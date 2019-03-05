Researchers Uncover Ring of GitHub Accounts Promoting 300+ Backdoored Apps (zdnet.com) 47
An anonymous reader writes: A security researcher has uncovered a ring of malicious GitHub accounts promoting over 300 backdoored Windows, Mac, and Linux applications and software libraries. The malicious apps contained code to gain boot persistence on infected systems and later download other malicious code -- which appeared to be a "sneaker bot," a piece of malware that would add infected systems to a botnet that would later participate in online auctions for limited edition sneakers.
All the GitHub accounts that were hosting these files -- backdoored versions of legitimate apps -- have now been taken down. One account, in particular, registered in the name of Andrew Dunkins, hosted 305 backdoored ELF binaries. Another 73 apps were hosted across 88 other accounts.
Not my bounceball app! I can no longer download bounceball on new computers! Thanks GitHub! How am I supposed to bounce a ball now?!
Andrew Dunkins may host a lot of malware- but he makes some semi-decent doughnuts.
I would think they'd be professional enough to get ffmpeg from the original source, not some cloned repo or binary off some donut dude.
My 70+ year old father sees gihub as "safe" because "open source" after being told repeatedly for years that open source was safe.
How many containers that are downloaded regularly to systems also contain malicious code? Do people verify what's being retrieved? I create my own OS containers when building a pod but I'm probably a bit in the minority. When you run that demo and load up an nginx container, are you confident it's not tainted?
I was using it as an example as I recently followed a demo for kubeadm which had me pulling three nginx containers. How many other containers are out there that folks may be using that aren't official containers like the nginx one though?
Pretty sure the "sneaker auction" functionality was a placeholder.
