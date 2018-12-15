OpenJDK Bug Report Complains Source Code 'Has Too Many Swear Words'

"Damn" and "Crap" are not swear words.

Three of the four f-bombs are located in jszip.js, which should be corrected upstream (will follow up).

The f-bomb in BitArray.java, as well as the rude typo in SoftChannel.java, *are* swear words and should be removed to resolve this work item.

Thursday a bug report complained that the source code for OpenJDK, the free and open-source implementation of Java, "has too many swear words." An anonymous reader writes:IBM software developer (and OpenJDK team member and contributor) Adam Farley responded that "after discussion with the community, three determinations were reached":

He promised a new webrev would be uploaded to reflect these determinations, and the bug has been marked as "resolved."