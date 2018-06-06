Microsoft Addresses Pressure From Developer Community, Promises To Rename GVFS
DuroSoft writes: Earlier this week an article ran about how Microsoft's multi-year refusal to rename its terabyte-scale Git extension "GVFS" (Git Virtual File System) had drawn the ire and dismay of the GNOME GVfs project (Gnome Virtual File System) which predates the Microsoft project by years. Thanks to Slashdot coverage and community pressure, Microsoft has now officially promised to rename GVFS to something else, and is asking the community for suggestions for a new name. Is this an official sign that MIcrosoft is finally listening to developers (albeit with a Slashdot-level of negative attention), or are they simply trying to appease the crowd while they are still in the news due to their acquisition of GitHub?
Microsoft Addresses Pressure From Developer Community, Promises To Rename GVFS More | Reply Login
Microsoft Addresses Pressure From Developer Community, Promises To Rename GVFS
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals