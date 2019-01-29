Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Java Programming

JavaScript Overtakes Java As Most Popular Programming Language (venturebeat.com) 175

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Today, HackerRank released the 2019 edition of its annual Developer Skills Report (PDF), surveying over 71,000 software developers from more than 100 countries. Every single industry requires software developers, meaning competition for technical talent is fierce. The idea here is to help everyone from CEOs and executives to hiring managers and recruiters understand the developers they're pursuing. We've put together a quick video to summarize the results. HackerRank asked developers which programming languages they knew and which ones they wanted to learn. Seventy-three percent of developers said they knew JavaScript in 2018, up from 66 percent in 2017. JavaScript was 2018's most well-known language, compared to Java in 2017.

JavaScript Overtakes Java As Most Popular Programming Language More | Reply

JavaScript Overtakes Java As Most Popular Programming Language

Comments Filter:

  • BS (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @11:31AM (#58040526) Homepage Journal
    There is no way Java was ever #1 in the first place. Give me a break.

    • Re:BS (Score:5, Insightful)

      by godrik ( 1287354 ) on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @11:38AM (#58040562)

      Why not, the measure is in "do you know this language?"
      Java was the language most chosen in CS1. And bootcamp companies trying to place people in software contracting firm were mostly teaching Java for 15 years. It is not surprising that Java was up there in the "do you know this language?" ranking.

      • So in 2017, Java was the #1 most known language? Sure. Oddly I never meet anyone who has ever been surveyed in these "top N" lists.

        • Re:BS (Score:4, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @11:43AM (#58040606)

          Statistics isn't in your "Top 10 things I Understand" list, apparently

          • Apparently not.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by antdude ( 79039 )

        I remember Java was added to my undergraduate CS classes (introduction and fundamental) right after I completed them back in 1994 and 1995 when others and I were learning Pascal, C++, C, ASM, etc.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by The Original CDR ( 5453236 )
      The community colleges did a good job at pumping out as many Java programmers as fast as possible over the years. Now Python is the new Java.

      • Re:BS (Score:5, Funny)

        by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @11:42AM (#58040588) Homepage Journal
        Apparently JavaScript is the new Java.

        • Apparently JavaScript is the new Java.

          It's almost as if it's following a script.

      • Oh, I love Python. Their cheese shop sketch [youtube.com] is hilarious.

      • Python has been around for a very long time, and frankly, its popularity is inexplicable.

        It doesn't do anything that other languages don't, probably better, its syntax is weird, and it uses "significant white space", which most programmers I know do not like.

        • Python has been around for a very long time, and frankly, its popularity is inexplicable.

          One can conclude that fights between the tab and space crowds might be keeping programmers away from all other languages.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Shaitan ( 22585 )

          No less inexplicable than java itself but when you are right you are right.

          There is essentially nothing Python does better than Perl other than utilize libraries, api's, and tutorials written by people inexplicably being taught python now rather than Perl. Perl is faster when written well, more comprehensive, more flexible, is more internally consistent, and with a style guideline (which can even be automatically applied for you) its easier to read.

          My only explanation is that a bunch of ignorant people who

          • Did it ever occur you that some people simply prefer one language over the other?

            I find PERL incomprehensible ...

            And you find Python hard to read ...

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mrvan ( 973822 )

          Python has been around for a very long time, and frankly, its popularity is inexplicable.

          It doesn't do anything that other languages don't, probably better, its syntax is weird, and it uses "significant white space", which most programmers I know do not like.

          Not sure if you were serious, but I'll bite.

          I've programmed in quite a bunch of languages (in somewhat chronological order, BBC Basic, QBasic, Pascal, Perl, Java, C#, Prolog, C++, Python, R, JS/ES6) and I absolutely prefer python.

          The brackets vs whitespace thing is a big red herring. It enforces clean indentation and reduces clutter, which is nice. It makes copy pasting sometimes a bit more difficult, which is annoying. Most of the time, I don't care.

