Microsoft Acquires GitHub For $7.5B (microsoft.com) 208
As rumored, Microsoft said Monday that it has acquired code repository website GitHub for a whopping sum of $7.5B in Microsoft stock. Microsoft Corporate Vice President Nat Friedman, founder of Xamarin and an open source veteran, will assume the role of GitHub CEO. GitHub's current CEO, Chris Wanstrath, will become a Microsoft technical fellow, reporting to Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie, to work on strategic software initiatives. From the blog post: "Microsoft is a developer-first company, and by joining forces with GitHub we strengthen our commitment to developer freedom, openness and innovation," said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. "We recognize the community responsibility we take on with this agreement and will do our best work to empower every developer to build, innovate and solve the world's most pressing challenges." Under the terms of the agreement, Microsoft will acquire GitHub for $7.5 billion in Microsoft stock. Subject to customary closing conditions and completion of regulatory review, the acquisition is expected to close by the end of the calendar year. GitHub will retain its developer-first ethos and will operate independently to provide an open platform for all developers in all industries. Developers will continue to be able to use the programming languages, tools and operating systems of their choice for their projects -- and will still be able to deploy their code to any operating system, any cloud and any device. The two companies, together, will "empower developers to achieve more at every stage of the development lifecycle, accelerate enterprise use of GitHub, and bring Microsoft's developer tools and services to new audiences," Microsoft said. A portion of the developer community has opposed the move, with some already leaving the platform for alternative services.
Update: In a conference call with reporters, Mr. Nadella said today the company is "all in with open source," and requested people to judge the company's commitment to the open source community with its actions in the recent past, today, and in the coming future. GitHub will remain open and independent, Mr. Nadella said.
Visual Studio Git?
Git#
#GitOutOfHere
Git.NET Compact Framework bindings for Excel
Git#
#Git better describes what I want to do to anyone who trusts Microsoft. Git# is where you put those people while awaiting adoption.
GitFucked
Visual Studio already has pretty good Git integration.
Azure Github by Windows featuring Sharepoint and Skype communications.
Available only on Windows Phone or Zune.
Azure Github by Windows featuring Sharepoint and Skype communications.
Available only on Windows Phone or Zune.
So, not available then?
With code search by Bing!
All they need now is to acquire stackexchange, and they will control the entire means of code production.
If you can't beat them, buy them.
When you have as much money as Apple, Google or Microsoft, it's just "if you can't buy them, increase the offer."
Java is a technology, while GIthub is a platform. If you don't like the acquisition, you will find moving to an alternative is much less painful than migrating Java to another language.
That is not to say all platforms are eclipsed by technologies. I think if company X obtained Wikipedia, it could be more disruptive than acquiring Ruby.
P.S. This is my personal opinion, unrelated to job in Azure.
Yeah, look how well it worked out for Nokia.
MS buys it, then jacks around and does NOTHING for a couple years, while the guys
that sold it, are under agreement to NOT do anything related. (for 7.5 billion I'd do a lot
of nothing too)...then MS silently KILLS it.
Yes, Microsoft killed the Nokia cell phone as a product, but they get what they wanted.... the patents, R&D, and designs.
Anyone following the cell phone market, Nokia, and the acquisition by Microsoft knew that Nokia phones were already dead, including Microsoft. With iPhone and Android phones, there wasn't any room for a third mobile phone OS competitor. What Microsoft was buying was Nokia's patent portfolio. With all of the lawsuits over cell phone patents, Microsoft wanted arrows in their quiver f
Rember this from just a couple of years ago? https://yro.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org]
The cry of a million voices (Score:5, Funny)
I sensed a great disturbance in the FOSS, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.
It's Hotmail all over again!
And what do they cry ?
Developers, developers developers !
>> "Microsoft is a developer-first company"
Developers, developers developers !
I was getting a little nervous that all our eggs seemed to be in one basket... How many FOSS projects you do know using GitLab? Spreading out might be a good thing.
Also, LOL.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/De... [twimg.com]
I still don't really see the need for Microsoft to buy Github unless it wanted to make significant changes. It is quite easy for companies to integrate their development tools with Github, so it isn't like owning Github really improves any of Microsoft's existing products. And it isn't like Github is really much of a value at that price. I think LinkedIn was overpriced too, but at least there I could understand the value LinkedIn gave Microsoft's other products. I'm coming up short on this one.
So perhaps we
If they don't own it, GitHub can make changes that Microsoft doesn't like. That's the long and short of it.
Microsoft can easily afford this, and they see its continued existence and use as important. They're protecting an asset by assuming control of it.
And within 6 months, some middle-level Microsoft manager looking for a promotion will decide to "enhance" GitHub as a means of increasing visibility within the corporate structure, but to the complete detriment of everyone using it, including Microsoft's own internal dev teams.
You only have to look at Microsoft's past behavior in order to accurately predict the future with the GitHub acquisition.
GitHub is dead. Leave now.
Microsoft can easily afford this, and they see its continued existence and use as important. They're protecting an asset by assuming control of it.
Microsoft has claimed to be different before, and have assumed control of assets and then altered the deal before. The safest bet is to assume that they will do bad things to github like they have literally every single one of their prior acquisitions. Even if they don't deliberately try to ruin it with misfeatures, they will ruin it with incompetence.
The value is that they can control the development ecosystem.
With Github you can do a full life cycle development all on Microsoft back yard. Where they can see you, guide you, encourage you to not go too far off course.
For most development, this is actually probably a good thing, as most stuff that we make, isn't breaking the mold being something super advanced and despite what developers think of themselves they are average, not superior. Having MS Framework as a guiding hand, that will prevent too many
1) E. for Embrace
2) E. for Extend
3) E. For Extinguish
4) P. for Profit
Who is going to trust their code to people that are known to 'borrow' others ideas?
I say this since I have never seen any proof that this [arstechnica.com] and this [infoworld.com] has ever elimiated as a possiblity. Sourceforge killed itself three years ago and this is a opportunity to come back if they step in and make the needed changes to their infrastructure and policies.
sourceforge is still a festering bloat of ads. Just opening a sourceforge download tab makes my fan spin up.
gitlab or atlassian would be the winners if any.
sourceforge is still a festering bloat of ads.
I guess that's why they didn't sell out to Microsoft (yet). Have you considered that?
Somehow google can live an advertising without having to make browser-killing and image-laden ads the norm.
There's a middle ground between 'free services without ads subsidized by hopefully paying customers' and 'ads that make you want to claw your eyes out'
Also, there's the fact that they can't sell out to microsoft because microsoft would have to want them in the first place.
There's a middle ground between 'free services without ads subsidized by hopefully paying customers' and 'ads that make you want to claw your eyes out'
Speaking of which, Slashdot's ads suck hard.
Yes they do. They also glitch out the page on scroll often (how many times I've tried to scroll and it flickers right back to the top for... some reason... until I delete the sidebar and then can scroll.
Frankly, I'm not a big fan of Atlassian, so personally I wouldn't know how to feel. I'm subjected to their software daily and it's hard to imagine it getting more 'messed up' than it already is for my tastes. Note this isn't so much bitbucket as their other assets.
A bunch of people doing the same thing, or even having the same interests, is not a "community", so let's stop putting "community" after every group. What you're trying to say is simple: Some open source developers have opposed the move, with some already leaving the platform for alternative service.
community
kmjunti/
noun
1. a group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common.
"Montreal's Italian community"
2. the condition of sharing or having certain attitudes and interests in common.
"the sense of community that organized religion can provide"
I would say GitHub users share a condition of having certain attitudes or interests in common, namely, Gi
"Community" semantically and historically includes a notion of "fellowship" and "association". Your dictionary entry gives examples of communities but misses the essence of what they are. The dictionary.com definition [dictionary.com] is better:
community
noun, plural communities.
a social group of any size whose members reside in a specific locality, share government, and often have a common cultural and historical heritage.
a locality inhabited by such a group.
a social, religious, occupational, or other group sharing common c
Will github desktop get an Octoclippy virtual assistant?
Is that first p silent?
;)
Apparently, Microsoft thought the cost of licenses for all the code on GitHub was included in the price.
Apparently, Microsoft thought the cost of licenses for all the code on GitHub was included in the price.
Well, given that all the (publicly visible*) code on GitHub is licensed under some opensource license (most likely GPL or BSD).
The monetary cost of code under these licenses is traditionally zero (0) dollars**.
The 7.5 billion dollars they paid for GitHub also includes a sum of zero (0) dollars.
So they have paid the whole zero dollars it takes to license all the opensource code currently on GitHub.
It only remain to be seen if they'll also pay the non-monetary** cost that is required by the licensing.
---
* - Y
For those looking for alternatives, https://gitlab.com/ [gitlab.com] is open source and can easily import all your projects from github.
gitea is a good light weight alternative for those seeking to take back their repos as well:
https://gitea.io/en-US/ [gitea.io]
dont wait until Microsoft turns this into Github Professional platinum edition 2019 with Minecraft 3D integration and Azure store support.
Gogs [gogs.io] is neat too.
Might have to look into that. While I generally like gitlab's general end result interface and capabilities, under the covers it feels like duct tape upon duct tape. When things go south, it's very hard to put humpty dumpty back together again.
Github has devs like... https://i.imgur.com/YREcU6d.gi... [imgur.com]
What we have here is a problem of centralization. Switching to other centralized solutions isn't what we need. Decentralized solutions need to be invented.
git already has many of the necessary capabilities but things like search across repos is harder. Still much of what Github offers can be done with client software too.
