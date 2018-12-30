Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Dev vs. Ops: The State of Accountability

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Here's an analysis by OverOps on how shared accountability affects the delivery of reliable software in a DevOps environment, and what are some of the top challenges teams face when it comes to building and maintaining quality applications. Conclusion from the report [PDF], which relies on a survey of over 2,000 IT professionals around the globe : At the center of this DevOps adoption chaos is the evolving relationship between development and operations. Many organizations are already taking a shared approach to accountability for application health, however they still lack the tools and application visibility needed to know who is ultimately responsible for addressing and fixing each issue. As the lines between these two teams continue to blur, organizations will need to focus on adopting tools that deepen visibility into their applications. Clarifying ownership of applications and services, and avoiding the "multiple owners = no owner" syndrome is a crucial for even the most bleeding edge organizations.

The "Dev vs. Ops: State of Accountability" survey revealed that as more organizations begin the transition to DevOps workflows, defining roles and processes becomes more difficult and more important. Furthermore, businesses of all sizes are building and releasing new code and application features faster than ever before, which adds additional pressure across the entire software delivery supply chain. Organizations going through the DevOps transformation are more likely to face visibility challenges that make it difficult to maintain or improve application quality and reliability.

  • More Crap!! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SirAstral ( 1349985 ) on Sunday December 30, 2018 @12:41PM (#57879626)

    IT and the "movement disease".

    I am sort of tired of this constant "revolution" garbage that surrounds the IT industry in general. I work in this shit industry, I am well paid for what I do, but one thing is always certain... It will always suck because everyone in charge of IT came from college where stupid is the only thing being taught when it comes to computer science.

    There is never anything innovative being done, by the time I am done listening to a sales pitch I realized I have heard all of this shit before, it's the same shit product emulating another shit product surrounded by proprietary technology that works like shit just in a different shitty way.

    There is also the problem that every industry has... 20% of the folks do 80% of the work. Do you know what else tends to happen? 20% of the people are the only ones that knows what to do or what is going on. Do you know what else? IT is not a meritocracy either... it is still the same brown-nosing ass licking who you know path to success, like every other department. Those in the know are constantly assaulted by their lesser skilled and capable "co-workers". Those in the know are constantly waiting for some other knob in a different department to do their own damn job. And all of this while management keeps not getting a fucking clue and piling on more and more work to the point that more than 50% of projects fail by either never having the proper amount of time & expense dedicated to it.

    These bullshit "cultural DevOps, ITIL, Agile, Waterfall, blah blah blah" are all stupid ideas people keep coming up with to address the problem of an industry that is riddled with incompetent management trying to rule over an incompetent group of pseudo intellectual nerds that know far less than they put on. And that is another problem as well... people hate IT personnel that do not sound "over confident" it is a practical requirement for IT pro's to act like they know every fucking thing there is to know and yet those of us at the top know different. We are all running around trying to figure out every little fucking thing on the fly because experience has taught us to just roll up our fucking sleeves and work it out... regardless of whichever newfangled fucking "operation ideology" that someone pushes.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by XXeR ( 447912 )

      You sound like you're referring to corporate IT throughout your comment, or at least that's my impression. DevOps concepts don't really apply there...or at best it's a square peg in a round hole situation.

      Building custom software, and more specifically SaaS, truly do have a lot to gain by adopting DevOps, especially when combined with Agile development.

      • Re:More Crap!! (Score:5, Insightful)

        by SirAstral ( 1349985 ) on Sunday December 30, 2018 @01:47PM (#57880026)

        I have lived in both, once again... just because you change how things get managed it does not change the underlying idea I am putting forward.

        No matter what you put forward the basic problem with incompetent people running the show exists. DevOps will fail just like every other doctrine before it.

        I don't hate DevOps, Agile, ITIL, Waterfall or any of that stuff. They are all perfectly valid ways of doing things... and I do mean PERFECTLY VALID, the problem is that it is another smoke and mirrors attempt to move the goal post because no matter what you say or do... the blame has to go somewhere other than at the people in charge.

    • Re:More Crap!! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Bengie ( 1121981 ) on Sunday December 30, 2018 @01:11PM (#57879740)
      Most of the buzzwords are real things that someone implemented very successfully, but the general population likes to treat it like magic and if they do some rain dance, all of their problems will go away. Of course they don't understand anything about the dance and just follow the path of least resistance, which is nearly guaranteed to be wrong. Devops and Agile are very real processes to dealing with certain types of problems. There is no one process for these. They're a class of processes. You need to tweak the process for your current issue. If you don't understand the process, you'll end up using the claw end of the hammer to hit nails.