          The real benefits of python, imho, are:
          - a mostly sane

    • Re:BS (Score:5, Insightful)

      by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @11:55AM (#58040702)

      Being most schools teach their Computer Science classes with Java for about 20 years now, it makes sense that Java has been #1 for a while.

      Java is not my favorite language and I really do not like it that much. However as an Application Architect when given a task to design an enterprise level application. I really need to fall back to recommend Java J2EE for its design. For the following reasons.

      1. Platform Independence, with .NET you are stuck with a Microsoft Server back end, which isn't horrible, however a Linux servers don't have the big license cost, and can be configured to give far more resources to my App. And if we need Windows servers, it will still work.
      2. Developer base, we can always find developers who can code in Java, and if an employee leaves the turn over pain is lessen.
      3. General Industry support, Unlike Python or Node.JS where you normally write you web server as part of your program, J2EE works off well supported Application Servers such as Tomcat or Glassfish. Where having to reinvent a lot of communication protocol isn't needed, and we can find Administrators who can deal with such systems.
      4. It is easier on your marketing team. Java is the safe bet that will not get you into a holy war.
      5. It has most of the modern features implemented. So unlike Node.JS where I hit my head into a wall when I find out it isn't multi-threaded, and I needed the App to ramp up, or needing a driver to connect to the database I don't need to go and install a third party add-in. Making installing and deploying after many years easier.

      Now that said, I don't care for coding in Java that much, I actually prefer python myself. However if given a task such as an enterprise solution I will normally fall to Java, or .NET if it is a strictly Windows Shop.

      Javascript, being #1 now doesn't surprise me at all. First off Node.JS is becoming rather popular so you are coding your server side in JS. And for nearly all Web Based (and many mobile apps that are web based as well) will use Javascript for the front end, then you have your pick what to do in the back end. It is much like how the more popular political party will loose the election because of a 3rd party candidate. The competition may hurt your overall rankings.

    • Re:BS (Score:5, Insightful)

      by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @12:10PM (#58040766) Homepage Journal

      If you want to work in a Fortune 500 company making modifications to the giant collection of back end tools and servers which do everything from push out bills to send reports to management, then you almost certainly will need to know Java just as back in the days of the Commodore 64 and Sinclair Spectrum the dominant language wasn't BASIC - even though all your nerd friends knew it - but COBOL.

      Java runs almost everything of importance in 2019. The only reason Javascript has caught up is because the web, a mostly unrelated system, has grown up to be larger than all the enterprise software suites put together. (And of course the web is used to access the back-ends, so as it becomes more and more Javascript heavy, it'll increase use in the same places that are heavily Java based too.)

      I must admit to being surprised to have to explain this every time the subject comes up. Half of Slashdot thinks that Java is a web plug-in that had poor security and was superseded by Flash. Has nobody here looked for a job yet? You cannot possibly miss the constant streams of job offers from electrical utilities, medical corporations, the large chain stores, telephone companies, and so on, requiring grunt programmers who do Java.

      And I haven't even mentioned Android yet.

      Small and midsized companies are using PHP, node.js, and whatever the scripting language of the week is, for a huge amount of their work, mixed with .NET on the back-end, but once you get bigger than that nothing else is in the room. Except perhaps some legacy COBOL systems.

      • Re:BS (Score:5, Interesting)

        by lgw ( 121541 ) on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @12:25PM (#58040874) Journal

        Well put. Java has really gone beyond being the new COBOL (it was that 15-10 years ago) to being what everyone uses for back-end systems. The shift to distributed systems (cloud or otherwise) meant that performance on any given system nearly vanished as a consideration, and C++ along with it in that space. Plus, phones grew powerful enough where you might as well use Java there too. With Microsoft losing its dominance, "Java and C#" has become "Java".

        Javascript totally dominates front-end work, so it's no surprise, with the rise of "full stack devs" that it's growing for back-end work as well. I'm quite happy that I'll retire before I'm faced with that.

