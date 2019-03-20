Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


LLVM 8.0 Released With Cascade Lake Support, Better Diagnostics, More OpenMP/OpenCL (phoronix.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the it's-here dept.
After being delayed for the better part of one month, LLVM 8.0 officially is finally available. From a report: LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg announced the release a few minutes ago and summed up this half-year update to LLVM and its sub-project as: "speculative load hardening, concurrent compilation in the ORC JIT API, no longer experimental WebAssembly target, a Clang option to initialize automatic variables, improved pre-compiled header support in clang-cl, the /Zc:dllexportInlines- flag, RISC-V support in lld. And as usual, many bug fixes, optimization and diagnostics improvements, etc."

LLVM 8.0 Released With Cascade Lake Support, Better Diagnostics, More OpenMP/OpenCL

