network of sorts for developers. While GitHub's losses have been significant -- it lost $66 million over three quarters in 2016 -- it had revenue of $98 million in nine months of that year.
On Friday, it was reported that Microsoft was in talks with GitHub about an acquisition. Now it seems like it's actually happening.
Well tat certainly explains this:
https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
Which is retarded since it conflates git and GitHub.
Maybe they shouldn't have posted as AC, since most people wouldn't have seen the comment to start with.
Least you're prepared to give Microsoft a perpetual license to use your code in any way they see fit.
Why does everyone expect digital/virtual goods and services to be free? And then those same people flip shit about the advertising and sales of submitted and extrapolated data about them. The resources to host this stuff, and do so reliably, quickly, and securely, is not cheap. The cost to continue improving it is not cheap. Explain to me, please, why you expect a whole lot of something for absolutely nothing.
Why does everyone expect digital/virtual goods and services to be free? And then those same people flip shit about the advertising and sales of submitted and extrapolated data about them.
Y'all got any more of that good strawman? Who is this everybody?
The resources to host this stuff, and do so reliably, quickly, and securely, is not cheap. The cost to continue improving it is not cheap. Explain to me, please, why you expect a whole lot of something for absolutely nothing.
That is all beside teh point. This is Microsoft, they manage to turn things to shit very quickly. Perhaps they will raise GitHub to the quality of their Windows 10 updates, eh? I wouldn't be surprised if the first thing they do is require a Microsoft account to access anything as well.
Why are unprofitable companies worth so much? (Score:2)
I keep seeing the same behavior that happened during the first dotcom boom - companies valued at stupid multiples of "earnings", including what are technically negative earnings, being valued far in excess of their worth. A company is only worth its future profits discounted at the rate of the next best investment of that money, minus its initial and ongoing investments. The longer it takes to ret
It remains to be seen how much Microsoft has paid for GitHub, but why pay anything if they're unprofitable?
Because thanks to the magic of ToS that can be changed on a whim, Microsoft can just magik in a "all your codes belongs to us" clause.
It remains to be seen how much Microsoft has paid for GitHub, but why pay anything if they're unprofitable?
Because thanks to the magic of ToS that can be changed on a whim, Microsoft can just magik in a "all your codes belongs to us" clause.
"all your codes are belong to us"--FTFY
It remains to be seen how much Microsoft has paid for GitHub, but why pay anything if they're unprofitable
The classic Economics answer, is that you believe that it is unprofitable because it is poorly managed, and that you can do a better job of managing it to profitability. This usually means that you can integrate it with your existing businesses, streamline, and cut a lot of costs. This also usually includes massive layoffs at the purchased company, accompanied by folks jumping ship to look elsewhere for a job, before they are eventually fired.
IBM's ThinkPad business was unprofitable when Lenovo bought it
ICKY POO!!!!! (Score:1)
Millions of repos suddenly cried out in terror (Score:1)
And were suddenly erased.
Microsoft believes in, "It it ain't broke, how are we supposed to make money on support contracts?"
> Have they never heard "If it aint broke, don't fix it"?
You obviously don't remember Hotmail; before gates and company sank their fangs into it, that is.
Goodbye then, Github (Score:3)
Why hello, Gitlab
I hear Bit Bucket is good too.
Both offer unlimited private repos.
Just moved everything off and deleted my account (Score:1)
Bye, GitHub.
Same here.
But I'm a nobody, and my OSS project are of little importance. What matters the most now is migrating this [github.com] away from the Microsoft trap...
Microsoft will 99 out of 100 leave Github alone. Like the Minecraft or LinkedIn acquisitions, Microsoft knows if they mess the community they will not get money out of it. Admittedly LinkedIn hasn't turned out super well, but that is LinkedIn's fault and not MS.
I wouldn't be surprised to see Github in fact spun off again in a few years as a non-profit. Microsoft is one of the biggest software development companies out there and VSTS just isn't working out. This means that Microsoft woul
This place is also loaded with people who feel that they must hate the thing that is currently cool to hate. Hipsterizing your every thought is an effective way to avoid actually thinking. Of course MS is not anywhere close to pure, but not pure evil either. They will tend to act in what they perceive their best interests to be. The key is to guess how they will perceive them. Satya seems to have a reasonably evolved view on such things, so I don't expect any truly stupid shit to happen. Of course, that's n
All your code now belongs to Microsoft! (Score:1)
Time to get out to github, ASAP!
Re:Go fuck yourself, SourceForge (Score:4, Insightful)
Sourceforge offers git, so it seems like a perfectly reasonable bit of self-promotion to add. And it’s not like Whipslash is removing mentions of the other possible places people might consider migrating to.
Z Shell’s home is on SourceForge. If I wanted to take the time, I could come up with other prominent SF denizens for you - but regardless it’s apparent not everyone shares your sentiments.
The current owners do seem to be trying to turn SF back into a useful home for open-source projects. It looks to me like they've removed most/all of the crappy behaviors put in place by Certain previous owners. It’s not the only game in town... but it’s a legitimate competitor again.
Sourceforge has been a dumpster fire for a long time you stupid fucking cunts.
http://lmgtfy.com/?q=sourcefor... [lmgtfy.com]
Kill yourself.
The brand is tainted. Don't give a fuck about you or your shilling for this retarded site.
It was nice while it lasted (Score:2)
All Your Repos (Score:2)
are belong to us.
Uh yeah... no (Score:2)
Update: Our sister site, SourceForge, has weighed in.
Hey cool. The Digg of source code repositories still thinks it’s relevant.
Sourceforge fucked over itself by becoming an ad-infested, malware-peddling shithole. It’s cute that the people running it still think anyone cares.
Brace Yourselves (Score:2)
Obviously.... (Score:2)
That's where my code won't be.
No way.
I've been kicked in the face, in a business damaging way, by Microsoft acquisitions. In fact a couple of times.
There's no way that my intellectual property, open source or not, will be under Microsoft control.
root canal bingo (Score:2)
Microsoft might not ruin this, but on their history, I'll actively have one foot out the door, rather than passively.
I was somewhat active on LinkedIn — until Microsoft bought it.
I was somewhat active on Goodreads — until Amazon bought it.
Because with these large corporations, you just never know what of retroactive TOS root canal is coming down the turnpike, on any given day.
Once these corporations get to a certain size, it almost takes radioactive blow-back from the community to deflect their