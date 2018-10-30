Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Open Source Programming

Why Jupyter is Data Scientists' Computational Notebook of Choice (nature.com) 51

Posted by msmash from the growing-a-loyal-base dept.
Jeffrey M. Perkel, writing for Nature: Perched atop the Cerro Pachon ridge in the Chilean Andes is a building site that will eventually become the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST). When it comes online in 2022, the telescope will generate terabytes of data each night as it surveys the southern skies automatically. And to crunch those data, astronomers will use a familiar and increasingly popular tool: the Jupyter notebook. Jupyter is a free, open-source, interactive web tool known as a computational notebook, which researchers can use to combine software code, computational output, explanatory text and multimedia resources in a single document. Computational notebooks have been around for decades, but Jupyter in particular has exploded in popularity over the past couple of years. This rapid uptake has been aided by an enthusiastic community of user-developers and a redesigned architecture that allows the notebook to speak dozens of programming languages -- a fact reflected in its name, which was inspired, according to co-founder Fernando Perez, by the programming languages Julia (Ju), Python (Py) and R.

[...] For data scientists, Jupyter has emerged as a de facto standard, says Lorena Barba, a mechanical and aeronautical engineer at George Washington University in Washington DC. Mario Juric, an astronomer at the University of Washington in Seattle who coordinates the LSST's data-management team, says: "I've never seen any migration this fast. It's just amazing." Computational notebooks are essentially laboratory notebooks for scientific computing. Instead of pasting, say, DNA gels alongside lab protocols, researchers embed code, data and text to document their computational methods. The result, says Jupyter co-creator Brian Granger at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, is a "computational narrative" -- a document that allows researchers to supplement their code and data with analysis, hypotheses and conjecture. For data scientists, that format can drive exploration.

Why Jupyter is Data Scientists' Computational Notebook of Choice More | Reply

Why Jupyter is Data Scientists' Computational Notebook of Choice

Comments Filter:

  • They're oblivious to who owns their code (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Especially when that code provides a competitive advantage in grant proposals.

    • It's Matlab in python clothing (Score:4, Interesting)

      by goombah99 ( 560566 ) on Tuesday October 30, 2018 @04:53PM (#57564209)

      I love jupyternotebooks. But it's matlab. Well a broken inferior matlab. I do like python syntax better than matlab but that's just a sugar.

      The upcoming Jupiterlab is a slavishly copy of the matlab ide.

      It reminds me of how Linux desktop managers were always copying the last generation of windows.

      I'm not complaining! I use mint and it owes a lot to windows too.

      Mint however is actually superior to windows now.

      But look at something like staroffice libre office. Ow... the pain. It's like a bad ms office 5, except you can only use it if you have thumbtacks in your shoes. They copied everything that was bad just so it was the same.

      Jupiter is really nice and I use it in preference to matlab because it's so portable and I can use other python packages. But unless you used matlab you may not realize it's just a fast follower of ideas already tested out by matlab

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by HuguesT ( 84078 )

        Not quite.

        - I'm not aware that you can typeset whole documents, including mathematics, in the Matlab UI. see nbviewer website [jupyter.org]
        - I'm not aware that you can do slideshow presentations in Matlab, using something as simple as markdown.
        - Plots and graphics are not embeddable in the Matlab command line.

        On the other hand you can use Matlab as a GUI builder, which you cannot do as easily with Jupyter. see dashboards in jupyter [dominodatalab.com]

  • Huge Notebook fan. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by 0100010001010011 ( 652467 ) on Tuesday October 30, 2018 @01:34PM (#57562945)

    Anecdotal, but I do 90% of my python 'development' in Jupyter Notebooks.

    For work I can make a nice notebook and have it generate a PDF for archiving. It'll output to LaTeX, html, .py and a number of other formats.

    Now you can include multiple languages in the same notebook including R and Matlab, both popular in their own niches of use.

    • Re:Huge Notebook fan. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Lab Rat Jason ( 2495638 ) on Tuesday October 30, 2018 @02:26PM (#57563265)

      For the past year, I've begun using Jupyter and although I like it, there are some features that really bother me, and worry me when it comes time to create reproducible science. 1) Jupyter doesn't integrate automatically with any kind of source control software, and in the circles I run in, it is largely ignored. Data scientists act like they've never heard of source control, and what makes it worse, my local university is pumping out student after student where they introduce them to data science with Jupyter, but never bring up the topic of coding standards and recoverability. 2) Jupyter allows you to execute cells out of order. While this definitely helps speed up development (when you make a mistake, and just want to fix the relevant line and continue, rather than re-loading your entire data set), it presents a unique risk when someone thinks they've discovered something amazing, only to be unable to reproduce it after a restart, or when sharing the notebook with someone else. This can happen when race conditions exist, or when code makes changes to the database, and your out of order execution causes spooky behavior. 3) Jupyter doesn't encourage enterprise deployment. Too often I see experimental data science done well, but due to the nature of rapid development, nothing is modular, nothing is object oriented, and so if the solution was a one off answer, everything is great, but if the solution is to be made into proper enterprise ready code, the entire notebook must be transcribed into truly disciplined code. (as an aside, this process is massively difficult because data scientists often don't understand the principles of object oriented programming, and the programmer doesn't understand the principles specific to the data science objective the code was written to solve.)

