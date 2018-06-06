Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Oracle Lays Off Java Mission Control Team After Open Sourcing Product (infoq.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the on-the-other-hand dept.
Kesha Williams, reporting for InfoQ (shared by numerous readers): The Java Mission Control suite of tools, also known as JMC, was open sourced by Oracle on May 3rd to much applause and excitement from the Java development community. The excitement was replaced with unease as sources reported that the entire JMC development team had been laid off. JMC is a well-known profiling and diagnostics tools suite for the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) primarily targeting systems running in production. It is used by developers to gather detailed low-level information about how the JVM and the Java application are behaving. The official open source announcement came on May 5th from Marcus Hirt, a member of the Java Platform Group at Oracle. "Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who helped open source Java Mission Control in the relatively short period of time it was done in." According to Hirt, the intent behind open sourcing JMC was to provide the community with the opportunity to add new features and capabilities to the tools suite.

  • This is precisely the kind of product that benefits greatly from corporation / open-source collaboration. A community-centric tool that benefits with having both close ties to the official codebase, and also has a broad population of interested persons providing input, feedback, bugfixes, etc.

    Oracle has bungled, and continues to bungle, both open-source in general, and Java in particular. Despite a 2016 bubble, the long-term decline in popularity of the platform is significant.

  • So now I know... (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...why about 1/3 of the Stockholm dev office was suddenly empty this week. And I had to come here to find out about it. Wow.

  • On one hand "LETS SUE THE PANTS OFF OF GOOGLE BECAUSE JAVA!", and on the other they're pushing Java into the hands of the community.

    I wanna develop something used by billions of devices, not care about it, and sue anybody that tries to copy the idea I don't give a rats ass about.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Short-term greed made them shoot their own Java foot, but that's how Oracle has always been and it at least got them "big" such that they won't fix habits that seem to usually work. But in their heyday they didn't have to deal much with OSS issues such that their big fat Greek lawyer approach may be obsolete. (Okay, they're not Greek.)

  • Seems to me they're saying "You've been bitching for years that the community can do better, well here you go, knock yourselves out, we're done."

  • to fire the dev team after the app is built. You hire some folks to do the hard work of building it and then you hire jr code monkeys to maintain it afterwards. Video Games do this. Still, it means Oracle isn't planing any major changes to it (or it means they think they can get by with consultants).

