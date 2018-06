Eric Raymond Shares 'Code Archaeology' Tips, Urges Bug-Hunts in Ancient Code

Open source guru Eric Raymond warned about the possibility of security bugs in critical code which can now date back more than two decades -- in a talk titled "Rescuing Ancient Code" at last week's SouthEast Linux Fest in North Carolina. In a new interview with ITPro Today, Raymond offered this advice on the increasingly important art of "code archaeology".Raymond says he prefers Go for his alternative to C , complaining that Rust has a high entry barrier, partly because "the Rust people have not gotten their act together about a standard library."