        You cannot possibly miss the constant streams of job offers from electrical utilities, medical corporations, the large chain stores, telephone companies, and so on, requiring grunt programmers who do Java.

        Not to mention Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Netflix.

        • Java is not "what everyone uses for back-end systems". In fact its a notable minority.

          And yes, it is a surprise that JavaScript has been growing for back-end. It's an awful language and it's slow (even with JIT and other compilers).

          • In Europe it is ...

            And if you count users using the back ends, then yes: Java serves the most. Even if it is Scala or Groovy.

        • Speed difference between Java and C++ is in the real world quite insignificant.

          Only toy programs or very specialized ones are faster in C++ and maintainable etc.

      • The only reason Javascript has caught up is because the web, a mostly unrelated system, has grown up to be larger than all the enterprise software suites put together. (And of course the web is used to access the back-ends, so as it becomes more and more Javascript heavy, it'll increase use in the same places that are heavily Java based too.)

        Yeah, and most web developers I know hate javascript and wish something else had become the clientside language of choice... but JavaScript does dominate on the web... ... but, even more than javascript, far more people know "HTML" (if we're including scripting languages, can we also include markup languages)? Almost everyone who knows javascript will know HTML- and even many people who don't do any programming know some HTML.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Darth ( 29071 )

          (if we're including scripting languages, can we also include markup languages)?

          no. scripting languages are still programming languages. they are just interpreted on the fly rather than compiled or byte-compiled.

          html is a layout language. if you need conditional statements, branching, or to control the flow of logic in any other way, you fall back to javascript precisely because html is not a programming language.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Shaitan ( 22585 )

          Interpreted languages are still programming languages. Javascript qualifies with NodeJS. Markup languages aren't for instructing computers at all.

          Do things like shell script qualify? Of course not.

    • no no - those newbie's finally understood that Java is NOT Javascript. And all those who thought they were doing Java moved their checkbox to the correct column.

    • There is no way Java was ever #1 in the first place. Give me a break.

      Java was an OK language to learn basics. I always had trouble with any Java library I found did 3/4 of what I needed it to do and I had to dig for another library that also did 3/4 of what I wanted and stitch the two together. Though it has been 10+ years since I did any notable Java programming...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tk77 ( 1774336 )

        Java was an OK language to learn basics. I always had trouble with any Java library I found did 3/4 of what I needed it to do and I had to dig for another library that also did 3/4 of what I wanted and stitch the two together.

        The same can apply for just about any programming language.

        I've found that Spring, Apache Commons and Hibernate cover most of what I need that isn't worth just writing myself.

  • Makes sense to me (Score:5, Interesting)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @11:35AM (#58040548)

    I'm surprised Java has held on this long, but there is a ton of enterprise Java development still out there... it seems like in recent years stuff like node.js has really started to take over server development, and Javascript is slowly spreading to other realms as well.

    It's funny how languages that are never favorites of the purists seem to always end up at the top...

    • Yeah, it is "funny" as in "very suspicious" because it doesn't reflect reality.

    • The demise of Java has been writing on the wall since Oracle acquired Sun and didn't open source it. You just KNEW that once Oracle blew through all the profit from Sun hardware they had optimized their product for, they'd be back at the well to monetize Java. Recently that's exactly what they've done by starting to charge for their flagship Java environment.

      I expect the further fragmentation of the Java world (and the eventual death of Oracle too) because of this. Oracle will kill java and then the fam

      • Re:Makes sense to me (Score:4, Informative)

        by StormReaver ( 59959 ) on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @12:51PM (#58041004)

        The demise of Java has been writing on the wall since Oracle acquired Sun and didn't open source it.

        Who didn't open source what? Sun open sourced Java BEFORE Oracle bought the whole kit and kaboodle. The rumors of Java's demise have been nonsensical ridiculousness. I hate Oracle as much as anyone else, but I don't have any complaints about its stewardship of Java. If Oracle does too bad a job, there are other companies fully able to pick up the ball and run with it. And with nothing more than a name change, there is nothing that Oracle can do about it.