      I expect to use Jupyter a lot more frequently in the coming years, but I fear it will feel like a huge step back in terms of the things that computer scientists have solved, that data scientists are ignoring.

        1. I've had no problem putting notebooks in version control. There's even a diff/merge tool available now to operate on Notebooks: https://nbdime.readthedocs.io/... [readthedocs.io]
        2. That can be an issue, but in reality you can enforce it by having a git-commit hook that executes the notebooks. I just make it habit to regularly reset the kernel and run all.
        3. I don't know why you think that. I always use Jupyter for my exploratory and early "enterprise" development. I'll start out with some unorganized code and then refine the not

        • Most are mechanical or electrical, and while they are subject matter experts their code leaves a lot to be desired.

          A bit like programmers, then?

        • I think you misunderstood a few things. On my first point I said there is no INTEGRATION with source control. In Visual Studio, you can commit and check out directly in your IDE. In Eclipse, you can commit and check out directly in your IDE. In Pycharm you can commit and check out directly in your IDE. In Jupyter you can not (at least I'm not aware of how).

          On your second comment, there are many ways to test that the code compiles and runs correctly, but that will not guarantee that it is right. I, lik

      • 3) Jupyter doesn't encourage enterprise deployment. Too often I see experimental data science done well, but due to the nature of rapid development, nothing is modular, nothing is object oriented,

        I'm not aware of anything like this that works generically for Jupyter notebooks, but I've been using OpenCPU to provide this functionality for R. RStudio is kind of like Jupyter, but designed more specifically for R, and it has templates for turning R scripts into packages. So you start with R Notebook, modularize into part Notebook / part R script with embedded functions, the Notebook part can be bootstrapped into a basic UI, then wrap up everything in an R package and deploy with OpenCPU. It's not quite

    • I wrote a book in latex, with lots of python code generating data and gnuplot and matplotlib generating pictures. This worked well (try doing a 426 page mathy book in word) and it was all text files, so source control and offsite backup via git worked well.

      Would you recommend Jupyter for that kind of thing. Would the output always look like a paper - or could you make it work for technical book writing to eliminate some of the scripting and hand integration done with raw latex?

      My experiments were not encour

      • It looks exactly like it would on paper, but if you plan on printing it I don't know if it handles the page break stuff. It does make a great PDF.

        I know that you can integrate LaTeX templates.

        The nice part about it is you don't have to deal with 99% of LaTeX and can just focus on writing the equations.

        There's a free online way to try it: https://jupyter.org/try [jupyter.org]

  • Literate Programming (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Knuth tried to teach us to do this decades ago, but nobody listened.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dfghjk ( 711126 )

      Utterly unrelated with only the slightest of superficial similarity.

      Furthermore, plenty of people "listened" and tools exist today not unlike those Knuth advocated.

      At least you spelled Knuth right.

  • Because Jupyter aligned with Mars? (Score:4, Funny)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Tuesday October 30, 2018 @01:41PM (#57562981)
    Then we will analyze what guides the planets and understand what steers the stars.

    • Didn't we do that back in the 1960s? At least I think so; they say that if you remember the 60s, you weren't there.

  • A rare sort of development in the software world.. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Junta ( 36770 ) on Tuesday October 30, 2018 @01:42PM (#57562995)

    Jupyter is something that is relatively unique, useful in its field, and *not* crammed down the throats of people for whom it isn't really relevant.

    I applaud the way that project is executed, adopted, and evangelized as being on point and solidly executed...

  • Terrabytes/day is not much for astronomy (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In early nineties, my experiments used to generate 5 terabytes of data a day (limited by ability to store and post process. the telescopes had capability of generating much larger data. In fact in late 70s and early 80s, it was common to generate terrabytes of data a day in radio astronomy VLBI experiments. These were stored on regular video cassettes (7 GB/tape). A single experiment will use anywhere from 5-25 recorders simultaneously 24 hrs a day.

  • Literate programming (Score:4, Interesting)

    by jma05 ( 897351 ) on Tuesday October 30, 2018 @04:24PM (#57564025)

    For decades, we talked about Knuth's literate programming. Jupyter is finally an open source tool that made it usable for everyone.
    There is no better way to explain the use of a library than making a Jupyter notebook available.

    Most of my Python use lately is for one-off analytics with heavy libraries. Jupyter suits this workflow very well.
    IPython already has decent hooks for IDEs (PyCharm, Spyder), but I hope this gets even better.

  • Sagemath has more libraries (and can deal with jupyter notebooks too)

Slashdot Top Deals

"What people have been reduced to are mere 3-D representations of their own data." -- Arthur Miller

Close