      Technology, aka tools, can never fix human problems, like incompetence. Incompetence in the work force is reinforced by incompetent people hiring others more incompetent than themselves.
    • spot on and i love the language used to describe most large organizations. the problem you describe can't really get away with in it smaller teams less than 10 or 5. one of my friends, I call him Tony E. talked a lot like you write. we worked for a few years together, and another Andrew F., both different, both great... we had a few others and they were idiots and we fired them... kicked them to a state job or something more their sped.... one thing about your style, i hope this is active-pre-aggressive not

    • Why do you think software should be innovative? Software is largely the translation of human-focused business processes into machine-readable code. If you are spending time "innovating" in this space, you aren't servicing your employer.

      Some people get to work on innovative shit, but you shouldn't expect that to be the norm.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by davecb ( 6526 )

      I've noticed that the technologies change quite slowly, but the buzzwords are redefined annually (;-))

      For example, Communicating Sequential Processes were first described in a 1978 paper by Tony Hoare, but only widely adopted by Golang folks in the 200Xs.

    • I so dislike this attitude of 'I am not going to change' instead of looking at the methods and technologies and see how they can be of use to you. Some might be great for your organisation, some not. But dismissing everything on forehand is just so stupid and the reason some organisations are stuck in old, unmaintainable and inefficient IT environments while the world moves on.

  • don't fix what ain't broke too... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm in a situation now where a new VP of IT was hired late last year at the smallish (approx 500 employees total) company where I work but he came from a large multinational. Since coming in he started introducing various changes to our development and deployment processes, wringing his hands frequently about how bush league we supposedly are and frequently invoking "well in other companies they _typically_ do X".

    The "funny" thing being that every time he introduces some new process that supposedly will im

    • Any time a company brings in someone new at either the VP or C levels, that someone always has to change something to justify himself. Nobody gets hired to do more of the same as the previous guy even if everything works well already.

  • Dev Ops (Score:5, Interesting)

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Sunday December 30, 2018 @01:48PM (#57880040)

    Dev Ops is an example of the willing, led by the unknowing, doing the impossible for the ungrateful.

    Our Dev Ops team has adopted the slogan, "Delivering Yesterday's Technology Tomorrow!"

  • Monitoring (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Herkum01 ( 592704 ) on Sunday December 30, 2018 @01:53PM (#57880070)

    I was our company's monitoring department and was checking systems and applications and it fits this question quite well, and you know what, IT SUCKS!

    Between management that does not give two f**ks, developers who don't understand infrastructure and systems administrators who cannot manage applications, no one wants to be on the hook for anything. Just TRYING to get them fix issues without pointing a finger is a nightmare. It is like being the IRS, you never get a call from them saying you did a good job.

    Everyone is afraid of looking bad because management, which does not understand IT or process, falls to politics to address issues and everyone else is afraid to make a move that make get them into trouble.

    DevOps and Agile crap, will not fix broken management.

  • DevOps typifies the phrase "jack-of-all-trades, master of none". This is a trend I've started to see where I work. A push to get everyone at least a little knowledgeable about everything, so anyone can fill in for anyone else. The idea that specialized skills allow a good team to be more efficient and productive is mostly lost on my coworkers.

    • There's nothing wrong with knowing a bit of someone else's job in addition to your own. If nothing else it aids understanding.

      The problem is when you have a dev who sort of knows a bit about system administration because he kept the lights on that time the actual sysadmin was away on a course. Then some PHB decides you don't need the sysadmin any more, because the dev can do it. And then something crops up that isn't in the "For Dummies" book, and the safety rope - interrupting the guy on the course - is

  • Here's the thread where we talk about developers bundling ancient versions of libraries with vulnerabilities in their Docker images, calling Ops people obstructionists, and then blaming them for security failures. Also, people who refused to use CI, introduce breakage, and then try to cast blame while someone else fixes it.

    Don't work for a tech company where the CEO isn't an engineer.

  • The complicated interconnected nature of this sort of thing means issues land initially in one expert's lap, only to be delegated to another expert. The key is to be flexible and responsive to issues and not worry so much about who is responsible for what, but who is responsible now as an issue progresses. The hand-off of responsibility is more important than defining the responsibility.

  • Non-coding managers will always be be prey to anyone or anything insulating them from the unacceptable truth that making software system sing is an art form more similar to making music than a production line. Find the right artists and keep the band together and sweet music will flow to your customers.