        Recently that's exactly what they've done by starting to charge for their flagship Java environment.

        Oracle is charging its commercial customers more, but the rest of the world continues on like nothing is happening. Also, OpenJDK (which is now identical to Oracle's JDK) will always remain free from the Oracle licensing machine.

        Java's future is still bright.

    • it seems like in recent years stuff like node.js has really started to take over server development, and Javascript is slowly spreading to other realms as well.

      Like what? [I'm sincerely curious.]

      Also I find it perverse that node.js is taking over server development. Really? At what scale? [Again, sincerely curious.]

      • Like what? [I'm sincerely curious.]

        Here I assume you are referring to "Javascript slowly spreading to other realms as well". Have you not read about Electron apps recently? Or used apps like Slack which are based upon Electron...

        Also I find it perverse that node.js is taking over server development. Really? At what scale?

        Perhaps you have heard of a little company called Netflix? [netguru.com]

        You can also get a sense of it from StackOverflow [stackoverflow.com].

        I don't do much server development these days myself, or any node.js. But an

    • I wonder if Android app development boosted Java's numbers. I was looking into developing some apps for Android, but it requires Java. I haven't programmed Java in decades so I'd need to first get up to speed on Java before getting into Android application development.

      • IMHO, Java should be a last choice for Android application development. Few clients really mean that they want an Android-only application where there are other SDK's that provide us ways to develop for multiple platforms at once. You might still have to get under the hood and write a little of Java once the final project is built. I'm personally interested in Xamarin, but that SDK plays to my strengths. Then there's Cordova and React Native, if your strength is in javascript languages. There are other opti

      • I'm sure Android development pushed Java numbers up quite a bit. With Google transitioning that to Kotlin, that's also part of the reason the Java numbers are in decline, though it doesn't help explain why it's Javascript that has overtaken it...

      • I haven't programmed Java in decades so I'd need to first get up to speed on Java before getting into Android application development.
        No you haven't. Java is piss easy, that is why everyone uses it. You have to dig into the Android APIs ... so rather start sooner with your app idea than later.

    • Your favorite or best language rarely ever makes it to the top of the list. For the primary reason that your favorite is often most closely connected to how you want to work, which is suggestive.
      The winning languages tend to be mediocre but doesn't completely suck. If you have to code with other developers the choice of language is a compromise with the other developers on your team. So no one gets what they want but they get with what they live with.

    • Take aways (Score:2)

      by Anonymous Coward

      News from the survey

      #1 Botique languages are less well known than Perl and include Go, Kotlin, Clojure, Rust and Erlang
      #2 Survey does not ask, what languages did you use on a large project? A more important measure of languages to know.
      #3 Learn Python and TypeScript
      #4 Learn Angular, React, ASP.net, .NET Core and maybe React for getting a job
      #5 Negatives at work transcending tech: too many interruptions (pings slack, hipchat, meeting invites), estimates treated as deadlines, everything is top priority
      #6 Sen

    • it seems like in recent years stuff like node.js has really started to take over server development,

      From Java? No. Doesn't tick any of the boxes that made Java the major Enterprise language and Java has never been particularly popular outside of enterprise work for back-ends. The other major use of Java would be in Android development, and node.js isn't really a thing there (and wouldn't need to be given you can easily embed the web browser engine in your app and pass it objects it needs anyway.)

      From P

      • Remember Madge at the nail salon talking up Palmolive dish detergent?

        Madge: You're soaking in it! Salon patron: (jerks hands out of liquid)

        The front-end of MATLAB is written in Java. MATLAB is a scripting environment for Java -- you can create instances of Java classes, assign them to MATLAB variables and invoke their methods. Java arrays of numeric types are more-or-less compatible with MATLAB "matrix" variables. I tell people using MATLAB, "Java, you're programming with it!" (person jerks hands a

      • From Java? No. Doesn't tick any of the boxes that made Java the major Enterprise language

        Indeed, consider for example this comparison:

        Has factory factories: [X] Java [ ] Node.js
        Has factory factory factories: [X] Java [ ] Node.js
        Has final property object factory factory observer delegate: [X] Java [ ] Node.js

        None of the boxes at all.

