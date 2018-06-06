Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Programming

Company Takes Over Well-Known OSS Developer's Name Because the Domain Was Free 2

Posted by msmash from the messy-situations dept.
New submitter Fatalis writes: Substack is a venture capital funded startup for subscription-based newsletters, and it admittedly chose its name following the advice from a Paul Graham (co-founder of Y Combinator) article to prefer names not registered in the .com zone. The same name has also been the user handle for a prolific open-source developer who now finds themselves competing for recognition in the tech space with a capital backed company. The lesson seems to be for developers to protect their personal brand by registering a domain name with the .com extension due to it being perceived as the default.

Company Takes Over Well-Known OSS Developer's Name Because the Domain Was Free More | Reply

Company Takes Over Well-Known OSS Developer's Name Because the Domain Was Free

Comments Filter:

  • The lesson seems to be for developers to protect their personal brand by registering a domain name with the .com extension due to it being perceived as the default.

    If your handle is really a brand and important to preserve, then register it with the US Patent & Trademark Office. You can register the .com, but you don't need to in order to protect yourself. If it's not important enough for all that, then maybe your "personal brand" is not that important at all.

  • Or in my case a name of a sports star. However the persons name has always been tricky in the domain world.
    Just if Microsoft tried to sue MikeRowe.com Because the actor MikeRowe phonically is similar.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Don't try to outweird me, three-eyes. I get stranger things than you free with my breakfast cereal." - Zaphod Beeblebrox in "Hithiker's Guide to the Galaxy"

Close