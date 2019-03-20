LLVM 8.0 Released With Cascade Lake Support, Better Diagnostics, More OpenMP/OpenCL (phoronix.com) 28
After being delayed for the better part of one month, LLVM 8.0 officially is finally available. From a report: LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg announced the release a few minutes ago and summed up this half-year update to LLVM and its sub-project as: "speculative load hardening, concurrent compilation in the ORC JIT API, no longer experimental WebAssembly target, a Clang option to initialize automatic variables, improved pre-compiled header support in clang-cl, the /Zc:dllexportInlines- flag, RISC-V support in lld. And as usual, many bug fixes, optimization and diagnostics improvements, etc."
Wondered what WebAssembly was... (Score:3, Informative)
I was curious what WebAssembly was, so I hunted down an FAQ [webassembly.org].
Summary is that WebAssembly is a binary format to use in place of Javascript, to avoid parsing time.
Really happy to see LLVM carry on, what a great project!
Well, that's because they've got a lot of rich sponsors - Apple, Qualcomm, etc. Basically what happened was GPLv3 and Apple spent a ton of money investing in alternative free compiler suites, of which LLVM was the most complete and well structured alternative. (That's why Clang is credited to Apple).
Of course, the favorable licensing terms of LLVM didn't hurt, either (I think it's MIT or BSD?).
Of course, the favorable licensing terms of LLVM didn't hurt, either (I think it's MIT or BSD?).
It was originally: University of Illinois/NCSA Open Source License: http://releases.llvm.org/2.8/L... [llvm.org]
But have been migrating to Apache 2.0 with "LLVM Exception": https://llvm.org/LICENSE.txt [llvm.org]
The orc and the elf (Score:3)
concurrent compilation in the ORC JIT API
Finally. For years, we've had ELFs in our binaries and I'm very happy that ORCs now have their own API.
Define terms like a real tech news website (Score:5, Informative)
LLVM is a set of compiler toolchain components, it is used to provide the middle tier of a compiler system for many languages. It's written in C++
Having a low user ID is overrated
Half a million is a low UID now? I remember being the n00b account here, and my UID is like a third of his. What does that make me now?
What are the OpenMP/OpenCL improvement? (Score:2)
The release note does not seem to mention OpenMP or OpenCL. The release note does not contain the string "OpenMP" or the string "OpenCL". Am I missing something obvious? What has actually changed in that regard?