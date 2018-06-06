Oracle Lays Off Java Mission Control Team After Open Sourcing Product (infoq.com) 13
Kesha Williams, reporting for InfoQ (shared by numerous readers): The Java Mission Control suite of tools, also known as JMC, was open sourced by Oracle on May 3rd to much applause and excitement from the Java development community. The excitement was replaced with unease as sources reported that the entire JMC development team had been laid off. JMC is a well-known profiling and diagnostics tools suite for the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) primarily targeting systems running in production. It is used by developers to gather detailed low-level information about how the JVM and the Java application are behaving. The official open source announcement came on May 5th from Marcus Hirt, a member of the Java Platform Group at Oracle. "Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who helped open source Java Mission Control in the relatively short period of time it was done in." According to Hirt, the intent behind open sourcing JMC was to provide the community with the opportunity to add new features and capabilities to the tools suite.
Yeah, but at least these developers will be able to continue their development work. They just won't be getting paid for it anymore.
It would be quite amusing to now see Oracle apply for some H-1Bs for "Java Internals Core Developers" . . .
. . . claiming that they can't find any US folks for the jobs.
I'm guessing that the Java Mission Control team somehow pissed off Larry Ellison . . . a very dangerous thing to do . . .
This is precisely the kind of product that benefits greatly from corporation / open-source collaboration. A community-centric tool that benefits with having both close ties to the official codebase, and also has a broad population of interested persons providing input, feedback, bugfixes, etc.
Oracle has bungled, and continues to bungle, both open-source in general, and Java in particular. Despite a 2016 bubble, the long-term decline in popularity of the platform is significant.
...why about 1/3 of the Stockholm dev office was suddenly empty this week. And I had to come here to find out about it. Wow.