Company Takes Over Well-Known OSS Developer's Name Because the Domain Was Free 25
New submitter Fatalis writes: Substack is a venture capital funded startup for subscription-based newsletters, and it admittedly chose its name following the advice from a Paul Graham (co-founder of Y Combinator) article to prefer names not registered in the .com zone. The same name has also been the user handle for a prolific open-source developer who now finds themselves competing for recognition in the tech space with a capital backed company. The lesson seems to be for developers to protect their personal brand by registering a domain name with the .com extension due to it being perceived as the default.
Use your real name, not a handle (Score:2, Insightful)
Better yet, use your real name.
(Not following my own advice here. Posting as AC simply because I don't want a Slashdot account.)
Re: (Score:2)
My real name is Micro Soft. (Getting dates with that name is not easy.)
Re: (Score:1)
Horrible advice. Using your real name would only make it easier for you to be cyberstalked/doxed etc. If you care about your privacy you never use your real name online. Secondly you cannot trademark your name so using your real name wouldn't prevent that company from using your online persona which is the issue here.
Re: Use your real name, not a handle (Score:2)
I will not. And if I do not want to pay for houghi.com that is my problem. I should then not later feel sorry
The name was available. They took it. This is not like Madonna who took away somebodies domain name.
There's another way to protect a brand (Score:4, Insightful)
The lesson seems to be for developers to protect their personal brand by registering a domain name with the
.com extension due to it being perceived as the default.
If your handle is really a brand and important to preserve, then register it with the US Patent & Trademark Office. You can register the
.com, but you don't need to in order to protect yourself. If it's not important enough for all that, then maybe your "personal brand" is not that important at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And buying the domain without registering a trademark just makes you a squatter if you can't afford fancy lawyers.
Sucks if you have a popular name. (Score:3)
Or in my case a name of a sports star. However the persons name has always been tricky in the domain world.
Just if Microsoft tried to sue MikeRowe.com Because the actor MikeRowe phonically is similar.
Re: (Score:2)
Just if Microsoft tried to sue MikeRowe.com Because the actor MikeRowe phonically is similar.
They did sue Mike Rowe [wikipedia.org], but not the celebrity and not MikeRowe.com. It was a student who registered MikeRoweSoft.com.
Re: (Score:2)
That's not what this case is about though. The "name" the developer had taken was a handle - substack. I don't in this case think this is much to get worked up about.
And? (Score:3, Insightful)
I don't expect to own my username unless I copyright it, nor should you. Open source developers, no matter how prolific, just have handles like the rest of us open source developers and -- *shock* -- gamers.
Linked in the summary, his own public (and therefore open source) GitHub history doesn't backup being a prolific open source developer anymore and hasn't been for the past ~1.5 years. Plus I have no idea who the heck he is and I cannot tell if his real name is James Halliday, or if he took that name as a joke after Ready Player One.
Well known to you is not necessarily well known to the world. He seems like he's probably popular in the JS community, but how that makes this a remotely serious issue is still unknown to me. Copyright your name if you want to own and probably buy the
.com domain while you're at it. Otherwise you clearly didn't care enough about your name to actually own it.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't expect to own my username unless I copyright it, nor should you.
That would be a trademark you'd want. There's not much content there to copyright.
this is too much. (Score:3, Interesting)
Now you have to make sure your new company name or product doesn't collide with a fucking internet user handle? Nope. If your handle is important enough to you, trademark it or stfu.
http://tmsearch.uspto.gov/bin/showfield?f=doc&state=4801:qvpw13.2.1
So? (Score:1)
More slashdot anti-capitalist bias on display here. Who the fuck cares if this loser lost his web page? If he refused to pay for it or didn't keep up, then he got what he deserved. End of story.
In Other News . . . (Score:1)
The Internet is a Big Place, and just because you think you are important in your little niche, you really aren't.
"Well-known OSS developer"? Yeah, right. That and $8 will get you a coffee at Starbucks.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless writing "substack" on a paper cup gets you branded as a bigot.
This makes all domains pointless (Score:2)