What we have here is a problem of centralization. Switching to other centralized solutions isn't what we need. Decentralized solutions need to be invented.
You might have missed it, but the parent poster did mention that GitLab is opensource.
That means you can also deploy locally to your own server.
You don't need to host everything at http://gitlab.com/ [gitlab.com] you could be hosting on you own server as https://gitlab.ethz.ch/ [gitlab.ethz.ch] or https://gitlab.sib.swiss/ [gitlab.sib.swiss] did.
It's a possible solution for semi-decentralized hosting.
And the GIT DCVS is fully *decentralized* by definition, as pointed by others.
As soon as I saw the headline here on Slashdot, I googled "delete github account" and I have just completed the process of downloading my meager repos and nuking it.
I do not wish to be part of any club which would have Microsoft as a member, let alone one run by Microsoft.
I'm sure you have a hotmail account.
I hope not, I tried to delete that, too. A while back I decided that Microsoft was getting too invasive with gaming data, so I put away my 360 (eventually sold it, and got decent money for my 360 stuff too since I bought so many games at ultra low prices) and terminated my XBL account, and the hotmail account linked to it.
I have done so a while ago, the acquisition by Microsoft is just one stage in the decline, and not the first one.
All their reassurances remind me of, "If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor."
Developers developers developers
Developers developers developers
Balmer, suit up, we need you.
I imagine that in the near future, you're going to see functionality stripped from the free GitHub and moved into tiered services that cost money.
This might include stuff ilke Paywalling the collaborative features and tiering out the fancier parts... Tier 1 only has groups, Tier 2 has groups and Kanban boards, etc. Putting strict limits on this size of free repos, etc.
Let's not forget exactly how long it took before Skype stopped having a linux client.
They need it to drive cloud adoption (Score:5, Interesting)
I see everyone saying that Microsoft is just going to destroy Github, but I think they've got different plans. Skype was acquired to give them better video conferencing in O365/Teams and IP for video chat for Windows Phone, etc. Nokia was acquired because they wanted to buy their way into the iPhone/Android app store supported phone model. In neither of these cases were there any plans to keep the companies as-is. I think their overall plan is to make it even easier than it is now to consume Azure services while not touching the underlying culture around Github.
The reason for this is clear in the posts here...no one from the "open source community" trusts Microsoft. This is why they've went out of their way to let people run Linux and non-Microsoft products in Azure as first-class citizens. It's no longer about selling software; they want people to consume services monthly. They don't care what you run as long as you're paying them every month for a VM or PaaS instance to run it on, and that's a huge shift. They know that if they're not selling software licenses anymore, they need to move their focus away from enterprises and towards developers...because developers are the ones writing the new-style apps that will generate them cloud revenue.
I also think another reason they're doing this is because they're trying to establish "hipster developer cred." All the cool kids use Github. All the cool kids use open source. Therefore, if they want cool kids to pay them every month to host their code and build pipelines in VSTS, Github is the onramp. Enterprise developers with their stuffy closed source control solutions will still be supported, but they want to be seen as open to change. I've talked to a lot of people who work at Microsoft, and the change over the last 4 years has been pretty sweeping. Developers used to have private office space and they're slowly being moved into cafeteria-table workspaces to promote a DevOps culture. And they fired the QA testers and are forcing developers to do their own testing now, which is a huge change. It's all about pumping out new services in Azure and Office 365 at a breakneck pace instead of three-year OS release cycles.
Dude, let's go back to that first paragraph. Skype is now dying. I am forced to use it at work and it is genuinely worse than the MicroSoft product it replaced. Nokia is TOAST.
Microsoft may be planning many things with who knows what good intentions. They'll still gonna destroy github.
Skype is huge and growing as fast as Microsoft can sign up organisations to O365 which is also huge.
Consumers might well be flocking to WhatsApp or Snapchat but in a business setting Skype is huge.
This is the problem with wealth inequality (Score:3)
Maybe this is public information anyway but... (Score:4, Interesting)
I suspect part of what Microsoft is doing here is seeing who downloads what, in what order, after what stimulus, from what referencing page, etc.
Using this allows them to figure out what FOSS software to steal/rebrand, and what communities can be disrupted by messing with what FOSS product.
If this is the case, a starting point as a defense would be to set up a bounce site which pulls github for you, so no referrer/cookies passed. Such a site could, over time, replace github, but replacing github would take work and money, whereas partially insulating us from microsoft tracking would be trivial.
Remember what happened with Hotmail (well, if you're old like me), Skype, Nokia etc.
If you don't know what this means... (Score:3)
This [youtu.be] should [youtu.be] clear [youtu.be] it [youtu.be] up [youtu.be] for [youtube.com] you. [youtu.be]
github as it exists now was never going to last forever. At some point the VC firms that funded github were going to cash out. They'd either take it public or arrange an acquisition. That's how this works.