  • Java Script is more popular than Java?

    No! It's not true! It can't be true!

    Search your feelings... You KNOW it's true....

  • I loathe Java only slightly less than I loathe Visual Basic. I just wish they hadn't changed the name from LiveScript to JavaScript for marketing purposes. Like any programming language, it has it's good points and bad points, but IMHO, it's the best language for learning programming fundamentals. All you need is a browser & a text editor.

    • Re:Good (Score:4, Insightful)

      by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @11:43AM (#58040600) Homepage Journal
      JavaScript is the best language for learning? Christ.

      • JavaScript is the best language for learning?

        Yes. To get up and running with learning the basics, it is, especially since it's syntax is very similar to many other programming languages, like C and C++. That's the biggest reason I'd choose that as a learning language over Python. You can learn conditional logic, loops, arrays, strings, variable scope, functions, order of precedence, etc., without having to worry about learning strong variable typing, memory allocation, pointers or advanced data structures. Those subjects are all important, but they're

        • No. Effin' no. The callback concept of Javascript is alien to pretty much ANY other language on the planet.

      • It is extremely accessible.

        It's the closest thing we have to the various flavours of BASIC we had installed in the 8-bit era.

        Not sure if that really compensates for its shortcomings. Not sure if learning BASIC was actually that good, to be honest.

      • Well, it's the best language for learning a few swears you didn't think you had inside you.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No, javascript is the worst programming language to ever plague this sad planet.

      Just because it runs in the browser does not make it good.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jlowery ( 47102 )

      I spent over a decade developing in Java, from v1.18 to v6+. The last project was a large Spring app for digital inventory.

      Java was never a good choice for web development, and the evidence of that was: J2EE + frameworks. J2EE was unmanageable without a framework, and the frameworks themselves were huge and burdensome. And compilation...bleh!

      JavaScript is quick and light for whipping up a web application. It's drawback is the lack of static types, but there is TypeScript if you want it (not perfect, but

    • I wouldn't call it a good learning language. But it doesn't require additional tools to be installed.

  • Two things I learned today (Score:3, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @11:47AM (#58040628) Homepage Journal
    Two things I learned today:

    JavaScript is the #1 most known language on the planet. https://venturebeat.com/2019/0... [venturebeat.com]
    "Black Panther" is the best movie of all time according to Rotten Tomatoes https://www.rottentomatoes.com... [rottentomatoes.com]

    It is amazing what you can learn on the Internet.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      Ignoring your attempt at snark, isn't it possible that both of those claims are true? Even beyond that, metrics are designed to measure things. In this case knowledge/awareness+experience with a programming language for Java, and success in box office ticket sales globally as well as satisfaction by actual viewers aggregated as marketing blocks. Those are the things that each deems valuable, and in their contexts are what is valuable.

  • Yuck (Score:3)

    by DarkRookie2 ( 5551422 ) on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @11:56AM (#58040710)
    JS was the reason I never did get into webdev besides some minor pages that just use CSS and HTML.
  • All the cool kids refer to JavaScript as ECMAscript these days. If you're lucky, they'll even write you some code that doesn't break in older browsers. Buy a MacBook Pro and some horn-rimmed glasses already, old man!

  • I feel so old and outdated! (Score:4, Informative)

    by DidgetMaster ( 2739009 ) on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @12:15PM (#58040796) Homepage
    As I continue to develop my new data management system in that archaic language C++. I am one of those Luddites who believes that 'scripts' are for doing once-in-a-while tasks that need to be written quickly or updated often. Real programs are written in Assembly or the next best thing...C or C++. Of course, all the young programmers can't believe the demo when my system can do something in half a second that usually takes 10 times longer using something else.

