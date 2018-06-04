Microsoft Acquires GitHub For $7.5B 1
As rumored, Microsoft said Monday that it has acquired code repository website GitHub for a whopping sum of $7.5B in Microsoft stock. VentureBeat: So why would Microsoft buy GitHub? Well, Microsoft has been increasingly embracing open-source technologies in recent years -- for example at its annual Build conference last month, it revealed it was open-sourcing Azure IoT Edge runtime. Microsoft actually once offered its own code-hosting repository known as CodePlex, however Microsoft announced back in 2017 that it was closing this service down and was partnering with GitHub instead. "Over the years, we've seen a lot of amazing options come and go but at this point, GitHub is the de facto place for open source sharing and most open source projects have migrated there," noted Microsoft corporate vice president Brian Harry at the time. A portion of the developer community has opposed the move, with some already leaving the platform for alternative service.
