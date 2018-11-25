Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
PHP Programming

PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good Days Ahead Of Its Release (phoronix.com) 87

Posted by msmash from the things-to-look-forward-to dept.
PHP 7.3 RC6 was released earlier this week. Phoronix ran some benchmarks and compared the performance of v7.3 RC6 with releases going back to the v5.5 series. From the story: I ran some fresh benchmarks over the past day on PHP 5.5.38, PHP 5.6.38, PHP 7.0.32, PHP 7.1.24, PHP 7.2.12, and the PHP 7.3.0-RC6 test release. All of the PHP5/PHP7 builds were configured and built in the same manner. All tests happened from the same Dell PowerEdge R7425 dual EPYC server running Ubuntu 18.10 Linux.

Besides continuing to evolve the performance of PHP7, the PHP 7.3 release is also delivering on FFI (the Foreign Function Interface) to access functions / variables / data structures from the C language, a platform-independent manner for obtaining information on network interfaces, an is_countable() call, WebP support within GD's image create from string, updated SQLite support, improved PHP garbage collection performance, and many other enhancements. PHP 7.3 is just shy of 10% faster than PHP 7.2 in the popular PHPBench. PHP 7.3 is 31% faster than PHP 7.0 or nearly 3x the speed of PHP5.

PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good Days Ahead Of Its Release More | Reply

PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good Days Ahead Of Its Release

Comments Filter:

  • PHP in a good language (Score:5, Insightful)

    by gustavojralves ( 623794 ) on Sunday November 25, 2018 @05:06AM (#57696032) Homepage
    Besides the critics, PHP is mature, well maintaned, has a good interaction with C and is easy to program.
    • This is very true... I run a website http://mp3cwitch.com.ng/ [mp3cwitch.com.ng] and it runs well on phpbb... Very easy to use too

Slashdot Top Deals

Happiness is a positive cash flow.

Close