    • Re:I feel so old and outdated! (Score:4, Interesting)

      by dbrueck ( 1872018 ) on Tuesday January 29, 2019 @12:53PM (#58041018)

      Hey, if it's working for you, that's great.

      But yes, you are outdated. I don't mean that in an offensive way at all, but your views on things such as "scripts" vs "real programs" are many, many years out of date (and objectively wrong). Technology has advanced, tools have improved, the state of the art has matured.

      There's more opportunity than any of us can get to, so we each have to find a niche to play in, and if you've found yours, then more power to you. But I can't help but wonder if you might not have as good an understanding of the state of things as you think..

      (this is coming from someone who once was "sure" that I'd never make the jump to C because there was just no way I was going to give up the performance and control of assembly)

      • My comment was meant to be a bit 'tongue and cheek'. I was not offended at all by your comment. I have played with a number of languages over the years (Assembly, C, C++, Java, C#, Pascal, Lua, Python, Modula-2) but for me, I have always gravitated back to C++ because I enjoy low-level data management programming (file systems, databases, etc.) I don't mind that others go for the new fangled web technologies. More power to them. It just is not for me.

    • I think most of the flame war between different language proponents really comes down to different use cases.

      If you're mostly doing web stuff then security and uh... web-stuff... is your main concern. The bare metal languages like C/C++ must seem like nuclear power plants run by squirrels, powerful but a disaster waiting to happen.

      If you're doing any kind of number crunching or large scale data management, then things are different. Often, the user is trusted to handle the data so security is not an issue f

      • "C/C++ must seem like nuclear power plants run by squirrels". Thank you for my daily chortle. :D
      • Yes, C/C++ does give you plenty of rope to hang yourself, so you have to be more careful than with some other 'managed' code. But like the nuclear power plant example, if you want good, optimal base-line power then it can be a good choice. I guess some of the other scripting languages are like wind or solar power...really cool technology but leaves you wondering why your stuff won't work after dark or when the wind doesn't blow.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ljw1004 ( 764174 )

      As I continue to develop my new data management system in that archaic language C++. I am one of those Luddites who believes that 'scripts' are for doing once-in-a-while tasks that need to be written quickly or updated often. Real programs are written in Assembly or the next best thing...C or C++.

      Continue to develop? Hey, maybe if you'd used Python or Java then you'd have finished your development already!

      • Sure. It might be 'done', but it would probably run much slower than it does now. Since speed is one of my key selling points, that would not be good.

  • OK, feel free to ridicule me on everything I'm getting wrong as I'm a C#/C++/Fortran developer, the only JavaScript I've done is enough for the front end of a simple web game a few years back...

    What I know with JavaScript is you have a lot of different ways to use the language, but it was meant to be to C what Java is to C++ but for web development. Or provide something like C's function oriented style that looks more like Java.

    So does this mean we are reverting (progressing? subsiding? meh...) back to fun

  • Uh huh ... sure ... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And McDonald's is probably the most popular food. That doesn't make it good.

    To me javascript has always been a language for quick and dirty hacks, but which has grown to be used in way too many places.

    If javascript counts as "development", we as an industry are in a sad state.

  • While we're at it, let's talk about the most popular screwdriver brands in the world, too! https://vincerants.com/the+mos... [vincerants.com]

  • There was a widespread claim a few years back that there was a half-million shortage of Software Engineers that would reach one million by 2020. I cry bullshit on that, as it is quite difficult for many coders to find work - guys with grey hair such as myself, women, latinos, African Americans and those who specialize in coding other than web or mobile apps.

    I only got back to work when I totally gave up on getting into mobile or web then hung out my shingle as a driver and embedded coder. That's worked ou

Slashdot Top Deals

"Summit meetings tend to be like panda matings. The expectations are always high, and the results usually disappointing." -- Robert Orben

Close