Microsoft game plan: (Score:2)
One of my big concerns with github has been that companies use it for hosting their proprietary apps' source code. In my consultant role I've always pushed my client companies to keep their stuff on a private gitlab server instead.
I wonder if having (or at least controlling) access to damned near everybody's source code for pretty much everything will give them a competitive advantage?
1. Its not real money, just MSFT stock. I'm sure many shareholders are shaking their heads, but most of them aren't devs, all they know is Satya says its good, and the stock price is up today.
2. Given MSFT's basic nature (remember, DOS was just a bad knock off of CP/M!), they're not buying the service. Even MSFT could build their own github knockoff for a few million. Given the performance of the gitlab site today, I'm guessing MSFT may not be getting the audience they thought they were buying, but they
This is good for the community, because they'll finally have access to the enterprise-grade SourceSafe version control system.
noooooooooooo
I'm sure this wise phrase of yours has been uttered by many in the tech community around the world over the last 24 hours. Microsoft has a way of killing things off; and GitHub was always great, in part, because it WAS independent.
I use MS stuff all day long... I program in a MS language... I'm not happy about them owning GitHub.
Embrace,
Extend,
Extinguish
Distributed nature of GIT (Score:2)
Luckily as a tiny consolation, even if GitHub gets extinguished, Git it self as a repo technologgy is distributed, so any content on GitHub is basically already replicated across thounsands of laptops.
Yup, we will miss on some of the advanced (and much appreciated) features that GitHub did provide : issue tracking, organisation tools (Projects), and the whole social network aspect.
But at least the code currently hosted there will live on, no matter what happens.
Never rely to much on a centralized solution
GitHub is not open source.
Git is open source.
So how long will it be before Microsoft gives the GitHub UI the Skype treatment ?
On the plus side, Microsoft raised Nokia up to be the world leader in phones...
>> On the plus side, Microsoft raised Nokia up to be the world leader in phones...
Nope, it's the other way round.
Nokia raised Microsoft up to be the world leader in phones... for a few months, before being extinguished.
Also, this extinction was partly due to Skype.
On the plus side, Microsoft raised Nokia up to be the world leader in phones...
On the plus side, Microsoft raised Nokia up to be the world leader in Windows phones...
Too bad nobody bought any . . .
Well that's a very interesting question. In fact the qwerp thing you should lak tossed fem is exactly tewrk. Wait, I think we lost Dave, and Darneesh. Let's give them a few minutes to reconnect. Hello? Can you hear me? Hey, can someone tell Joe to turn off his open mike?
This is why Google Hangouts is good. The owner can mute people if they have mic issues, it shows who is talking on the screen so there is no confusion and people talk over each other less, and it seems less glitchy. Plus it works with a browser so no need for a stupid app.
Or shift the client base to be corporate first and then make it secretly run VSS and then screw over the experience for everyone else?
Thinking of Lync being rebranded Skype and the general Skype offering being gimped.
Why do we flock to a single source?
The question is what site are you going to move to next.
I may not use the same solution, and someone may choose something else.
Others may stay on MS GIT.
We all hate the big player in the field, but we shy away the smaller ones.
Actually that is a good question? Maybe it -is time for a cloud based solution that can track forks across offerings and likewise support PRs from any another site?
If trust is an issue, then maybe a federated solution or one that simply build trust based on keys and oauth?
Git as a technology is distributed (well, apart from GVFS, which Microsoft drove, which centralizes Git).
The question is what development-oriented userbase will be in use in the future by 'default'
The value of github is a very common way to submit a proposed change without having to first join a project or figure out that specific projects procedures and tools. This works simply because github is popular and supports the one way to do it.
So what is going to be the popular one way to do it in the future? I
This is git. Its entire point is that it does not need a server.
What does Git (not GitHub) use for issue tracking, including attaching a diff for code review as a "pull request"? What does Git (not GitHub) use for web-based access to a repository, to its documentation, or to a live demonstration (if the project is written in DHTML)?
it's not like you can't host it on your home server on dynamic DNS, or have a static IP
ISPs in some countries don't have a "dynamic IP leased as long as your modem is on" tier that allows dynamic DNS. Instead, the plans they offer skip straight from carrier-grade network address translation (CGNAT), which puts many subscribers
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
i guess sourceforge is still good
You can't say "still good" because sourceforge was only good at the beginning. Then they started doing things like trimming old projects. Even I have personally had code swallowed by sourceforge. Maybe the new owners will MAKE it good, but I never hold my breath for that sort of thing.
GitHub is a for-pay service with a free version for public code.
I think they are doing it to gain more credibility in the Enterprise.
Compared to AWS, they have the world's most popular code repository.
Integrating it with Azure is simple. And they'll be able to give Azure users special advantages and support.