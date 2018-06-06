Microsoft Addresses Pressure From Developer Community, Promises To Rename GVFS 44
DuroSoft writes: Earlier this week an article ran about how Microsoft's multi-year refusal to rename its terabyte-scale Git extension "GVFS" (Git Virtual File System) had drawn the ire and dismay of the GNOME GVfs project (Gnome Virtual File System) which predates the Microsoft project by years. Thanks to Slashdot coverage and community pressure, Microsoft has now officially promised to rename GVFS to something else, and is asking the community for suggestions for a new name. Is this an official sign that MIcrosoft is finally listening to developers (albeit with a Slashdot-level of negative attention), or are they simply trying to appease the crowd while they are still in the news due to their acquisition of GitHub?
Subject line says it all.
Damn it, I was coming in here to say this. Bravo, anon, bravo.
I'm sure plenty of more respectable names were suggested as well. In fact I seem to remember one of the others being used the first time it came up. Asking for suggestions is good. Just, by all that's holy, don't hold a binding public vote.
Extended - Cross-platform Terabyte-enabled Filesystem, version 4.
Or Ext4-FS, for short.
Sorry, this is Microsoft we're talking about, amiright?
In British english its pejorative term similar to bastard. Linus obviously didn't do his homework before christening it.
Heh, didn't know that.
:)
I'm sure Bill Gates regrets not calling the original MS-DOS file system, FAT Bastard!
Thank you, thank you. I'll be here all week.
:P
They could adopt the file system and publish any improvements publicly for free use.
But no. This is the same old Microsoft.
We have decided to call it I can't believe it's not GVFS!
They expect that the angry hordes outside the Redmond walls to be carrying torches and pitchforks. The fact that it seemed to be a mixed bag is normally typical for the area. That they were all sporting aprons threw the riot squad off for an instant, until the crowd control tanks rolled in with their sonic cannons.
.VFS4G but that assumes this will only ever be used for GIT, which is probably a bad way to name something.
.GIFTS (GIT/FS) .VITFS (Virtual IT File System) .GIT, .VIT .GIVFS (GIt Virtual File System)
Thanks to Slashdot coverage and community pressure, Microsoft has now officially promised to rename GVFS to something else,
Really? Isn't this a little...arrogant to take the credit about MS change of mind?