Microsoft Is Said to Have Agreed to Acquire Coding Site GitHub (bloomberg.com) 79

Posted by BeauHD from the meet-the-new-bosses dept.
Bloomberg reports:
Microsoft Corp. has agreed to acquire GitHub Inc., the code repository company popular with many software developers, and could announce the deal as soon as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. GitHub preferred selling the company to going public and chose Microsoft partially because it was impressed by Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Terms of the agreement weren't known on Sunday. GitHub was last valued at $2 billion in 2015.

GitHub is an essential tool for coders. Many corporations, including Microsoft and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, use GitHub to store their corporate code and to collaborate. It's also a social network of sorts for developers. While GitHub's losses have been significant -- it lost $66 million over three quarters in 2016 -- it had revenue of $98 million in nine months of that year.
On Friday, it was reported that Microsoft was in talks with GitHub about an acquisition. Now it seems like it's actually happening.

Update: Our sister site, SourceForge, has weighed in. Here is a tool that will import your GitHub project to SourceForge.
Update #2: Already, we are seeing plenty of backlash over this news. One user has started a petition to stop Microsoft from buying GitHub.

  • Time to leave (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Least you're prepared to give Microsoft a perpetual license to use your code in any way they see fit.

  • It remains to be seen how much Microsoft has paid for GitHub, but why pay anything if they're unprofitable?

    I keep seeing the same behavior that happened during the first dotcom boom - companies valued at stupid multiples of "earnings", including what are technically negative earnings, being valued far in excess of their worth. A company is only worth its future profits discounted at the rate of the next best investment of that money, minus its initial and ongoing investments. The longer it takes to ret

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      Because thanks to the magic of ToS that can be changed on a whim, Microsoft can just magik in a "all your codes belongs to us" clause.

        "all your codes are belong to us"--FTFY

    • GitHub has been profitable for years.

    • It remains to be seen how much Microsoft has paid for GitHub, but why pay anything if they're unprofitable

      The classic Economics answer, is that you believe that it is unprofitable because it is poorly managed, and that you can do a better job of managing it to profitability. This usually means that you can integrate it with your existing businesses, streamline, and cut a lot of costs. This also usually includes massive layoffs at the purchased company, accompanied by folks jumping ship to look elsewhere for a job, before they are eventually fired.

      IBM's ThinkPad business was unprofitable when Lenovo bought it

    • Microsoft just bought developer mindshare. And, I'll bet there is a behind-the-scenes migration of GitHub's hosting to Azure before 2019 as they can just use unused cloud compute resources that would be idle cycles otherwise to host.

      What does that do to the cost model?

  • ICKY POO!!!!! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    ICKY POO!!!!!

  • And were suddenly erased.

  • Goodbye then, Github (Score:3)

    by fisted ( 2295862 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @05:08PM (#56721490)

    Why hello, Gitlab

  • Bye, GitHub.

    • Same here.

      But I'm a nobody, and my OSS project are of little importance. What matters the most now is migrating this [github.com] away from the Microsoft trap...

      • Not really.

        Microsoft will 99 out of 100 leave Github alone. Like the Minecraft or LinkedIn acquisitions, Microsoft knows if they mess the community they will not get money out of it. Admittedly LinkedIn hasn't turned out super well, but that is LinkedIn's fault and not MS.

        I wouldn't be surprised to see Github in fact spun off again in a few years as a non-profit. Microsoft is one of the biggest software development companies out there and VSTS just isn't working out. This means that Microsoft woul

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Memnos ( 937795 )

          This place is also loaded with people who feel that they must hate the thing that is currently cool to hate. Hipsterizing your every thought is an effective way to avoid actually thinking. Of course MS is not anywhere close to pure, but not pure evil either. They will tend to act in what they perceive their best interests to be. The key is to guess how they will perceive them. Satya seems to have a reasonably evolved view on such things, so I don't expect any truly stupid shit to happen. Of course, that's n

        • Microsoft will 99 out of 100 leave Github alone. Like the Minecraft or LinkedIn acquisitions, Microsoft knows if they mess the community they will not get money out of it. Admittedly LinkedIn hasn't turned out super well, but that is LinkedIn's fault and not MS.

          Kinda like Skype, eh? Don't worry though - nothing has ever been Microsoft's fault.

      • That's just a mirror, the official repo is at kernel.org, while the real master is on Linus' disk. Anyone, Microsoft included, is allowed to mirror it all they want.

  • All your code now belongs to Microsoft! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Time to get out to github, ASAP!

  • It was nice while it lasted (Score:3)

    by l0ungeb0y ( 442022 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @05:21PM (#56721552) Homepage Journal
    But now that MS has acquired Github, it too shall be turned to shit just like practically every other online acquisition MS has made since... ever. Time to move to Bitbucket or Gitlab

  • are belong to us.

  • Update: Our sister site, SourceForge, has weighed in.

    Hey cool. The Digg of source code repositories still thinks it’s relevant.

  • Come tomorrow morning, millions of CI pipelines will break. Nobody will remember npm left-pad anymore.

  • Obviously.... (Score:3)

    by beheaderaswp ( 549877 ) * on Sunday June 03, 2018 @05:44PM (#56721674)

    That's where my code won't be.

    No way.

    I've been kicked in the face, in a business damaging way, by Microsoft acquisitions. In fact a couple of times.

    There's no way that my intellectual property, open source or not, will be under Microsoft control.

  • Microsoft might not ruin this, but on their history, I'll actively have one foot out the door, rather than passively.

    I was somewhat active on LinkedIn — until Microsoft bought it.

    I was somewhat active on Goodreads — until Amazon bought it.

    Because with these large corporations, you just never know what of retroactive TOS root canal is coming down the turnpike, on any given day.

    Once these corporations get to a certain size, it almost takes radioactive blow-back from the community to deflect their

  • Deleted my github accounts this morning, moved to internal repos.

    RIP Github!

